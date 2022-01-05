There are many ways to divide the 441 species of birds that have ever been found in Idaho into categories for discussion. The most common way is to use taxonomic groups — orders, families, and genera. Unfortunately, this approach is not even remotely intuitive because it’s based on the complex evolutionary history of birds and the concept of how we define “species.”
Another common classifier is habitat. What do we find in marshes, on open water, or in montane forests? I use this approach for Master Naturalist classes because it’s a very practical way for naturalists to view the world. As you’ve seen in my series on owls, I chose my own experience with their commonness as a way to order these species. This is obviously subjective, but there’s no harm done if your experience hasn’t paralleled mine. For columns on feeder birds, I use the objective data found in FeederWatch.
Another common classification used by countless people over many decades, if not centuries, is migratory status. This is how I organize my monthly talks at the Foothills Learning Center. We have, 1) Breeding birds that leave in winter, 2) Birds that breed north of Idaho and migrate through in the spring and fall but don’t spend much time here, 3) Birds that breed north of Idaho and spend the winter here, 4) Altitudinal migrants, and 5) Residents.
These categories overlap for a number of species. For example, the American robins we have in winter are almost certainly a combination of 3, 4, and 5. It would be incredibly cool to band a bunch of our winter robins and then see if we could resight them during the breeding season. Easier said than done. Need a Ph.D.?
What I want to talk about today is group 1 — birds that nest in the Boise area during the breeding season and then leave for the winter. This group includes many of our favorite species, e.g., western tanagers. But nature is messy, and no matter how we try to classify nature’s parts and processes, it seems that there are always plenty of exceptions.
So, to create the group of species for this column, I again turned to eBird. I selected species that have never, ever been seen in January in Idaho. That really gets rid of the riffraff. I then asked how common those species have been during June, July, and August. That should get rid of very late spring migrants and various wanderers. And, at any rate, even if they show up on the list, their commonness will be very low.
What we end up with is a list of species that we are used to seeing during the nesting season, but which completely leave us in winter. This group has long been known as long-distance migrants. But for various reasons, that name is not very good. Many species migrate long distances but might be found here any time of the year. We can start with peregrine and prairie falcons, for example.
A more recent name for this group was created in the 1960s as ornithologists began to appreciate that many of our most common nesting species spend the winter in the tropics. They further pointed out that if we were not concerned with conservation there, our efforts in the United States or Idaho might not have any real effect on the populations. The term that was coined was, “Neotropical Migrants,” meaning species that winter in the New World tropics (as opposed to the Old World tropics or Paleotropics).
Unfortunately, there were issues with defining exactly what the Neotropics included. Which countries are in? What about Mexico where the very southern end is arguably neotropical while the north is much like New Mexico and Arizona? Again, we are reminded that biology is messy and defies our efforts to create tidy little bins where every thing can be placed without error. So, I will spend no more time on trying to name our group. Let’s just look at who’s on the list.
It might surprise you that the most commonly reported species meeting these criteria is the black-chinned hummingbird. So, here’s a species that has never been seen in Idaho in January, and it has been reported on 30% of the eBird checklists, averaged over June, July, and August. Based on my own experience, I know that this species is often missed even though it frequently perches in the very tops of trees. It’s so small that many people don’t notice them. So, I say they’re more common even than this.
Black-chinned hummingbirds spend the winter in western Mexico, in states including Nayarit, Jalisco, and Michoacan. If you do choose to find them in winter (a highly recommended field trip!), note that there are 23 other species of hummingbirds in Nayarit, 25 others in Jalisco, and 22 others in Michoacan. I have probably missed identifying more tropical hummingbirds than any other species. They shoot by at high speeds, and all I can manage is, “hummer!” That’s not especially helpful.
Reported only slightly less often is the yellow warbler. This is the species I guessed would be #1 as they are so common in our foothills gulches during the nesting season. But recall that I looked at the percent of eBird checklist with the species, not the count of the species. Yellow warblers are obviously more abundant than black-chinned hummingbirds, so using another metric would have given a somewhat different order of birds. However, that doesn’t change the big picture here.
Yellow warblers winter in western Mexico, but they also occur throughout Central America and into northern South America. The picture for this species is complicated by the fact that they nest across the continent rather than just in the West. Further, there are as many as 43 subspecies! So, we see a winter range that includes birds from all over and from a huge variety of evolutionary backgrounds. Thus, they are quite different from the black-chinned hummingbird, which is a western species and for which no subspecies have been described. Just two species into this list, and we already have enormous variation.
Just slightly less often reported is Bullock’s oriole. Here’s another western species that winters mostly in Mexico, although it avoids the arid northern states and the Central Plateau. On your winter birding trip to Mexico you will find this oriole mixed in with its close cousin, the Baltimore oriole, as well as another nine species of orioles. On my trips there, I’ve found the winter orioles to be surprisingly difficult to tell apart. That’s where a local expert can be indispensable. But do your homework and see if you can figure them out first.
Showing up next, on about 26% of the eBird checklists, is the barn swallow. These beautiful migrants are wintering from southern Mexico to locations all over South America. Like the yellow warbler, they are widespread breeders across North America and then spread out, seemingly in every southern direction.
But they also have some complications. Some barn swallows are resident in South America and some even show reverse, or “austral,” migration. These birds nest in the southern part of South American and then migrate north toward the tropics for the winter. Here is yet another species on our short list that defies our attempts to put species into simple categories.
The western kingbird is next. Like the black-chinned hummingbird and Bullock’s oriole, a lot of these birds are spending the winter in western Mexico, but they tend to go on farther south into western Central America as well. If your winter birding trip to Mexico takes you to Chiapas, and it better, you can practice distinguishing western kingbirds from tropical, Cassin’s, Couch’s, and thick-billed kingbirds. Despite their generally similar appearance, there are a number of good field marks, including vocals, which help tell these species apart. And one thing I love about kingbirds is that they always seem to be in a good mood, if slightly agitated.
It’s easy to forget about “our birds” when they are out of sight. We wisely adjust our birding expectations and enjoyment based on what we can see from day to day. One of the wonderful things about southwestern Idaho is that we do have four seasons. Many things change throughout the year and that variety is certainly incredibly important to me.
But don’t forget that these migrants are not just on a shelf somewhere, waiting to fly back to Idaho. They are living in forests, grasslands, marshes, and woodlands where they have to survive through the late fall, winter, and early spring before they can return to us. It’s not a vacation. They face numerous threats, just as they do here while nesting. Contributing to international conservation is important. Check out the American Bird Conservancy (abcbirds.org) and The Peregrine Fund (peregrinefund.org) for ways to pitch in. Let’s make sure Our Birds always come back to us.