In another sequel to a previous column, "To A Waterfowl" (pub date: March 24), I continue to explore the colorful colloquial names used over the centuries for waterfowl. As I wrote last time, each one of these names has a story behind it. It would be great fun to do the detective work and discover the origins.
I’ve arranged species in order of how common they are in Ada and Canyon counties over the entire year to give you an idea of how easy the species is to see.
Eighth in abundance is soup lips — the northern shoveler. It’s fascinating to me that among all of these dabbling ducks, only one species in North America has evolved a big flat bill that can gather more food per second than the others. Note that there are other shovelers — the red shoveler of South America, the cape shoveler of South Africa, and the Australian shoveler. I love the generic name — Spatula.
In addition to common names referring to their large bill, including shovelnose, shovelmouth, scooper, and spoon-billed teal, we also have cow-frog, featherbed, butter duck, mud-lark, and mule duck. I might guess that butter duck refers to the amount of fat on birds that were shot for food. But the other names are teases that invite us to explore the deeper cultural history of people and waterfowl.
Ninth in abundance is the ring-necked duck. Only about 17 ring-necks are counted for every 100 mallards — the most common waterfowl species — in these two counties, on average, over a year. No other duck generates so many questions from new birders about its name. Among the many good field marks on this striking species are the rings on the bills of both males and females.
While ringbill, ring-billed blackhead, and ringbill bluebill are common names, that’s not the ring that led to its name. It’s actually a dark brown ring on the black neck of the male that can only be seen in good light when the neck is stretched out. Waterfowl hunters often carry their harvested ducks by the head, and that’s when the ring is best seen. Again, it’s hunters who have created most of these interesting, quirky, and puzzling colloquial names.
Next is another diving species that prefers larger rivers and lakes — the common goldeneye. This is the first species so far that breeds mostly well north of here, across the Boreal Forest of Canada and over much of Alaska. While this species has been found in Ada/Canyon counties at all times of the year, they are much more common in winter.
Common goldeneyes have a large number of colloquial names. Those stemming from the color of the eye and the color of the female’s head include brass eye, brighteye, bronzehead, and copperhead. Even more names stem from the sound their wings make in flight — whistler, whistle-wing, pied whistler, whiffler, whistle diver, merry-wing, and, my favorite, jingler.
As usual, a few of the names need more research to understand — fiddler duck, oyster duck, sleepy diver, and pie duck. That last one is curious, given that diving ducks are typically not as tasty as dabbling ducks. They eat more animal matter — fish, snails, clams, and crustacea — which can lead to a strong flavor, or worse. Preparation is apparently the key.
We’re now down to another duck that has truly unmistakable field marks — the bufflehead. Although they are relatively small, males are obvious even at a great distance due to the large patches of white. As for commonness, people report about 13 buffleheads for every 100 mallards.
This species was originally called the buffalo-headed duck, due to the relatively large size of its head, which is further accentuated by the large white patch there. Common names include butterball, butterbowl, and butter duck. This speaks to the fat on these birds, and one wonders why they weren’t also called a pie duck.
Other names include bumblebee dipper, dapper, dipper, didapper, and dopper. Scotch duck, Scotch dipper, Scotchman, and Scotch teal calls for an explanation of the link to the Scots. Finally, we have spirit, spirit dipper, and spirit duck. So much to explore with this little shotbag!
We now reach the first of three species of teal — the green-winged teal. This is the smallest dabbling duck in North America, but they make up for their size by being completely beautiful. Like pied-billed grebes, you might miss them because they tend to skulk in the shadows of the tules and generally hang around the edges of ponds and marshes. Both genders show green wing patches (specula) in flight, although the perceived color of most specula depends on both lighting and the angle of the viewer.
One of the old names for this little duck is butterball, also applied to the bufflehead (see above). Most of the other names are not that unexpected but note partridge-duck and water-partridge. My guess is that the face pattern reminded hunters of the most common partridge over the eastern U.S. in the old days, the northern bobwhite.
Our next duck is a member of another small family with somewhat curious attributes. The ruddy duck is one of only eight species worldwide in the group of stiff-tailed ducks. They get this name because they can hold their tails straight up while resting on the water. The males of six of the species have bright blue bills during the breeding season. They also are small and have relatively large bills. This makes their overall appearance quite unlike any other species floating on the water anywhere in the world.
Ruddy ducks have more common names than any species discussed so far. Check out "The Ducks, Geese and Swans of North America" (Kortright 1942) for the full list. Here’s a sample: blatherskite, broadbill dipper, bumblebee-buzzer, dumpling duck, hickory head, leather-breeches, light-wood-knot, shot pouch, sleepy-jay, stub-and-twist, noddy paddy, and paddywack. I can’t begin to explain these with the references I have. I wish I had Kortright’s library.
The fourteenth most common species of waterfowl is the western grebe. You will see only 11 of these grebes for every 100 mallards in Ada/Canyon counties. So, we’re getting down to species that are harder to come by.
These birds like big lakes, so look for them on Lake Lowell and Lake Cascade. But beware. There is another species that looks similar — Clark’s grebe. Ornithologists and birders considered Clark’s grebe to be only a “white morph” of the western grebe until John T. Ratti did his Ph.D. research on them. His dissertation on the differences in the two types was published in 1977 out of Utah State University. More research followed, and the species were officially split in 1985. This is the second species (Clark’s nutcracker) to be named after William Clark of the Corps of Discovery.
I’ve only found a few common names for western grebe. These are western dabchick, swan grebe, and swan-necked grebe. It’s curious that its cousin, the pied-billed grebe, has such a large array of colloquial names. It may be that because western grebes are so often far out on big water they just never generated the same interest as a bird that can often be observed closely. It may also be a result of the range. Western grebes are found only in the West while pied-bill grebes are found across North America (and a large part of South America). Finally, maybe they taste bad and so never got the full attention of waterfowl hunters.
The last bird this week is the hooded merganser. This may be the only species that can compete with the wood duck for the title of Most Beautiful Species of Waterfowl in North America. This is one of only three framed waterfowl prints in our house. The others are common loon and Barrow’s goldeneye.
This bird has almost as many colloquial names as the ruddy duck. These include cock-robin, crow duck, fuzzhead, hairy-crowned teal, hoota-meganzy, morning glory, pheasant duck, top-knot, tuffle-headed duck, and pickaxe. I especially like “snowl,” which sounds like it came straight from Dr. Seuss. Fortunately, this spectacular bird is regularly found at Hyatt Lakes. Do take your camera.