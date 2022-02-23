This is the second piece talking about where birds which commonly breed around the Treasure Valley spend the winter. I used eBird to find species which have never been seen here in January to get a “pure” list of species which completely leave town. I then sorted them by how common they are in June, July, and August.
The sixth most common species in this group is the brown-headed cowbird. This is not a very popular bird due to their habit of laying their eggs in the nests of other birds and then leaving. Plus, they’re brown and black, not exactly most people’s idea of a magazine cover bird. I’ll write more on cowbirds in a future column, but I hope you’ll take a minute now to appreciate what an amazing evolutionary adaptation they have developed. Imagine dropping your own kids at the first house you encountered after they were born, and never returning. This might sound like a good idea for teenagers, but I’m talking about babies!
Cowbirds don’t go as far south in winter as do many of our breeding birds. They winter along the West Coast as far north as Seattle, but most birds move into the southern U.S. where they mingle with resident cowbirds there. Some birds go as far south as southern Mexico. We don’t know where our birds go, whether it’s west or south or both.
There are four other species of cowbirds — the bronzed, shiny, screaming, and giant. But only the bronzed cowbird is apt to be found with brown-headeds. These two overlap in extreme southern U.S. and Mexico. The other species are found farther south.
Leaving the ecologically colorful but plumage-challenged cowbird, we next have one of the favorite photographic subjects in Idaho — the lazuli bunting. Many of us wait eagerly in May for the first buntings to return, and then enjoy seeing and hearing them throughout the breeding season.
These buntings winter along the west coast of Mexico south to about Guerrero. This is a pattern found in several other western birds. One of the great things to experience if you go birding in western Mexico in winter are the bunting flocks. Not only do you have lazulis, but also indigo and painted buntings from the eastern U.S., varied buntings from the Southwest, and two more species found only in Mexico — the blue and the orange-breasted bunting.
These occur together in various proportions across the landscape. Males are not in breeding plumage then, and you get a tremendous amount of variation among the plumages of individual birds. They respond well to the imitation of a pygmy-owl which will bring perhaps a hundred assorted buntings to the tops of fences and adjacent vegetation. It’s a bit overwhelming at first, but it also gives you a lot of practice in bunting identification.
Only slightly less common than the lazuli bunting during the nesting season here is another favorite of photographers and those who love sweet, whistled songs — the black-headed grosbeak. Grosbeaks are residents over a huge part of central Mexico. All of our birds spend the winter in Mexico, both central Mexico and Baja, mingling with the locals in unknown ways.
The rose-breasted grosbeaks coming from eastern North America and also wintering in Mexico don’t overlap much with the black-headeds. Rose-breasteds hang close to both coasts and also go well into Central America, demonstrating a preference for more classically tropical habitats.
One of the Mexican residents our black-headed grosbeaks live with during the winter is the yellow grosbeak. If you think our grosbeaks have a large bill, you need to see this bird. Its beak is massive! Here is one more reason to take a winter birding trip to Mexico.
Next up is the bank swallow, one of the most widely distributed birds on earth. In the Old World, they’re known as the sand martin, a name I greatly prefer. Yes, they nest exclusively in cavities in banks, so the name used here is certainly accurate. However, not only are many of their colonies in sandstone cliffs, but I think our purple martins would be happy to have a cousin here.
According to Birds of the World, some of our birds winter in western Mexico, but the bulk of the population is spread widely across South America. Because they are not tied to nesting banks in winter, as they are in the breeding season, they are free to use whatever habitats they otherwise prefer. These include grasslands, savannahs, marshes, and beaches.
Looking at their winter range in more detail in eBird (Explore: Species Maps), we see these swallows are not at all uniformly distributed across South America in winter, just as these habitats are not. Birds are much more common along the western edge of the continent and across the grasslands of the north (e.g., Venezuela) and south (e.g., Argentina). Not surprisingly, they are not keen on the Amazon Basin except for the edges of the larger rivers.
The next most common breeding bird never found here in winter is the house wren. This species has an enormous breeding range, extending from southern Canada to the tip of South America. This is the broadest latitudinal range of any native passerine in the Western Hemisphere. The house wren also is resident from Mexico through Latin America. Migratory wrens move into the southern U.S. and Mexico, and probably, into central California where they can mix with resident house wrens there.
In birding Latin America, I have often been surprised, after pursuing a small mystery bird for some time, to find out it’s a house wren. Peru, for example, has 24 species of wrens, and the one I run down might have been in my yard earlier in the year. This might be disappointing for a birder at the moment, but you have to be amazed by the success of this tiny species.
The 11th species on this list is one of the most beautiful birds in North America, the western tanager. Tanagers winter in western and southcentral Mexico and well into Central America. While down south, they can be found with summer, hepatic, flame-colored, white-winged, and red-headed tanagers, depending on the exact location and habitat.
The tanager family is a large group. Historically, around 240 species of colorful, fruit-eating species were considered to be members of the family. But recent DNA analyses and other research have led to a major reorganization of the group. Leaving taxonomy for now, the interesting point is the western tanager breeds farther north than any other member of the group. They arrive relatively late in the spring and may spend as little as two months here before heading back south.
Western tanagers were seen last December in both Kathryn Albertson Park (adult male) and Barber Park (first-year male). These were the first-ever sightings for December reported to eBird for our area. Because this species has pioneered the North historically, we probably will see them hanging around more in future winters as our climate warms. And maybe these two birds are still around here somewhere. Keep your eyes open.
The last species this round is the western wood-pewee. They have been reported during the breeding season only about 1/3 as often as the first species in this group of birds who completely leave in winter – the black-chinned hummingbird.
This pewee breeds as far north as central Alaska and as far south as the mountains of Honduras. And when these birds leave, they really get out of town. Unlike so many of our birds, they don’t bother with Mexico or even Central America for the winter. They go all the way to South America, especially choosing the Andes well into central Bolivia. In Ecuador and Peru, our pewees meet up with four more pewees, including the eastern wood-pewee from eastern North America.
I use the term “our birds” as a way of poking fun at us when we view the world too completely from our own point of view. We’re good at forgetting there are many people with their own perspectives of the same thing. Our birds are, in reality, shared birds. Picture a child in rural Bolivia in January looking at the pewee I photographed in Hulls Gulch last June. Is that cool or what?