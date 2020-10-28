My mom, now 96 years old, has superb eyesight. When we were kids, making the frequent 50-mile trip to visit my relatives on Wisconsin dairy farms, she would regularly spot hawks sitting in distant trees and call them out for me. I don’t think I ever saw one before she did.
So, birding from the car goes way back for me. In those days I was a passenger in the back seat, relatively safe except that seat belts hadn’t been invented yet. Now I am almost always the driver, and I have to be careful to not get distracted by birds along roads.
I’m not the only one. There are several bumper stickers for birders. Vehicle Makes Frequent Stops, Don’t Follow Me — I’m Birding, Ignore the Swerving and Weaving — Driver is Birdwatching, and the simplest, I Brake for Birds.
I’m pretty serious about driving safely. My moving offenses have included three speeding tickets (none recent!). I also got nailed for passing a dump truck on a bridge in 1977. I still think that wasn’t fair. The truck was loaded with gravel, traveling about 5 mph, and way out in the country. But you can’t do that in Bannock County. Now I know. And I remember. Only cost me $10.
When you’re a birder, it’s 24/7. An owl calling at night? Wake up. An unknown piping sound during breakfast? Go outside and check. Birds singing under a full moon while camping? Check the time on my phone and make a mental note for eBird to report in the morning. Driving a Mobile Bird Blind through the countryside is no time to stop watching.
Because birds tend to not sit still for too long, birders who spot something but can’t immediately identify it want to quickly get a better look. When you’re walking or sitting or bicycling, no problem. But when you’re driving, problem.
Interstate highways are the worst. Not only is it illegal to pull to the side if you don’t have an emergency, they are ferociously noisy and menacing. I’ve changed flats there, and it’s no fun. I keep picturing those drivers who plow through construction zones, rear end police cars, and generally wreak havoc. No thanks.
That’s one reason I avoid interstates when I can. The other reason is that if I see a bird on a country road with light traffic, I have a good chance of pulling over safely and checking it out. But even on those more desirable roads, there are many hazards. You have to always be careful about where other vehicles are.
A common challenge in rural Idaho is having an 18-wheeler on your tail, often a cattle truck around here. You don’t want to do something to endanger that truck. So, sudden stops are not an option. When such a vehicle or someone in a hurry comes up behind me, I look for a safe turnout where I can let them by before a bird appears.
Even without the pressure of vehicles on your tail, you can’t always know what is just off the edge of the road. Weeds hide steep edges, nails, shrapnel, broken glass, and sharp rocks. I like to be able to see what I’m driving on. Once, while driving a rental van, I hit a hunk of jagged concrete hidden by grass. I was only going about 10 mph. But it not only ruined the tire, it wrecked the wheel. I was happy that I had purchased full insurance coverage, something I don’t normally do.
There are several strips of bird viewing zones that parallel any road — the road itself, the sides of the road, the fences along both sides, the utility wires and poles just behind and above those, the fields behind the fences, and then the sky in every direction. You might say, well, that’s just everything. Why talk about all those parts?
It’s because every one of these parts is important for different types of birds. Fences and wires are attractive to some perching birds, but not all. Roadside gravel is of interest to some species, but not all. The road itself is not of value to most species. But it’s super valuable to some. Of course, the big sky is no different along a road as it is elsewhere. But, when driving, you cruise under a lot of it. Your sample size goes way up. The road itself is often occupied by scavengers, having a lovely meal of gopher, rabbit, or better yet, skunk. Birds on the road are apt to be turkey vultures, common ravens, black-billed magpies, and American crows. But a surprising number of other species will nibble on roadkill — protein, you know.
The gravel along the edge is valuable to birds who simply need grit. It seems that many small birds — sparrows and horned larks, especially — can be found there. Of course, these are the very cryptic species that need a closer look. In winter, we’ll be looking for longspurs and snow buntings as well.
The wire of fences is especially attractive to sparrows. Because sparrow species are usually hard to identify at a distance, these are birds you might want to check. A small group flying up near a ranch are probably house sparrows. But other sparrows might be any species.
Fence posts are favored by western meadowlarks, various raptors, and blackbirds. You’ve probably seen them all, but maybe not. And it’s not always about seeing something new. Most of the time I want to know what that hawk is.
Every sort of bird perches on utility poles. These vary from small birds like sparrows and meadowlarks, up to golden and bald eagles. The wires between poles have slightly different birds. Shrikes, kingbirds, kestrels, mockingbirds, and a number of similarly sized species perch there. If you know your silhouettes well, these can be picked off without pulling off into the unknown road edge debris.
Beyond the fences and utility lines are the birds flitting around the shrublands and fields. These are much more difficult to ID while driving. If you really want to look for something rare or just check out what’s around, you have to find a safe stopping point.
The nice thing about seeing a soaring bird while driving is that it gives you more time than the other types to pull off and check it out. It’s way up there, and if you keep an eye on it, you might find it a bit later once you’ve located that sweet turn out. But you might be amazed and how fast some of those birds are moving. They don’t give you forever to figure them out.
Birders spend a lot of time looking for birds. But guess what? They also notice a lot of other things that non-birders don’t see. My guess is that they are the most attentive drivers on the road. I’m usually the slowest vehicle cruising through the countryside of the Intermountain West.
But I probably saw you before you saw me.
One other thing I’ve learned by pulling off to the side of roads all across the West is that the next vehicle to come by will probably stop and ask if I need help. This neighborliness is always heartwarming, and often leads to a nice chat about wildlife, cool spots to visit nearby, or stories about treasure hidden in nearby mountains. We might even talk about birds.