Wrens are one of my favorite groups of birds. They are small, cute, and like to hide from us. That makes them challenging. But they also have songs that explode from cover and tell us which species they are. You can listen to me, but you can’t see me.
And wrens have attitude. They chatter and scold if you are a bit too close to their nest or young. Or maybe just because.
There are about 88 species of wrens in the world, most of them in the Western Hemisphere. In Idaho, we have six species. They, and their abundance according to the “Bird of Idaho Field Checklist,” are: house wren (abundant), marsh wren (abundant), rock wren (common), canyon wren (common), Pacific wren (uncommon or local), and Bewick’s wren (rare or very local).
My first caution is about the abundance categories. No wrens are abundant. House finches and house sparrows are abundant. Mallards and Canada geese are abundant. Wrens are not abundant. Abundance needs to be considered in relation to the habitat that the species uses.
Watch for this anytime you use a bird checklist for a national park, wildlife refuge, or other site with a list.
For example, canyon wrens are often common in steep-sided canyons, but they are absolutely missing everywhere else. You could spend your lifetime in Boise, and you’ll never see a canyon wren. These ratings are for species in their prime habitat.
Unless you live in a rocky canyon, house wrens are the most commonly encountered wren species around here. Any trail through the foothills will lead you through a number of house wren territories during the breeding season. But even this most common wren isn’t found in most neighborhoods.
The rock wren is commonly encountered across the deserts and foothills of southern Idaho. This is one species that is aptly named. They don’t need a boulder field of rocks, but they do need some. I’ve encountered them out in the sagebrush, detected by their unique song, and had to look around for the rocks. Yes, the rocks are there, but they may be just part of a low outcrop. I recently received photos of this wonderful little bird from a friend in the foothills. The only rocks that pair needed were apparently a few big landscaping boulders. A nearby nest box probably sealed the deal. Rock wrens normally nest in little rock caves.
The hardest wrens to find in this part of the world are the Pacific wren and Bewick’s wren. On the Audubon Christmas Bird Count (column later this year), we take special care to find these two species. They might be missed without focused effort.
Pacific wrens skulk about in dense vegetation along the Boise River in winter. They might be completely missed if not for the use of song playback — playing their song on a phone or recorder to draw their attention. Although Bewick’s wren is larger and more conspicuously marked, they, too, like to keep a low profile. Playing Bewick’s wren songs will guarantee that you pull some song sparrows out of the brush, but you won’t necessarily get the wren.
So, this brings us around to their songs. Unlike a lot of species groups, wren songs are pretty distinctive. I’ll leave Bewick’s for last because they don’t play fair.
Let’s go from the easiest to the hardest. Canyon wrens have a unique song that descends down the scale, seeming to perfectly reflect the steep canyon cliffs they prefer for nesting. And to show that they don’t take their lovely notes too seriously, they often end the song with a comical little ascending squawk. I know it’s coming, but it always makes me laugh. If you are a canyon river boater, you know this bird.
I think the rock wren is next easiest. They repeat a phrase several times, then switch to a new phrase and repeat it. The phrases are slow enough to count — a good general type of clue to listen for in bird songs. Is it too fast to count or not? And as with canyon wrens, if you look around you can probably spot the singer on top of a rock somewhere. There are a lot of rocks in Idaho (you might have noticed), and you might have to scan quite a few.
The house wren sings a fast series of short trills — too fast to count — and are often well hidden. You can practice on these birds on the Hulls Gulch trail from The Grove Trailhead parking lot up toward the Foothills Learning Center. They are also wall-to-wall on the Military Reserve trail that goes along Cottonwood Creek.
Marsh wrens are common enough in cattail marshes. Their songs are among the most complex among North American birds, so they are hard to describe. They are also super skulky, hiding in the dense vegetation while giving their rapid buzzes, squeaks, and rattles. This is a really beautiful little bird. See if you can get a look.
The Pacific wren has a lovely, long string of musical trills that is quite unmistakable. I have to admit I have never heard one sing in Idaho, having seen them only in their quiet state in winter. But I have heard their close relative — the winter wren — many times, and that song is simply unmistakable. If you find a singing Pacific wren during the nesting season, please let me know!
Finally, we have Bewick’s wren. This wren is easy enough to identify if you see it. It is bigger than the other species, and has both a longer, decurved bill and a pronounced white eyeline. But the songs are tricky. A lot of their songs sound something like a song sparrow, and they share the same kind of riparian habitats. So, they might pass undetected along the Boise River or other stream sides. But unlike song sparrows, they have a large variety of songs, various trills, and scattered notes, that will give them away if you are familiar with their antics.
Some years ago, I helped teach a course on bird identification near Palm Springs, California. As I was learning the songs of many species new to me, I eventually decided that every song I couldn’t figure out was a Bewick’s wren.
All of these songs can be heard on the web at All About Birds. If you want to listen to a lot of different songs, check out Xeno Canto.
All of our wrens usually make you work to find them. If you want easier wrens, I recommend the cactus wren of the Arizona deserts or the gray-barred wren of Mexico. These are large, noisy, and conspicuous wrens that travel in groups and sit out in the open. They are all fabulous. But, if you want a “real” wren, hiding and taunting you from deep cover or perching on one of a million rocks in the landscape, Idaho has plenty of them.