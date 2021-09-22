In my series of four columns on “Can We Get Better Birds Names?” the last three were about the names of those species which have been named after people. The issue on the table is whether or not we should continue to celebrate those people, mostly men, after we understand what sort of people they were and, especially, how they treated others. This issue is not complex in an objective sense but has become fraught with controversy from the social justice angle. Let’s not settle that right now, but rather look at another issue, which is deep, not only in this country, but essentially everywhere in the world. The question is, who discovered what?
The whole business of naming things is rooted in exploration, discovery of things by the explorers, and, often, conquest. An example that many of us learned in grade school is how Scottish explorer David Livingstone “discovered” Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River. That was 1855. No one pointed out to me in 3rd grade that humans evolved in Africa around two million years earlier, and that countless numbers of those people knew Victoria Falls by its original names. Livingstone was the first white European to see that falls, and, of course, that became the starting point for most of us, thereby dismissing the reality of numerous previous cultures.
Two birds were named after him — Livingstone’s turaco and Livingstone’s flycatcher. Those are both confined to Africa, so we’ll leave those names to that continent and to a later discussion.
Back in North America, John P. McCown was recently removed from McCown’s longspur because he fought against the U.S. in the Confederate army and then went on to kill Native Americans. It is now the thick-billed longspur. This beautiful prairie species was named after McCown in 1851 because he had collected the “type specimen.” That is the very first specimen of any species that has been collected and typically preserved in a museum.
When you find the first one, you almost always get the species named after you. But that naming has to be done by someone else. You can’t name things after yourself in a civilized society, hotels excepted. This longspur was named after McCown by George Newbold Lawrence, an ornithologist who conducted bird surveys for Spencer Fullerton Baird and John Cassin. These three men co-authored the book, Birds of North America in 1860.
Although McCown collected the first example of this species, he did not really discover it. Native Americans living in the region obviously knew the bird. These included the Arapaho, Crow, Kiowa, Apache, and Hidatsa. And those are just the people who lived in the breeding range. Moving south through the Great Plains, yet others would have known this species, probably in numbers as they flocked up for winter — the Comanche, Ute, Arikara, Pawnee, and others.
Taking an example from Idaho, we might look at Clark’s nutcracker. I’ve already speculated that Clark, from the Lewis and Clark Expedition, will likely be removed from the nutcracker’s name because he had a slave, York, as his assistant during the Corps of Discovery. This noisy corvid is a widespread resident in the Rocky Mountains and would have been well known by a huge number of Native American peoples from northern British Columbia to southern Arizona.
Just looking at Idaho, those people include the Kalispel, Spokane, Nez Perce, Bannock, and Shoshone. So, sorry. Lewis and Clark didn’t discover this bird. One might also argue that Lewis and Clark really didn’t discover much. All of these species and places were already well known, and certainly better understood, by the original people living here. To grasp this reality is to change your world view.
Perhaps we could simply acknowledge that these Europeans didn’t discover these birds, but simply renamed them. The European view of the world, life, and the universe is pretty different from that of the Native American, in case you hadn’t picked up on that. I’m of mostly German stock, and we really like to have things in order and properly labeled. Also, you maintain your property, keep the paint fresh, control weeds, shovel the sidewalks, and don’t store garbage cans in the front of your house. There are basic rules.
Back to the thick-billed longspur, there are four species of longspurs in North America, and I am happy to know the subtle differences in these species and to try to pick them out when I get a chance. But I’m guessing that Native Americans may not have made the same distinctions, and more likely lumped these species in some larger group, perhaps named something like, “little birds in the prairie.”
Because these birds are too small to have served as a serious source of food, they may not have garnered enough interest to sort them out. But if they played some spiritual role, say due to the use of their tail feathers in ornamentation, they may have been specifically named. I am speculating here. Let me know if you have something concrete to share. Backburner Project No. 190.
I have encountered this very thing in Latin America when I ask a local person in a remote village what some bird is called. I have found that they lump small species into larger categories because the people just have no reason to separate them. An eagle will have a specific name, but a bunch of little flycatcher species are viewed as all the same. This is a most functional approach by people living close to the land.
Hoffman (1885) illustrated this for at least some Native Americans who distinguish large birds from small birds. He also revealed the complexity in even this crude distinction because different tribes have different words. Small birds are called tsin-ka’-la by the Dakota, si-su’ by the Washo, nu-tsi-pa’ by the Pah-Uta, and ha’-wits by the Uta.
Looking at a few more examples, the Shoshoni name for mountain bluebird is N’l-χkwi-kwa-ia’. But that Shoshoni name is also applied to other small, blue birds. The northern flicker is Kul-kul-ĕtsh’ in Shoshoni and i’-tsa-bă’-ni in Pah-Uta. I could go on, but you get the idea. In addition to more than 300 indigenous languages, among which about 175 persist to this day, there are also some different ways of categorizing birds. On top of that complexity, there are the difficulties in pronouncing these names.
So, while Europeans didn’t really discover much in the end, what they did bring was both the scientific method and a standardized way to name species. We haven’t talked about the scientific names underlying English names. These are the foundation for naming species, but we know that those also change as a result of better information. More on that topic in the future.
So, perhaps “discovered” or even “redefined” can be ditched in favor of something much more accurate such as, “first defined according to the western European system of classifying and naming things.” That’s catchy, no?
But we’re not done yet. The idea of discovery continues to evolve as well. While the old-time naturalists rode horses across the western landscape, shot things, and shipped them Back East or even to Europe for analysis and naming, our new discoverers more often live in labs. New species discoveries are not out on the prairie but rather in the DNA machine at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The raw material is not the landscape of the Great Basin stretching to the horizon, but rather a tray of specimens collected by McCown, Audubon, and countless others stretching two feet. DNA analysis has been yet another scientific revolution in our attempt to understand our universe.
Complicating the identification and naming of species is that the very concept of how to define a species is messy. Debates have raged for decades, at least. That discussion is for another time but realize that there are multiple levels of complexity in our attempt to categorize the living world in an objective, scientific way.
So, where does that leave us? I think we need to first appreciate that European explorers did not discover bird species in the way we have been taught. But they did bring a unified approach to naming that has worked really well for most species of all types on the planet. They also collected specimens, a practice that has gone out of favor, and those specimens continue to provide for improved scientific understanding as new technologies and concepts are brought to bear on them in the laboratory.
For birds named after people that do get renamed — and I hope there won’t be very many — I urge the American Ornithological Society to consider some Native American bird names. Let’s not have more “thick-billed,” “northern,” “common,” or other dull descriptors. Let’s try names like N’l-χkwi-kwa-ia’, Kul-kul-ĕtsh’, and i’-tsa-bă’-ni. The pronunciation practice will be good for us. But no matter how this all ends up, let’s remember who discovered what.