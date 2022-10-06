Last week, I talked about my interest in all the photos displayed every year at the Western Idaho Fair and a little background on the photography competition. I really enjoy pictures of horses, barns, people, pets, flowers, and other subjects because it’s such a clear glimpse into the values and interests of our community.
Once I located winning bird photos, I asked the photographers to send me their photo and to answer a few questions about their interest in photography. I could not locate some photographers, and others didn’t respond to my query. But the feedback I did get is both interesting and useful. Here again are my questions:
1) What is most difficult about bird photography?
2) What is most rewarding about bird photography?
3) When and how did you get started in bird photography?
4) Is there a photo you would love to get but which you haven’t yet? and,
5) Any advice for people just getting started?
These photographers and their photos are in no particular order as there are different categories and different awards. Rather than repeat my questions, I’ll just give the number. I’ve only lightly edited the responses.
A young great horned owl by Krista Lyons won 1st place in the category of Amateur, Four Seasons. Krista has contributed a number of photos for my columns over the last couple of years. I asked her to share another of her other favorite photos for this piece, so check out her Anna’s hummingbird. Here are her responses:
1) The most difficult aspect of bird photography is that birds are often not the most accommodating models. They are fast and most do not like to perch in the open for very long, or if they do, they do so too far away.
2) The most rewarding thing is capturing just how expressive birds really are, which was surprising to me when I first started.
3) I have always enjoyed photography as a hobby since I was little girl and received my first camera. I took up birding early in the pandemic as a distraction from all the dire, and scary, pandemic news. I started specifically photographing birds so I could go home and identify them.
4) There is always another picture I want to get, whether it be of a new bird or just a better picture of birds I have already taken. I think that is just part of the fun and challenge of bird photography (any type of photography), there is always another image you want to capture.
5) Every time you leave your home, even if just to walk to your car, take a few minutes to just listen to the birds nearby and then scan and try to find one or two of them. It takes a little practice to be able to hone in on a bird, especially right now when it is so easy for them to hide in the cover of leaves. Go to your favorite park with your camera or phone and enjoy a nice leisurely walk and start taking pictures ... lots of pictures!
Don't be shy, or intimidated, when seeing more experienced bird photographers out and about taking pictures. I have found bird photographers to be more than willing to help you spot birds, identify them, and offer photography tips. I learned so much my first year by talking with people I met while out taking pictures and also made a lot of new friends. And most importantly, just enjoy the experience and have fun!
Back to me. Several hummingbird photos were submitted this year, as usual. These are favorite targets of bird photographers but getting really good shots is hard. They are obviously super, and because they are pretty small, you have to get reasonably close to get a great shot. Glen Hush got a lovely shot of a black-chinned hummingbird and won 1st place in category of Professional, Winged Animals. Glen also pitched in a favorite bald eagle shot for this column. Here are Glen’s responses:
1) A big part of why I enjoy photography is that I find certain aspects of it very challenging. The challenge for me is getting good images of birds in flight. So, the most difficult aspect is getting the camera to focus and track as the birds are moving.
2) Getting that special image where birds are being birds and they don't even know you're there.
3) I have a fascination with bald eagles. Finding a bald eagle and getting its picture is what got me hooked. That was on the Boise River about 20 years ago.
4) The top of my bucket list right now is getting an osprey fishing — the dive, going into the water, and coming out with a big fish!
5) Getting good bird pictures takes time. Plan to spend a lot of time observing and listening. There are many resources on where to find birds, The harder part is waiting for the bird to be in the right spot at the right time and doing something interesting.
Our third photographer today is Frances Fuji. Frances won 3rd in the category of Professional, Winged Animals, for her close up of American white pelicans. She won two 1st place awards for photos in other categories. Frances shared a great shot of a snow goose for this piece. Here is what Frances said:
1) For me, it’s most difficult to photograph a fast small bird flying straight toward me. The second most difficult thing is to recognize an unseen bird by its call, and therefore be able to anticipate its behavior and know where to look for it.
2) It’s rewarding for me to be out in nature on a regular basis and photograph birds in a way that impactfully depicts them and/or their habitat.
3) I got started after Boise went into pandemic sheltering in place and social distancing. I started exploring the Greenbelt and local parks like Hyatt Lakes, Esther Simplot and Kathryn Albertson, and began noticing wildflowers and birds. At first, I took photos with my cell phone, then a small point and shoot travel camera. Then I finally got an Olympus mirrorless camera in order to see the birds I was photographing in greater detail. I went on a few field trips and nature walks with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and began using the Merlin bird identification app to learn more about birds. Then I joined the Boise Camera Club and Treasure Valley Camera Club to learn more about photography.
4) I would love to photograph more species of owls — and more owlets from the species I already have. I’ve photographed 11 species so far. I also want to photograph more birds outside our region and state.
5) My advice is to just start anywhere and join a group like Idaho Birding on Facebook. You’ll learn a lot from fellow birders and make new friends. Meeting so many incredible bird and wildlife photography friends is the #1 bonus I’ve gotten from this pastime. I wish I’d started years before!
If you are new but serious about getting good bird photos, I’d say either rent equipment for a while or buy the best mirrorless camera and the best telephoto lens you can afford. I bought my first camera and first two lenses used and in excellent condition. That was perfect for me while I learned the ropes!
Me again. Frances brings up an important point — you can rent photographic equipment. I’m not going to recommend vendors or give other tips because I’ve never done it. But I have frequently seen experts writing reviews of photographic equipment suggest renting. Check it out if you’re ready to move beyond a point-and-shoot camera but are hesitant to spend several thousand dollars on your own new stuff! I would observe that, like optics (or fly fishing or mountain biking or hunting — pick a hobby), once you get into it, don’t short-change your own experiences by cutting corners on gear. If you take good care of the good stuff, it will reward you for many, many years to come.
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.