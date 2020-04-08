According to a national survey reported in 2013, 47 million people in the U.S. feed or watch birds. That’s about 20% of Americans. When you look at the percentage of each state’s population that is watching birds, Idaho is No. 7 out of all 50 states. Who knew? We are so dominated by the traditional ideas of guns and shooting we may have missed the surge in binoculars and looking. One great thing about Idaho is that there is plenty of room for both.
If you are interested in getting started in birding, the challenges and opportunities are similar to those involved with hunting and fishing. You need some specialized equipment, you can and should (!) learn from experienced friends, and you can get better and better as the years go by.
But in one critical way, birding is much easier. There are no laws or regulations that you can break by just doing it. Tomorrow. In your yard. In fact, you don’t really need anything but your eyes and your ears. A cup of coffee won’t hurt. Pull up a chair on the deck and start.
Golden eagles can see a black-tailed jackrabbit a mile away. Obviously, our eyes aren’t that good! Not even close. So, what do we do? Binoculars aren’t essential for birding, but they are very useful. It’s like you could go hunting or fishing with your bare hands (is either one legal?), but a rifle with ammo or a fishing pole with bait gives you a big advantage. One nice thing about binoculars is that you don’t need the equivalent of ammo or bait, which cost money and have to be continuously replaced over time. Once you have the binoculars, you are done.
And if you get “good” binoculars, you might have purchased the last equipment you will ever need for birding as long as you live. That’s a smart purchase.
But what are “good” binoculars? Like all specialized equipment for all hobbies — hunting, fly fishing, biking, golfing, photography, or skiing — you can always spend more for the next better version of your favorite tool. The same is true for birding and binoculars. You can go low or you can go high.
But please don’t go really low! Don’t pick binoculars out of a barrel at the chain store or off the shelf in the toy department. You will be sorry.
Adequate binoculars start at $120, a really good pair can be had for around $500, and the very best will run $2,900. I’m guessing even the best binoculars are cheaper than most other top-end recreational equipment. Once you get the best equipment, it will last you the rest of your life.
There are many details to consider when you think about binoculars. Bigger binoculars give you a bigger field of view — how much country you can see when you look through them — but they are heavier. Bigger binoculars typically gather more light, and that brightness can really help when you’re trying to see the colors of a small bird in the shadows. The magnification — typically 7 to 12 power — is a big factor. More power seems like a good idea, but more powerful binoculars gather less light and are heavier, all else being equal.
There is also the issue of “close focus” — how close to yourself can you focus? This is not typically an issue in the wide-open spaces of Idaho, but it is important when birding in dense vegetation. If you plan a trip to the Amazon, think close focus.
There are other details to consider, such as lens coatings, nitrogen charging, the speed of focusing, dust and water proofing, and eye relief. But one step at a time.
The main thing is to pick them up, look through them at some object in the distance, and see if you can get a cracking sharp view that doesn’t strain your eyes. If you wear glasses, be sure the eye cups are turned in. If not, be sure they’re turned out. Get help if you don’t know how to adjust all the parts. You want to be able to look through them until the coffee pot is empty.
I’ve had various binoculars since about 1958. They keep getting better and better. The lenses in top-end binoculars are so good right now that there is not much room left for improvement. I say, buy now. And get the good ones. For the record, I have Zeiss Victory FLs, 8x42.
If lens quality has plateaued, what’s next? What else can Zeiss, Swarovski, and Leica do? How about binoculars that identify the species you are looking at? You know they’re coming — internet connection required. We can talk about whether that will be good, whether it will be fair, and whether or not birding will be the same. I believe that what you can see, learn, and discover in birding is essentially infinite. So, bring on the better tools. There will always be some things just out of reach.
See you out there.