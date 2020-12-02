When I was growing up, the ultimate source of information on birds was "Life Histories of North American Birds" by A.C. Bent. This series includes 21 volumes, organized by groups. For example, one volume is about nuthatches, wrens, thrashers, and related species. Another covered thrushes, kinglets, and their allies. The first book was published in 1919, and 18 more were completed by 1953.
Today, the most authoritative reference on birds is the Birds of the World website. Bent’s life histories are now quaint by comparison, and it’s uncommon to see anything in those 21 volumes cited in a modern scientific publication. Unfortunately, an enormous amount of fascinating information on birds is slowly slipping away.
Bent relied on his own observations of birds, the published literature, and, especially,
communications from hundreds of other observers around the country. Those other bird watchers
and ornithologists communicated largely by letter. Each of his books has his own name on the
cover – no coauthors are listed because he did much of the writing himself. However, a number
of species and subspecies accounts were contributed by others.
What’s most striking about the difference between 1919 and 2020 is the nature of the
writing. Over the decades, data has increasingly replaced simple observation. Yes, they collected
plenty of data in the old days, but nothing like what’s going on now. And, yes, you will see
simple observations in today’s ornithological journals, but it’s been a long time since you could
publish a major paper with observations only. Most writing is dominated by hypothesis testing,
data, and data analysis.
So, how did they write? Here’s an excerpt for the mountain bluebird (p. 276). “As it flies
from some low perch to hover like a big blue butterfly over an open field, it seems to carry on its
wings the heavenly blue of the clearest sky, and one stands entranced with the purity of its
beauty.”
Another entry on that page is, “As Mrs. Wheelock (1904) says: ‘No words can describe
his brilliancy in the breeding season, as he flies through the sunny clearings of the higher Sierra
Nevada, or sits like a bright blue flower against the dark green of the pines.”
From Winton Weydemeyer (1934), “On frequent occasions during the last seven
summers I have forsaken the comfort of my bed to enjoy their subdued song. For one must be an
early riser indeed if he wishes to hear the mountain bluebird’s song” (p. 284).
None of these descriptions will make it into a current issue of The Auk, published by the
American Ornithological Society, although a century ago they would have.
Let’s look at the house wren. The bird in our area was originally called the western house
wren, named by no less than John James Audubon, who thought that it was a different species
than the eastern house wren. They were lumped into the same species, the house wren, long ago.
But here’s a bit from Bent’s account of the western house wren that rings true, although no data
were presented.
“Its habitats are so similar to those of its eastern relative that nearly all that Dr. Gross has
contributed …. of the eastern house wren would apply equally well to the western race. It seems,
however, that the western bird is a little less domestic in its taste, less of a dooryard bird, or
rather more of a woodland bird than our familiar eastern house wren” (p. 142).
Having grown up in Wisconsin, I judge this to be true. We could visit the Birds of the
World account to see if anyone has collected data to test this hypothesis.
On one nest, Bent writes (p. 144), “Miss Maude Merritt (1916) gives an interesting list of
material which a male wren brought into a bird box mixed with the usual assortment of twigs:
One hat pin, 1 buckle, 10 bits of chicken wire, 2 stays, 3 fasteners, 1 unidentified, 3 paper clips, 1
staple, 1 brass ring, 2 toilet wires, 6 collar stays, 2 oyster-bucket handles, part of a mouse trap, 67
hair pins, 38 bits of wire, 5 safety pins, 3 steel pins, 22 nails, and 3 brads. The female refused to
accept the nest and departed; I don’t blame her.”
Here’s a fascinating description about American robins and a Steller’s jay from a Susan
M. Kane (1924). “For several days a Steller’s jay had been pestering a Robin sitting on her nest
… The Jay had employed every ruse to get the bird’s eggs. He watched for her absence; slipped
upon her to frighten her off; sounded alarms; engaged the male in skirmishes. These were but a
few of his pernicious tactics to further his aims. I missed the final move but the Robin did not.
There was a cry of distress from the Robin and when I looked up the Jay’s toes were already in
the air and contracting. The Robin had made a master thrust. Its beak had penetrated the Jay’s
head in a vulnerable spot, causing instant death” (p. 61).
Flipping to the red-breasted nuthatch to see how its distinctive voice was described, I
found this (p. 22). “The effect of these notes, given by a dozen birds as they chase one another
about, is very jolly. The little birds seem so happy, animated, and lively and their voices have
such a range of expression that they almost talk – a playful gathering of talkative, irrepressible,
woodland gnomes.”
In college, we were taught that such anthropomorphism was laughable and certainly not
appropriate for a professional ornithologist. But anyone familiar with a group of nuthatches,
especially family groups in fall and winter, will see that this account from Winsor Marrett Tyler
nails the behavior, the sound, and the scene. You cannot do that with a pie chart.
Another observation from Winton Weydemeyer, this time for a gray catbird in Montana.
“On July 22 Mr. Weydemeyer was astonished to hear what sounded like a typical flight song of
the bobolink. He then saw a catbird fly out and upward until it reached a height of about 30 feet
above the brush; then while descending at an angle, its flight slow and jerky, but not fluttering, it
gave a strikingly realistic rendition of the bobolink’s flight song. This is the first case of
combined song and flight mimicry that the observer has ever noted in the catbird” (p. 340).
I had never heard of this myself! Catbirds and other members of the family – thrashers
and mockingbirds – are well-known mimics of songs and calls. But I never heard that they also
mimicked behavior. I turned to Birds of the World. Neither Weydemeyer nor Bent appear in the
references, and this extraordinary case of mimicry is now fading from the record.
As you can see by just these few excerpts, the whole way of studying birds was different
in those days. Much of the content recorded by Bent was based on patient observation. People
would sit in blinds, watch a nest out a kitchen window, or just sit in the woods for hours and
days. Many fine details were observed and recorded. There are many counts and measurements,
but no bar graphs, frequency distributions, statistical tests, or regressions.
Bent’s life histories have been available for a few bucks per volume from a variety of
used book sources. If you haven’t perused a volume, I’d say it’s well worth the money. Just pick
one. This is not something you read from start to finish. It’s more like a book of poetry that you
might open in the evening to some random page to see what you can discover.
Now I need to get find out what a toilet wire and an oyster-bucket handle look like.