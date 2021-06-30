I was recently birding along one of the foothills trails, and had stepped off the trail, out of the way of runners and bikers, to scan the surrounding vegetation for birds. A few runners had passed behind me, and by then I had located a small hawk perched in a grove of trees. As I was looking at this bird and thinking about its field marks, a mountain biker approached, coming up hill behind the runners. As he got closer, he announced, “On your right.” I nodded, appreciating his trail etiquette. But, I also thought, dude, I heard you coming for a hundred yards. You can’t sneak up on a birder.
The irony for me was that just below the ridge where we’d crossed paths, I teach a class on birding. When I talk about the basics of bird finding, the No. 1 factor is be aware — detect sound and detect motion. It doesn’t matter how good you are at species identification if you never detect a bird. And it doesn’t matter if what you’ve detected is a squirrel or a child’s voice from over the hill. The first step is to find something. Then, you can worry about whether it’s a bird, which species, and whether or not it’s of any interest to you at that place and time. All of that comes after step No. 1 — be aware.
Being aware has survival value. Those early humans who heard the saber-toothed tiger sneaking up on them had a chance to get away. The cave woman who heard a bit of rock break loose from high above the cave entrance could shove a child to safety. Imagine the survival value of detecting an arrow shot by an enemy from the trees off to the side. Even if the sound of the arrow’s release wasn’t detected that motion might have been. Thus, I propose that birding will awaken survival skills in you that have deep roots in our evolution.
Some years ago, I’d been noticing the evening movements of hundreds of American crows, obviously heading to some roost for the night. One day, I decided to follow the crows to see where they were going. I easily located the roosting area in the backyard of a house. The crows were perched in the trees, on the roof of the house, and on the railings of the deck. A few were hopping around in the grass. I thought, great! I’ll ask the homeowners about these crows — how long have they been roosting in their yard, is this a year-round phenomenon or was it seasonal, have the numbers varied over time … all those sorts of things.
I knocked on the door, and was met by a somewhat wary woman, her husband toward the back of the room. I introduced myself and said, I just wanted to ask you about your crows. “What crows?” she asked.
It took me a few seconds to recover from that totally unexpected response. I looked around the room and realized that every window was covered with blinds and heavy curtains. There was also apparently sound proofing in the walls. I further assumed that they never left the house. I quickly determined that this was a dead end, thanked them, and left. As I walked away from the front door, I wondered how their genes had made it through the ages.
I decided to try again and knocked on the door of the house next door. The door was opened by a woman with disheveled hair, looking very much harried. Again, I introduced myself and explained my interest. She responded, “Those crows are driving me crazy!!” Ah, I thought, good. You will continue to evade the tiger.
Boise is fortunate to have peregrine falcons nesting in the downtown area. One late springtime afternoon, several of us were sitting in an outdoor patio area. As we were enjoying the pleasant atmosphere, suddenly a peregrine came jetting down the street about twice the height of the cars. It shot past us and disappeared out of site. We all saw the whole thing and were just sort of sitting there, thinking, Wow! That was cool! I looked around at the people at the other tables and realized that our little birder group was the only one who saw what had just happened. Tigers welcome here.
I think birders also become better at finding things. Not just birds, but other things. We’re used to picking bitterns out of the tules, longspurs out of grasslands, owls out of trees, and warblers out of leaves. Our search image function is tuned. I’m pretty sure I’m better at finding discs lost in the rough of disc golf courses than are my non-birder friends. All birders are used to looking for the outlier in the background pattern. Birders can find the non-grass in the grass and the non-leaves in the leaves.
Just a few weeks ago, my wife and I were stopped at a traffic light on W. Parkcenter Boulevard. A young mule deer buck started to cross the street, moving left to right and in the crosswalk! He suddenly bolted just as the light turned green. I kept my foot on the brake, but the car to my left — closer to the deer than I was — did not see the animal and stepped on the gas. That car struck the deer, knocking it to the ground and causing it to slide into a post. I thought that was the end. But the deer bounced up and ran off. At least his legs seemed to be OK. I still can’t imagine how the driver didn’t see that deer right at the edge of his/her vehicle. Not a birder, that’s for sure.
I don’t think there’s a downside to being hyper aware of movements and sounds in the world. Sure, you see every moving fly and every distant aircraft. Bumps in the tops of trees at the edge of your vision require checking. Every squeak gets a second listen. Was that a distant door hinge or maybe a sparrow? Don’t want to miss a good sparrow. You do have to be a little careful, especially when you’re talking to a non-birder and you’re outside. Your darting eyes and darting ears may be perceived as a lack of interest in the speaker.
It’s not like you’re distracted by a cell phone, rudely choosing an unknown distant signaler over a known proximate signaler. But it’s kind of like that. The better you are at bird ID, the less rude you have to be. If you can peg that fleeting shape at the edge of your vision, and nail that little chip at the edge of your hearing, you can stay focused on the human, whose lips won’t stop moving.
So, I argue that we need to keep birding so that we can continually improve our skills, if for no other reason, than that we can thereby be more polite in society. And, after all, you never know when some bad guy will try to sneak up on the person you’re talking to. I like to think that by having us sprinkled around the country, we make the world, not only a better place, but a safer place. You can’t sneak up on a birder.