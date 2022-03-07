This is my third column about species that commonly breed in southwestern Idaho, but which completely leave during the winter. I’m talking about them in the order of their commonness during the nesting season. All data come from eBird. See Parts I and II for more details on methods.
The northern rough-winged swallow is the 14th species in this group. As a reminder, the black-chinned hummingbird is the most common species in the group. This swallow is reported to eBird only about 1/3 as often as the hummer during the breeding season.
Rough-wings are probably under reported by birders. They are non-descript and, as bank cavity nesters, are often found with larger colonies of bank swallows where they are easily overlooked. They are larger than bank swallows and fly with more bouts of gliding, as opposed to the seemingly nonstop flutter of bank swallows. Although they also tend to nest in groups, they are more apt to be found along some remote stream bank — just a pair of birds — than are bank swallows. Good places to see these swallows near Boise are above the pond at the Foothills Learning Center and at banks in Military Reserve.
This swallow breeds across North America, but all these birds leave in winter. They are also residents over a large part of Mexico. Our birds likely go into Mexico where they mix with the local rough-wings. They also go deeply into Central America, but apparently don’t get into South America. In that continent you will find the southern rough-winged swallow, a bird with a more contrasty rump and a buffy chin. In southern Central America, you can find both species and practice your ID skills. Here’s another reason to bird Costa Rica, as if anyone needed another reason.
Next in line is another swallow — the cliff swallow. Like many species of swallows, this species is very social. Colonies with up to around 6,000 nests have been reported. They have taken advantage of human activities and readily nest on bridges, culverts, and buildings. Like barn swallows, they build nests out of mud, which they carry one bit at a time in their beaks.
Like most aerial insectivores, they cannot survive the winters in Idaho. They are so eager to get out of town that they don’t even think about spending the winter until they get to Colombia. They then continue to migrate south, mostly west of the Andes, and the bulk of the population winters in southeastern South America in open and grassland habitats. Watch for an upcoming column on a new program for finding and monitoring cliff swallows (and barn swallows) in the Boise area.
The next species is Swainson's hawk which spends the winter in Argentina. I’ve written about this beautiful hawk a few times, so I’ll keep moving. Check my column of May 13, 2020, for details.
We are fortunate to have a few large predatory birds that are able to do well in urban environments. These include the great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, and Cooper’s hawk. But no raptor is more popular, more frequently watched, or more often photographed than our next species — the osprey.
I am continually amazed at how many osprey nest along the Boise River corridor. Platforms are everywhere, and it seems that most of them are occupied every year. They also love tall light poles, communication towers, and any other structure that will get their nest far from the ground.
But as much as they love it here in summer, they don’t like it at all in winter. This is most
interesting as another fish-eating predator — the bald eagle — actually increases in winter along this same river. Osprey are widespread in the nonbreeding season, found along the West Coast, the Gulf Coast, and along the coasts and all major rivers of Mexico, Central America, and the northern half of South America. There is evidence that western birds are spending the winter in Mexico and Central America.
I find our next species to be somewhat surprising. No chipping sparrow has been reported here in winter. We have so many species of sparrow found around the valley in winter. Because they can survive on seeds, it seems that we should have a chipping sparrow from time to time.
This little sparrow spends the winter from southern California and extreme southern Nevada through Baja and the western coast of Mexico. There are wintering populations east of those locations, but I bet those are birds from the eastern U.S. and Canada. Because this is a small, and relatively non-descript bird, you might think we’re just overlooking them during winter outings. But I don’t think so. They are distinctive enough, at least to sparrow enthusiasts.
I have a detailed talk on sparrows on my YouTube channel — Bird Talk with Terry Rich — if you want to join the club. Please do! It’s not too crowded.
There are many more species on this list of birds that completely leave in winter while breeding here in summer. But there is just one more that is common enough to address here. That is the common nighthawk.
Common nighthawks are one of the last species to arrive here in the spring and also leave relatively early in the late summer. When you fly around catching bugs in the air for your meals, winter in Idaho is not a good place to eat. These birds winter over the northern 2/3 of South America, although they avoid the central and southern Andes. As with most species, we don’t know where our Idaho birds go over that vast area.
If you go birding in Brazil — and I highly recommend that — our nighthawks will be mixed in with another 25 species of nighthawks and nightjars, depending on the region and habitat. These include the spectacular long-trained nightjar of the Atlantic Forest. The male’s 26” tail feathers undulate like flagging behind the bird when it flies in its display loops. You can see swallow-tailed cotingas in the same area. Plan to go now!
There are a few species that used to be on this list of species never found here in winter. But in recent years, the turkey vulture, yellow-breasted chat, spotted sandpiper, yellow-headed blackbird, and a few others have been spotted. This can be the result of random variation. A given individual might turn up in new location for a variety of reasons.
For example, the yellow-breasted chat that was spotted several times in December in Barber Park may have been too weak, or possibly injured, to make the trip south this year. It may not survive the winter.
Or, maybe it’s just the first of more chats that will overwinter here as the climate warms. The future effects of climate change (yes, it’s real) are horribly difficult to model. You might not be surprised. We have a hard enough time predicting whether or not it will rain tomorrow. Imagine trying to predict, not future weather, but the more general future climate. Then, you have to predict what effects that climate might have on a given species. Because all species are different in the particulars of their ecology, each case is different. You have to figure out how the future climate will impact food, habitat, migration dates and places, and so on.
We do have a lot of data over time that helps with this enterprise. For example, we can look at Breeding Bird Survey and Christmas Bird Count bird numbers and locations to see if anything has already changed over recent decades. Have some species shown, 1) northward expansion of their breeding range, 2) increased elevation of their range, 3) earlier spring arrival dates, 4) later fall departure dates, or 5) more birds counted in winter? We would expect to see some or all of these if the climate is warming.
But that is a very simple scenario. We already know that even under global warming, some geographic areas might be cooler than in the past. It’s also important to know if a location will be wetter or drier. That might become more important than temperature change for a nesting bird expecting a flush of insect food after the temperature and precipitation hit particular levels.
Climate change overlays a ridiculously complex phenomenon on top of the already complex natural world. This is way more complex than three-dimensional chess. Imagine n-dimensional chess, if you can. That’s getting closer.
It’s always fun for a birder to find a bird in a surprising place or at a surprising time. This is part of the “treasure hunt” that is birding. If the sighting is unusual enough, some people will fly across the country to see the bird in its unexpected place or time. For me, it’s more interesting to try to figure out why that bird is where it is. And I can enjoy trying to solve that little puzzle for free. Plus, I get more than six tries. The downside is that no one can tell me if I’m right.