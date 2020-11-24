McCALL— Brundage Mountain announced that the ski resort will open for Sneak Peek operations with three chairlifts in action Wednesday, Nov. 25 for season passholders and Select 4-Pak holders.
The plan is to run the Easy Street Triple, the Bear Chair and the BlueBird Express. Grooming will be limited on the frontside runs. More specifics on grooming efforts are posted on the Snow Report Page on the website. Early season conditions exist. A series of storms has deposited a base of 16 inches at the 6,000-foot base level and 25 inches on the upper mountain.
At this point, Brundage will be open to 2020-21 Season Passholders and Select 4-Pak users, along with 2019-2020 Season Pass and Select Card Holders who qualify for make-good tickets. Day tickets will not be available until further notice.
“We’re all chomping at the bit to get outside and enjoy some recreation on the snow,” said General Manager Ken Rider. “We’re stoked to be able to offer that experience to our most loyal guests, those who’ve already purchased season passes and Select 4-Paks.”
Lifts will run 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday. Brundage will be closed on Thanksgiving, but back open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Brundage Mountain will close on Monday and Tuesday to assess the prospects for continued operations starting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Brundage Mountain’s Guest Services, Rental, Retail and Restroom facilities will be open in the Main Lodge, along with grab and go food service in the Smoky’s Bar & Grill area. There will be no indoor seating this week. Guests should plan to spend more time than normal outdoors. Face coverings are required in all indoor facilities, in all lift lines and through the entire chairlift loading process.
The Ski + Ride School will offer private lessons Friday, Saturday and Sunday with advanced reservations required. Call 208-634-6631 or go to brundage.com/private-lessons to reserve.
Brundage Mountain asks all guests to get familiar with the new COVID-19 protocols prior to arrival.
“Our top priority this season is the health of our staff, guests and community. We all need to work together to keep everyone healthy so we can keep the lifts turning and the good times rolling in our natural outdoor playground,” said Rider.
Wednesday’s opening will mark the first time since 2005 that Brundage Mountain has opened before Thanksgiving. It’s the second piece of exciting news to hit the resort in the last few days.
On Friday, USA Today honored Brundage Mountain as the first runner up in its 2020 10 Best Reader’s Choice contest for Best Ski Resort.
Brundage Mountain placed second overall among nominees from across North America, with only Sunshine Village in Banff, Alberta Canada receiving more votes.