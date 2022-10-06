Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Last week, I talked about my interest in all the photos displayed every year at the Western Idaho Fair and a little background on the photography competition. I really enjoy pictures of horses, barns, people, pets, flowers, and other subjects because it’s such a clear glimpse into the values and interests of our community.

Once I located winning bird photos, I asked the photographers to send me their photo and to answer a few questions about their interest in photography. I could not locate some photographers, and others didn’t respond to my query. But the feedback I did get is both interesting and useful. Here again are my questions:

Recommended for you

Load comments