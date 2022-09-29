Every year the Western Idaho Fair brings a wild array of memories, expectations, aromas, and feelings to me. It’s a mix of the youthful excitement of the old days, winning stuffed animals for your girlfriend and going on the craziest rides available, to the more sober current prospects of heat, lines, and parking.
One summer long ago, my friends and I stayed to the very end of the last day of the Sauk County Fair in Baraboo, Wisconsin, because we heard you could make good money by helping the carnies take down rides and load them into trailers. We stayed. And then we hauled random benches, fences, and ropes, unicorns, camels, and hippos into trailers and on to flatbeds. By the time the merry-go-round was disassembled, most of the rigs had left, and it was just us and a guy with a flashlight and a cash box kneeling on the ground. It turned out to be true. We departed at 3 a.m. with a buttload of cash in our pockets, more than we could make in a summer of mowing lawns and delivering papers. The night sky had never been so clear.
These days I look forward to food, a band I’ve always wanted to see live, even if they’re ancient, giant fruits and vegetables, crazy looking chickens, and photographs. I’m going to talk about bird photos but let me say I love all the shots. It’s such a great look at how we see ourselves and what we value. Most of the photos of horses, dogs, barns, clouds, and people aren’t going to make a magazine cover. But they are all created with love and hope, and they’re actually pretty darn good. Check out the nighttime shot of a ride by Dave Akira.
As readers of this column can tell, I love bird photos, and I’m so appreciative of the photographers who share their work here week after week. So, let’s look at some of the bird photos that won awards at this year’s fair.
The rules and the categories for submitting photos are a bit complex, so I won’t attempt to lay them out here. Kudos to Robert Riddle Sr. and the Western Idaho Fair Photography Department (facebook.com) for managing what I’m sure is a great deal of work! If you are a photographer at any skill level, check this site out and get ready for next year. I may be writing about you in September 2023.
Once I located winning bird photos, readily found by the blue or multi-colored ribbons, I asked the photographers to send me their photo and to answer a few questions. I could not locate some photographers, and others didn’t respond to my query. But what feedback I did get is both interesting and useful. My questions were:
1) What is most difficult about bird photography?
2) What is most rewarding about bird photography?
3) When and how did you get started in bird photography?
4) Is there a photo you would love to get but which you haven’t yet? And,
5) Any advice for people just getting started?
These photographers and their photos are in no particular order as there are different categories and different awards. Rather than repeat my questions, I’ll just give the number. I’ve only lightly edited the responses.
Ted Corporandy of McCall won first place in the category of Professional, Animals, Birds of Prey, for his fabulous shot of a bald eagle, his favorite subject for bird photography. I asked Ted to share more of his favorite bird photos and a few of those are shown here. Ted says:
1) Birds give you very little time to photograph them. They are constantly on the move, and they are usually spooked by your presence. Once spotted, your time is limited. You are lucky to get 3 or 4 seconds to shoot. I swear they know who I am. The bird network is constantly working and when they see me, within a couple of seconds, they are long gone! The word is out, Ted is coming!
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You have to be quick at making changes on your camera as lighting situations change constantly. A bird can be in a shaded part of a tree and scamper to a brightly lit area. You need to be able to make the changes without looking. Knowing where the appropriate buttons are to make those changes, such as focus points, ISO, shutter speed, etc. are critical. You better know your camera.
Focus points are critical when taking bird photos in trees where there are a lot of branches in the way. This is where you want to use a very narrow focus field or just use manual focus. Sometimes focus points “grab” a branch in front of the bird and that throws your bird out of focus.
I also consider what type of photo I want. If I want one of it in flight, just as it is leaving its perch, I may forgo trying to get a photo of it on its perch and change my focus points to a broader field to have a better chance of getting it when it takes off.
2) Getting up at the crack of dawn and heading out into the woods to look for wildlife is a real high for me. It just doesn’t get any better. Trying to get photos of birds doing something as opposed to just sitting on a branch is most rewarding. Any kind of photo of a bird I have not seen before is also very rewarding. My favorite bird subject is the bald eagle. When I can get a number of them interacting, that is a fantastic experience.
Whether it is bald eagles fighting over a fish or juveniles harassing their elders, it always makes for interesting photos. Really, when it comes down to it, just being in the field and seeing all of these incredibly beautiful creatures is very rewarding. I feel it is a privilege and an honor to be an observer in their world.
3) I am a retired fire department battalion chief (San Francisco Fire Department). My entire adult life revolved around the fire service. I was interested in fire photography, and that is what I spent some of my off-duty time pursuing. When on duty, I tried to always carry a camera with me. I used to take a lot of photos of different types of building construction which I used for training, but it was almost impossible to get fire photos for obvious reasons.
When I moved from the Sierras to Idaho I knew my days of fire photography would be very limited. As a lover of animals, I knew it would be an easy transition to go from fires to wildlife. What I was not prepared for was the incredible amount of wildlife I would encounter here in Idaho. It was almost overwhelming.
The key to all of this is keeping one’s eyes open. I am truly stunned by what I see every day, not just birds, but so many other beautiful creatures. I am ever vigilant, my eyes constantly scanning for wildlife. Looking for moose is quite different from looking for bald eagles. Looking for bald eagles is different from looking for great blue herons. Looking for blue herons is different from looking for western tanagers. You get the idea.
4) I would love to get a photo of an eagle swooping down and grabbing a fish out of a river.
5) My advice for beginners would be to get a decent camera, and don’t hesitate to upgrade when you are able to. Get a book on basic photography. You also need software to process your photos. I use Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop with a few lesser programs.
Get out and look for birds. Be observant. Keep your eyes open. It is amazing the number of critters I see every day. I have learned a lot about animal behavior just from observing them for a long time.
End Ted, and back to me. I thought the idea of sharing winning photos from the Western Idaho Fair would take a single column. But obviously there is much more here. People who spend hours, days, months, and even years in photography have enormous experience and great photos to share with us. I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into Ted’s joy of photography and his great bird shots. More to come!