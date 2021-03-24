It’s easy to look down on waterfowl now that Canada geese have overtaken our soccer fields and mallards can be found chomping cracked corn and Wonder bread on every pond in the valley. These species are adaptable and so share both the success of being able to live happily with dense humanity and the disdain of seeming to have no honor. Like gulls at the dump, they’ve traded their chance for being in a poem for their chance to live another day.
In 1818, William Cullen Bryant captured the original essence of these birds in the first verse of his poem, “To a Waterfowl:”
”Whither, ‘midst falling dew,
While glow the heavens with the last steps of day,
Far, through their rosy depths, dost thou pursue
Thy solitary way?”
This well conveys the scene of a marsh after sunset, with orange across the sky, rain spitting in the wind, and ducks and geese cruising somewhere for the night. Although waterfowl are social, the idea of “thy solitary way” admits that we have no idea where an individual is going or where it’s come from. That mystery is beautiful and exhilarating.
For many conservationists and naturalists, one of our foundational books was “A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold. This was published in the year I was born, 1949. I have five different versions of this foundational philosophy about our relation to nature, how it is, and how it should be. All books have waterfowl on the cover. Some have ducks, some have geese. But it’s all about waterfowl. I imagine Aldo sitting before sunrise outside his “Shack” in his Sand County in 2021, smoking his pipe, drinking coffee, and pondering the fact that Canada geese have become so successful. I wonder if he saw that coming? I’m guessing, no.
When I became interested in birds, sometime in junior high, around 1962, one of the places my dad took me to learn how to identify waterfowl was Goose Pond in southern Wisconsin. Goose Pond was not what you might imagine today — a created wetland in Meridian swimming with mallards. It is a wind-swept lake on the northern edge of the prairies where waves obscured the vision of a kid trying to figure out what he was seeing. In winter, we went there to look for snowy owls.
In March, we stayed in the car and mounted a spotting scope on the window, aimed out across the water. But even then, when I peered through the scope at a bobbing bufflehead for very long, the wind watered my eyes.
That’s when I learned the value of Roger Tory Peterson’s “field marks” for waterfowl on the water. “Where is the white?” was the key question. Was the white on the water, on the back, in the front, in the rear? And was it a big patch or just a spot? Toss in a bit about size and shape and you could figure out most of those distant shapes.
Waterfowl in Idaho include seven species of geese, four species of swans, thirty species of ducks, five species of grebes, and four species of loons. This means that the floating dot across the water could be any one of fifty species. Check the profile. Where’s the white? And never mind that some shorebirds swim too — avocets and phalaropes, for example. And there are also gulls, cormorants, and pelicans, all of whom enjoy a nice swim. Good luck.
My first specialty bird book was, “The Ducks, Geese and Swans of North America” (Kortright 1942), with an introduction by Aldo Leopold. Leopold said, in part, “…the sportsman of the future must get his satisfaction by enlarging himself rather than by enlarging his bag.” For non-hunters, the “bag” was where the dead birds were put. This was not that long after laws were enacted to halt the whole-scale slaughter of waterfowl and many other species of birds.
As it turns out, waterfowl hunters responded in spades. Once they understood that populations were not unlimited and that these birds needed wetlands, good water quality, and nesting cover to keep going, they rallied to create one of the most successful multi-species wildlife conservation initiatives in history — The North American Waterfowl Management Plan (NAWMP). This became affectionately known as Nay´Womp. If you say this among any group of bird conservationists, and you’ll be speaking their language.
I lived in North Dakota in the year NAWMP was formed, 1986, and joined the North Dakota Action Group. North Dakota is in the middle of the Prairie Potholes, the largest duck factory on the continent. The Prairie Potholes Joint Venture (PPJV) was soon formed, a partnership to maintain and restore that spectacular landscape of ponds and prairies that cranked out ducks until you just had to write a poem. Bryant would have loved it there.
Another thing I remember about the early days of the PPJV is that everyone was at the table. I had been used to working with the Bureau of Land Management (my employer at the time), the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state wildlife agencies, and wildlife conservation groups such as the National Audubon Society, Pheasants Forever, and Ducks Unlimited.
But what I saw at the PPJV table was well beyond that. It included the chamber of commerce, irrigation companies, farming groups, cattle and sheep organizations, hunting groups, and recreation clubs. Everyone was there. And it wasn’t the fist fight you might imagine, given the recent divisiveness in our country. Everyone shared the vision that healthy wetlands and waterfowl populations were good for everybody. Amazing.
Of course, there were disagreements on the details. But the unwavering focus on the goal of more and better wetlands and waterfowl overcame the squabbles. The result of the PPJV partnership and of similar joint ventures across North America has been an incredible conservation success story. Bird populations in wetlands have fared much better than those in various forests, grasslands, aridlands, oceans, and coastal habitats.
Those of us in Idaho are in the Intermountain West Joint Venture (IWJV). This is an enormous region, encompassing lands from the Rockies to the Sierras, and extending from Canada to Mexico. Due to this expanse, many strategies and operations are organized at the state level.
Among its highest priorities, the IWJV has more than 60% of the world’s breeding cinnamon teal, 80% of the western tundra swan population during migration, and more than 80% of the Rocky Mountain trumpeter swan population in winter. A fundamental goal in bird conservation is to ensure the strongholds of species during any time of the year are protected into the future. Check it out at iwjv.org.
This is a great time of year to get out to see waterfowl. Many species are migrating, and you never know what you might see. Even among our local mallards and Canada geese, flocks of wild birds are now moving around. Good locations are the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area, Roswell Marsh, Lake Lowell, Hyatt Lakes, Trueblood Wildlife Area, and C. J. Strike Reservoir. But any spot on the Boise River might have something special. And don’t forget to keep an eye and an ear on the sky for flocks already heading out to the Far North.
Conservation success is always a bond between inspiration and hard work. For most people, inspiration comes first. In “Wild Geese,” Mary Oliver writes:
“Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
the world offers itself to your imagination,
calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting — over and over announcing your place
in the family of things.
