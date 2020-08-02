Happy 100th birthday to this gem! Pearl Ruby was born in Portland, Oregon on August 3, 1920, youngest daughter of Ray and Grace Nash.
As a girl she moved to Hill City, Idaho where her parents owned the general store. There she met Earle Ruby, the love of her life. They were married for nearly 70 years until his death.
They raised nine children who blessed them with 23 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. All of this tribe are proud to honor this remarkable, fit lady who is still reading and keeping busy.
She has been our cheerleader, guide and example. She has loved and prayed for us all, and is loved and appreciated by everyone of us in return.