This is the fourth in a series of columns on waterfowl where I continue to explore their colorful, and often puzzling, colloquial names. I think it would be fun to plunk down in the Library of Congress, the largest library in the world, and try to find the origins of each of these names. Perhaps that does not sound like fun to you.
I’ve arranged species in order of how common they are in Ada and Canyon counties over the entire year to give you an idea of how easy the species is to see. Data come from the “Bar Charts” option in eBird. Check out "To A Waterfowl" (March 24, 2021) for a few more details.
We’re down to No. 16, the lesser scaup. You will see only one of these birds for every 10 mallards you encounter. One of the oldest duck identification puzzles in this country is distinguishing this duck from its close relative, the greater scaup. The latter ranks No. 37, so odds are that any scaup you see is a lesser. There are a variety of subtle differences in plumage, behavior, and habitat between these species. You can check those out at All About Birds.
The lesser scaup has a surprising number of common names, given that it is a rather ordinary duck in mostly white, gray, and black. Yes, there is some iridescence in the head if you can catch the light just right. Among the common names is another butterball, as well as blackjack, blue-billed shoveler, mud bluebill, little greyback, howden, polridge, and shuffler. The names bullhead, bullneck, broadbill, fresh-water broadbill, goshen broadbill, and greenhead broadbill shows what field marks hunters used to identify this species.
Next is another unmistakable species, at least for the males — the cinnamon teal. I haven’t quite figured out what habitat this species likes, although Birds of the World says they prefer stands of emergent vegetation (cattails and tules) more than many other species of dabbling ducks. I grew up with blue-winged teal, and they seemed to be everywhere, much like mallards. I guess I expected the same from their western counterpart, but that’s not the case. This teal is often found on wetlands where you also see American avocets and black-necked stilts. Do they like a little salt in their diet?
Given the stunning color of this duck, it has surprisingly few common names — red-breasted teal, red teal, river teal, silver teal, bluewing, and blue-winged teal. It is literally a “blue-winged teal,” as is the blue-winged teal. “Silver” must refer to the female. I don’t know why it would be called a river teal as I’ve only seen them on wetland ponds and slow-moving canals.
Our next duck is in the title, the sprit-tail Trilby duck, or northern pintail. There are only about 7 northern pintails seen in Ada/Canyon counties for every 100 mallards reported. You can see where the common names come from — pinnie, sprig, sprigtail, kite-tailed widgeon, picket-tail, pheasant-duck, pent-tail, pike-tail, and spindletail.
But what about “Trilby?” This is a type of hat with a short brim angled down in the front and up in the back. Bingo. The term comes from a hat worn in a play based on du Maurier's novel, Trilby (1894). A hat worn in the play was called "a Trilby hat." Smee, smees, and smethe, are old British terms for duck. It’s hard to find out anything about the old name, “smoker,” because all the searches come back with recipes. I’ll leave that one for you.
There are three other pintails in the world — the white-cheeked, Eaton’s, and yellow-billed. Check them out at Birds of the World.
We’ve finally arrived at only our second goose on the list, the snow goose. Earlier this year many people visited the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area and Roswell area to see some of the estimated 60,000 that come through Idaho in spring on their way to the Arctic. If you kept an ear and an eye to the sky, you might also have picked up flocks as they passed over the Treasure Valley. They sparkle as they pass beneath the big blue sky.
In the past, this species was split into lesser snow goose and greater snow goose. Further, the dark color morph has also been considered to be a separate species, the blue goose. The blue morph is rare in the West. If you want to see these, head to southwest Baffin Island where 85-90% of the birds are in this plumage. That’s a trip I’d like to take.
Common names include Alaskan goose, arctic goose, Canadian goose, Mexican goose, and red goose! I assume “red” was not about the color but rather was a transformation of some other word. We also have wavy and white wavy. Recall that wavy and Mexican goose were also applied to the Canada goose.
Finally, the blue goose was also called a black wavy, blue wavy, bald brant, eagle-headed brant, and skillet-head. According to most sources, the latter means idiot. But I’m not sure that works for this bird. Or maybe it does. Have you known one?
Our next bird is the redhead, showing up only about 5 times for every 100 mallards. Redheads and canvasbacks present another pair of similar species for beginning birders to compare. Although the general coloration is similar, the head profiles are quite different even at a great distance.
Redheads have been known as red-headed broadbill, red-headed raft-duck, fiddler-duck, and violon (violin or fiddle). Note that a large group of ducks out on a lake is a “raft.” But how about that fiddle and violin? These names must come from one of the male’s vocalizations, which has been described as a cat-like mewing. They also have a respectable “quack.”
We’re now on to our third grebe, the eared grebe. This is the most abundant member of the grebe family in the world and can be found be found across the western U.S. as well as across eastern and central Eurasia. This species is highly social, breeding in colonies of thousands and found in even greater numbers during migration. They also prefer saline waters such as the Great Salt Lake and many other lakes in the Great Basin.
The male in breeding plumage is simply spectacular, with a red eye and golden plumes set on a black face. The only other names I can find for this bird are black-necked grebe, which is the name that was used in Eurasia, and eared diver.
Clark’s grebe comes in as the No. 22 most common waterfowl species in Ada and Canyon counties. I already covered this bird in my discussion of western grebe. The two were considered to be the same species until 1985.
A species that I don’t normally see until I make my annual trek to see snow geese over by Parma in the spring is the greater white-fronted goose. Note that there is also a lesser white-fronted goose in Eurasia. The greater is also distributed across Siberia. This is the only one among five species of “gray goose” that breeds in North America. But search for “gray goose” and you get vodka. Maybe you can figure out the other four species.
Colloquial names include specklebelly, specklebreast, checkerbelly, checkerbreast, marbled-breast, mottled goose, speckled brant, and spotted goose. It’s fascinating that despite its key field mark — the white front, which in birds typically means the front of the face, not the front (breast) of the bird — that plays almost no role in these names. People have been captivated by the pattern on the breast and belly. Check out photos on the internet, or recollect your own experience, and see what you think. There is one nod to the white front — nun goose.
The process for naming birds that meet scientific standards is complex. There are international committees routinely working on the issues, and they follow a logical rule set. I’ll write about that in the future. For example, why can’t we just rename the obviously not “ring-necked duck,” the obviously “ring-billed duck?”
I find a lot of joy in imagining some duck hunters, planning their outing in a small cottage in 1700 New England. One or more of them has just come from Scotland, and they’re talking about the ducks they hope to get and joking about the ones that don’t taste so good. Possibly, some Scotch Ale is on the wooden table, and there’s a fire in the hearth. Give me a sprit-tail Trilby duck any day.