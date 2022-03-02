“World” is often used as a modifier to inspire consumers into buying into some thing. “World’s Largest Crocodile!” “World’s Largest Flea Market!” “World’s Largest Ball of Twine!” And “World’s Largest Holstein!” I’ve seen the last two. And of course, the World Wrestling Federation. I passed on that one.
So, it’s easy to shrug off the schtick. But sometimes the “world” modifier is totally earned. It’s hard to over-emphasize how completely the World Center for Birds of Prey, right here in Boise, Idaho, deserves its moniker. Because the World Center (my term from here on) is a scientific enterprise, it has shunned glitter, fireworks, late-night infomercials, and appearances on The Masked Singer. Although scientific thinking and facts themselves have recently taken a hit from hordes of uneducated people, this has not shaken the World Center from their most serious, science-based, conservation mission.
Their mission is simple to put into words — “To conserve birds of prey worldwide.” But to put it into operation is another thing. The world is a big place, and there are around 500 species falling under this ambitious mission. Fortunately, not all birds of prey are in trouble, and the World Center focuses its resources on those that are.
The World Center walks the walk. The peregrine falcon was heading for extinction in the late 1960s when DDT was causing their eggshells to thin and be crushed by incubating females. An incredible campaign of research and critical thinking led to discovering the link between this widespread pesticide and the falcon’s decline.
There are several heroes from the early era, but one of the key people was Dr. Tom J. Cade. Tom was a falconer who saw what was happening to populations of this iconic falcon. The short story is he established The Peregrine Fund – the heart and soul behind the World Center for Birds of Prey — and helped orchestrate captive breeding, political action, reintroduction, population monitoring, public education, and all the components required for successful conservation action.
Tom passed on in 2019, but he not only saw the recovery of the peregrine falcon, announced in 1999, but the spread of this magnificent predator back across its historical range in North America. We can see them in downtown Boise if we are paying attention. This is the foundation of the World Center. On the shoulders of giants … .
Many of us may not be too familiar with the story of The Peregrine Fund, but we have sat with our kids and grandkids on the rocks at the World Center during Fall Flights. This life-changing event has been held annually (except during covid) in late September through early November.
Conservation is an endpoint, and a difficult one. But it can’t even get started if people don’t care about what needs conservation. Fall Flights ignites the amazement and pure joy in seeing birds of prey up close and in flight. Baba Dioum, a Senegalese forestry engineer, famously put this into simple words in 1968 — “In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught.” The World Center is very good at teaching, but I propose Fall Flights take us straight to love.
The World Center is planning to resume Fall Flights on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 23 through November 6, 2022. Be sure to check their website for updates, and don’t miss it if it goes ahead as planned. I can’t tell you how many people have spoken to me about their awesome experience with those birds!
There are many facets to the programs and facilities at the World Center worthy of discussion. But what I want to talk about today is progress on their $3.2 million expansion which will enhance their ability to reach the public and to power their conservation mission.
On a recent frigid winter day, with wind, I was fortunate to watch one of the new components being assembled before our eyes. World Center personnel were handing out Peregrine Fund stocking caps to unprepared dignitaries while we heard the most recent part of their story.
That is the Idaho Power Flight Lab, a new exhibit showing key components of power poles and what Idaho Power is doing to prevent raptors from being electrocuted. Raptor electrocutions — caused when the wings of hawks, falcons, and eagles touch two conducting wires — have been a conservation issue for decades.
In the early 70s, the utility industry, wildlife agencies, conservation groups, and manufacturers of avian protection products created a forum for working together to prevent bird mortalities — the Avian Power Line Interaction Committee (aplic.org). Idaho Power has taken a leadership role, recognizing the extraordinary raptor populations in Idaho. After many years of discussion and planning, this exhibit has come to life.
According to Tate Mason, Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey, “This exhibit will tell the story of local falconer and conservation hero, Morley Nelson, and our local energy company, Idaho Power, working together to stop a common threat to birds of prey — electrocution. Their work has prevented raptors from being killed by power lines, not only here in Idaho but, around the world.”
As with any project at this scale, many partners were involved. Hatch Design Architecture designed the center’s expansion. Jordan-Wilcomb Construction did the on-the-ground work, and Northwest Lineman College students donated their skills to install the model power line in the exhibit. I have never seen more magnificent toolbelts than these students have! I don’t actually want to wear one — they look heavy — but they are loaded with cool and mysterious tools.
Kaddas Enterprises is another partner in preventing raptor electrocution. Kaddas manufacturers thermoformed plastic parts placed over various electric power components to prevent contact by raptors. The also make “anti-perch” devices that simply keep raptors from perching on power poles.
When this exhibit is completed, it will not only give us a close-up view of power line components most of us are only vaguely aware of, it will also house raptors. A red-tailed hawk named Finn and a Swainson’s hawk named Griffin will live in the exhibit. Later on, a ferruginous hawk and turkey vulture will be added to this outdoor display. Of course, the mock power line has no power, but even if it did, these birds would be safe.
The Idaho Power Flight Lab is a great addition to the World Center’s already superb displays. But more are on the way. The expansion will include a Global Raptor Education Center, landscape-based peregrine falcon and hawk exhibits, a courtyard, and an outdoor classroom. The new facilities will provide children with more opportunities to engage in hands-on, STEM-based learning. The STEM classroom is already excellent, with live links to World Center raptor conservation projects around the world.
The parking area will be relocated, and the current lot will be replaced with some of the new facilities. A variety of other improvements will be made to better accommodate the hundreds of thousands of annual visitors from around the world.
When I visit the World Center for Birds of Prey, I am always greeted by their bald eagle, Skye, who lives just inside the entrance. Skye is like my dog, waiting at the door for me to get home.
I’ll have more in future columns on new developments at the World Center for Birds of Prey as they are completed. In the meantime, check out peregrinefund.org visit and get out there. See what World Class really means. And say hi to Skye for me.