Over the last two weeks I talked about my interest in photos displayed every year at the Western Idaho Fair. Once I located winning bird photos, I asked the photographers to send me their photo and answer a few questions. Thanks to those who were willing to share their experiences and advice. Here again are my questions:
1) What is most difficult about bird photography?
2) What is most rewarding about bird photography?
3) When and how did you get started in bird photography?
4) Is there a photo you would love to get but which you haven’t yet? And,
5) Any advice for people just getting started?
A few years ago, Margie and Ken Miracle established the “Shoot, Share, and Conserve” Award. Their goal was to encourage participation in photography, birding, and conservation. This year’s winner was a Bewick’s wren by Kathleen Lopez. Kathleen sent me a couple of her other favorite photos. Check them out.
In response to my questions, here’s what she had to say:
1) Patience. You finally found the bird you want to photograph. You pull your camera up and it’s gone! If you sit quietly for a bit that bird will likely come back. With patience you will have more opportunities to capture other birds and different behaviors.
2) The chance to see what’s going on in nature. As a bird photographer I am always looking around. I am interested in any bird behaviors and getting a great photo is the reward. Even years later I can still remember the place and experience in getting a particular photo.
3) I got seriously interested in birding in 2015. But it was hard to know what birds were what. I bought an inexpensive camera to help me identify birds and discovered I loved it! I upgraded my gear and never go without it. It fulfills my creative side.
4) I have a long wish list! I would love to photograph a hummingbird feeding her babies or western grebes dancing on the water! A puffin with a beak full of fish! A gyrfalcon in flight … or any wild gyrfalcon for that matter!
5) Please respect wildlife and their space. Birds can abandon their nests and/or leave areas if they are disrupted. There is a code of ethics for wildlife photography.
Talk to other photographers about their gear. Watch YouTube videos about gear choice, techniques, and camera settings. Go out often — the more you attempt to shoot birds the better you will be. Know you will have off days and end up with junk photos or no birds at all.
Jim Shane won the Shoot, Share and Conserve award a few years ago for his photo of two American kestrels. You may recall his photo of Bob (my column of March 16, 2022), the American kestrel at the World Center for Birds of Prey. Here are Jim’s responses:
1) There are a few basic truths about all wildlife photography: Nature doesn’t need you and is not there for your pleasure.
Wildlife has no reason to cooperate with you.
When you go out into wildlife habitat you are in their house and their rules apply.
The natural world is full of surprises — not all of them good.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
2) When I get home, open my new images on the computer and find a clean image that captures a behavior I have not witnessed before, that is a great feeling!
3) I moved to Idaho in 2010 and started by photographing killdeer families living close to my home.
4) My bucket list would fill a 55-gallon drum!
5) Join a camera club and hang out with people who are doing what you want to be doing. Learn the behavior patterns of any species you wish to spend time on.
My third and last photographer in this series is Ken Miracle. Ken has contributed many photos to these columns over the past few years. I’ve included a couple of his favorites here. He has also won awards at the Western Idaho Fair (and elsewhere!).
1) Finding the hard-to-find bird you want to photograph. Birds can be fast, furtive subjects that hang out in the cover of bushes and trees. The lighting is frequently a challenge with the birds in deep shade or sitting on a branch against a bright sky.
2) Sharing these amazing creations in ways many never get to see. Allowing people to see the beauty and details of the birds frozen in time whether sitting, swimming, or flying. And hopefully inspiring the viewer to appreciate the birds and be interested in conserving them and their habitat.
3) I started photography in 2009 after I retired and borrowed my wife’s camera. I took a few photographs of birds and discovered I wanted to be able to get photographs from a longer distance and be able to see more detail. Then I got my first lens that would zoom out to 500mm. When I saw the results I was hooked.
4) A LeConte’s sparrow. This is the only sparrow that has been verified in Idaho that I have not photographed yet.
5) First, get to know your subject’s behavior and habitat. To get a bird sitting in a tree into your viewfinder, look at the bird and bring the camera viewfinder to your eye while you keep your eyes focused on the bird. Use continuous auto focus — something is always moving, whether the birds or your breathing.
To learn to photograph flying birds start out with easier subjects like gulls at a park where they are relatively close, slow, and plentiful.
Invest in longer focal length lenses. A bridge camera like the Nikon P900, with variable focal lengths out to 2,000 mm, can work well on sitting birds. The P900 is what I started with and what a number of very good bird photographers I know use.
Back to me. I thought I’d finish off this topic by looking at advice from one other award-winning bird photographer — Brian Small of Brian Small Photography (briansmallphoto.com). I found Brian for the first time in 1992 when I was acquiring bird photos for conference displays and brochures. He has an article on his website entitled, “Three Techniques for Great Bird Photography.” I’ll share part of this advice here:
Flight Photography — There is nothing quite as thrilling in nature photography as taking great photos of flying birds. A beautifully composed, well-lighted photograph of a bird in flight expresses so much of what fascinates us about birds. Not only is it a tremendous photographic challenge, but also it offers you the chance to truly communicate in your photographs the essence of what birds are all about … flight!
Generally speaking, your best chances for flight photography will be of larger and slower moving subjects. I would suggest you start with herons, egrets, cranes, geese, hawks, eagles, seabirds, and gulls. Also, remember the number one rule of flight photography; use the fastest shutter speed you can to stop the motion of a flying bird.
Getting Closer — A great way to get close to birds is to visit public places where birds are already used to people. Small parks, beaches, lakes, wildlife refuges and national parks are some of the best places to photograph because many of the birds are already accustomed to people, cars, dogs, and other photographers.
Blinds — Using a blind is perhaps the most effective way to take photographs of some birds. Notoriously shy birds like raptors, ibis, rails, kingfishers, ducks, and others will rarely tolerate you walking right up to them. If you research your subjects and plan ahead, you may be able to use a blind to your advantage and get close enough to take those spectacular bird photos you dream about. The beauty of using a blind is that birds will often become accustomed to it very quickly. As long as you and your equipment are hidden, most birds are not bothered by the presence of a blind.
I want to finish with a reminder about birding ethics (aba.org). While we are eager to get good views of birds and perhaps to get good photos as well, remember most birds are afraid of us (for good reason). Most individuals just fly off if we make them uncomfortable. But some individuals won’t because there is a nest or young nearby, they are stressed by a shortage of food, they just survived a collision, or maybe because they are getting ready to roost for the night right there. The ABA code gives solid advice for all of us. And, in the end, be a good example.
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.