This would have been my seventh year of programs at the Foothills Learning Center (FLC) in Boise. I have given a talk on the first Wednesday of each month since 2014, followed by birding in Hulls Gulch. Of course, all that came undone in early 2020 due to COVID. We’re now looking forward to getting back to normal in June. Check the FLC calendar to be sure (bee.cityofboise.org). If I haven’t seen you there, I hope to! If I have seen you there, ditto!
Although I enjoy talking about every sort of bird and birding thing, I admit that my favorite topic is bird song. I have usually focused my April, May, and June presentations on song. Bird song is not only beautiful, but also incredibly varied and fascinating. It’s a superb cue to the identity of a species, much better than most visuals we get. But song can be a hard for some people to learn and keep straight. I’ve concluded that our brains are different, the way we learn is different, and our ability to recognize signals of any sort varies among different people. I know. You figured that out a long time ago.
In the Old Days, about the only technique for learning bird song was to describe songs with words. Describing songs with words is sort of like describing art with words. Please, describe the Mona Lisa to me, so that I might completely grasp it. Words are great for some things, but not all things.
Time-honored song descriptions included this for the yellow warbler, “ Sweet, sweet. You’re so sweet!” And, “Pleased, pleased, pleased to meet you!” For the white-throated sparrow, “Old Sam Peabody Peabody … .” For the spotted towhee, “ Drink your tea!!!!!!” Although Idaho birds are much more apt to just sing, “Tea!!!!................” For the willow flycatcher along our western streams, an explosive, “Fitz-Pew!” This is right on. The common yellowthroat’s song has been described as a rapid “Wichity wichity wichity.” This, too, is pretty accurate. And in the same marshes with the yellowthroat are red-winged blackbirds singing, “Oaka-Lee!” or, if you prefer, “Kong-ka-Ree!”
These descriptions worked reasonably well before the availability of more modern tools because you got a sense for the cadence of the song. Unfortunately, most bird songs do not lend themselves to some pneumonic, and so we get more complex descriptions. For example, what do you imagine this sounds like? “A variable series of notes, some musical, some buzzy … .” That’s one way to describe the song of a song sparrow, but it also describes the song of dozens of other species.
Here’s how Roger Tory Peterson (1941) described the song of the house finch. “A bright lengthy song, loose and disjointed, frequently ends in a harsh nasal wheer or che-uur.” These words are accurate, but what do “bright,” “loose,” and “disjointed” mean to you? Can you hear it?
While we’re in this arena, listen to and describe the song of the yellow-breasted chat and the American dipper. Good luck. Rachel Carson, author of the epic book, "Silent Spring," published in 1962, drew little lines in her field notebooks to illustrate songs. Lines went up and down, illustrating pitch changes, and the length of a line conveyed time. This is exactly what modern sound spectrographs produce, although with much more detail.
Also in the past, some people used musical notation to illustrate song. This works reasonably well for species like American robins, which sing with musical whistles. But it’s hard to convey complex notes, non-musical sounds, and very rapid songs. Plus, if you can’t read music, that doesn’t get you anywhere anyway. Some years ago, I stumbled onto Tibetan yang-yig graphic musical notation. I don’t know if anyone, including the Tibetans, have used it to describe bird song, but it sure looks promising.
Our limited ability to convey the nature of bird song using words or lines on paper has been supplanted by our ability to simply record those songs and deliver them to your ears. You can then use your own way of thinking, your own way of naming and categorizing things, to put bird songs into boxes that you recognize. Warbles, buzzes, and trills may, or may not, fit your analytical mechanism.
I wrote about bird field guides in an earlier column (Oct. 14, 2020). One of the advances that Chan Robbins and colleagues made in 1966 over the earlier Peterson field guides was to add sonagrams to some species accounts. These are graphical displays of sound frequency over time per Rachel Carson. According to a lot of feedback I’ve heard, many birders find the graphical displays help them recognize, identify, and remember songs.
In some ways, the tremendous availability of songs at All About Birds, Birds of the World, Xeno Canto, and numerous phone apps, makes sonagraphs of less value. Why not just listen to songs and figure out how you will distinguish song sparrows from fox sparrows? How about house finches and Cassin’s finches? Both of these species pairs will soon be singing around Silver City.
Here’s how I think about bird song. When someone writes or calls and says, “I heard this bird song. Can you figure out what it was?” Here’s what I ask. Was it a whistle or a buzz? Was it slow or fast? Was it simple or complex? If you combine that information with the time of year and the habitat, you have a good chance of figuring it out. Of course, you must have that information in your head.
I wonder if Cornell could design a Merlin-like app for song? Actually, never mind. There are already better tools than that. You may be familiar with Shazam, an app that will identify songs created by humans. There are now a few apps that listen to bird songs and then try to identify the species. These include Song Sleuth, BirdNET, ChirpOMeter, Smart Bird ID, Bird Song, and Bird Genie. I have not been too quick to explore these apps because, at least until recently, they didn’t work well at all. The number of species the apps could even attempt to identify were too few, and they mostly didn’t get the identification right. Further, I know most of the species I hear, at least around here, so I’ve had no incentive to pick up a song identification tool. But you know this technology will only get better and better.
I found a recent review of the six apps mentioned above by Anders Gyllenhaal on the Flying Lessons website (flyinglessons.us). As a result of his tests, he determined that BirdNET was superior to the others. This probably shouldn’t be surprising because BirdNET comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, center of all things birds.
One of the issues that computer programmers at Cornell and elsewhere ran into when trying to get computers to identify bird songs is that the robots can’t sort out what’s going on when you have more than one song coming in at a time. Imagine a house finch, a lesser goldfinch, a black-capped chickadee, and an American robin singing in your yard at the same time. While it’s easy for a human brain to distinguish among these four singers, computers had a hard time.
We’ll see how far they’ve come in solving this puzzle. I downloaded BirdNET, and my first test was of my own whistle. BirdNET came back with, “Human, Homo sapiens – Almost certain.” So far, so good. I then tested it on six species of sparrows, using songs from Cornell’s own All About Birds. It correctly identified song sparrow and fox sparrow. But it could not figure out grasshopper, Lincoln’s, clay-colored, or Brewer’s sparrow.
I then tested it on neighborhood birds. BirdNET correctly identified three different song sparrows, an American robin, a black-capped chickadee (singing “May Day”), a house sparrow, and four American goldfinches all twittering at once. Of course, it didn’t count the birds, but it got the identification right. It nailed four different house finches singing typical songs but couldn’t figure out one singing an unusual song.
I can’t wait to try it on less common species. This is the perfect time of year to give BirdNET and any of the other apps a good workout. Join me in field testing. More to come on this!