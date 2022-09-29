Support Local Journalism


Every year the Western Idaho Fair brings a wild array of memories, expectations, aromas, and feelings to me. It’s a mix of the youthful excitement of the old days, winning stuffed animals for your girlfriend and going on the craziest rides available, to the more sober current prospects of heat, lines, and parking.

One summer long ago, my friends and I stayed to the very end of the last day of the Sauk County Fair in Baraboo, Wisconsin, because we heard you could make good money by helping the carnies take down rides and load them into trailers. We stayed. And then we hauled random benches, fences, and ropes, unicorns, camels, and hippos into trailers and on to flatbeds. By the time the merry-go-round was disassembled, most of the rigs had left, and it was just us and a guy with a flashlight and a cash box kneeling on the ground. It turned out to be true. We departed at 3 a.m. with a buttload of cash in our pockets, more than we could make in a summer of mowing lawns and delivering papers. The night sky had never been so clear.

