BOISE — Lucky Peak Dam and Lake will suspend boat launch fee collections at Barclay Bay and Turner Gulch, along with the sale of Corps of Engineers Annual Passes, until further notice.
Corps Annual Pass sales, and launch fee collection which runs May 15 through September 15 annually, will resume later this summer following the installation of new automated fee collection stations. These new stations will only accept electronic forms of payment and will become the permanent method for sales and collections at Lucky Peak.
The automated stations are projected to save park rangers and volunteers over 200 hours of cash counting and processing labor, or approximately $20,000 in costs annually. These savings will directly benefit the public as rangers and volunteers will have more time in the field to assist Lucky Peak visitors.
Launch fees and Annual Pass costs at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake will remain at their current rates of $5 and $40 respectively.
For more up-to-date information on the Walla Walla District and Lucky Peak Dam and Lake the follow us on Facebook at: facebook.com/WallaWallaUSACE and facebook.com/LuckyPeakLake.