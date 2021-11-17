One of the most magnificent sounds you can hear on this planet is the bugling of sandhill cranes. Aldo Leopold called them: “The Trumpet in the Orchestra of Evolution.” Because the bugling carries so far, you can often hear them for some time before you know where they are. The sound carries on the wind from the far side of the marsh or out of the clouds. Even in a blue sky, the flock might be so high or far away that you can’t find it. Yet that spine-tingling music drifts down.
Stephen S. Vishner, writing to Arthur Cleveland Bent in 1910, put it this way: “Every farmer boy knows its call, and on fair days has seen large flocks soaring at great heights, slowly passing northward. Constantly their unsurpassed calls drift down to earth. When only a slight wind is blowing, these rich, buglelike notes can be heard farther than the bird can be seen. Several times I have examined, for some moments in vain, the horizon before the authors sailed in view.”
Leopold celebrated sandhill cranes. In one of his essays, “Marshland Elegy,” he describes the sound of a flock approaching through fog. “Out of some far recess of the sky a tinkling of little bells falls soft upon the listening land. Then again silence. Now comes a baying of some sweet-throated hound, soon the clamor of the responding pack. Then a far, clear blast of hunting horns, out of the sky into the fog.
“High horns, low horns, silence, and finally, a pandemonium of trumpets, rattles, croaks, and cries that almost shakes the bog with its nearness, yet without disclosing whence it comes. At last a glint of sun reveals the approach of a great echelon of birds. On motionless wing they emerge from the lifting mists, sweep a final arc of sky, and settle in clangorous descending spirals to their feeding grounds. A new day has begun on the crane marsh.”
“Marshland Elegy” is part of a collection of essays entitled, “Sketches Here and There.” It is usually packaged with “A Sand County Almanac.” I will resist copying the entire essay here, but one more excerpt shows where the title of this column comes from. “ … His tribe, we now know, stems out of the remote Eocene. The other members of the fauna in which he originated are long since entombed within the hills. When we hear his call we hear no mere bird. We hear the trumpet in the orchestra of evolution. … ”
Hamilton M. Laing (1915), also writing to Bent, says the call, “ … seems to suggest something prehistoric — such a call as one might expect that our far-gone ancestors heard in the days when pterodactyls and their kind flew about the marshes.”
Laing also talks about the sandhill crane’s great vision. “ … his eye is wondrously keen, telescopically so; it is so near the top of his head that he can peer over the crest of a knoll and see without being seen. … Though he is big and tall, he is really not easily seen, for his coat is one of nature’s triumphs of protective coloration. … A sentry on the alert at all times, his trumpet throat gives warning of danger to his kind far and near and all instantly pay heed.”
Sandhill cranes are another one of those species of birds that has been surprisingly successful among humans, especially given its size. Partners in Flight estimates that there are 560,000 sandhills in the total population, and they are not experiencing significant threats at the range-wide scale.
According to the Breeding Bird Survey, their population has increased more than 4% per year from 1966 to 2019 over their entire range. The population in Idaho has neither increased nor decreased over that time while the trend for the Great Basin is a positive 1% per year. The latter is driven by good increases in Utah (+4.5%) and Nevada (+3.9%). I don’t know why we aren’t seeing similar increases in Idaho.
If you want to see cranes, where should you go? According to eBird, sandhills have been seen in numerous locations around southwestern Idaho every time of year over the past decade. They are most often seen March through May, when birders pick up birds migrating into and through our area. They are least often seen in June and July. This is when birds are nesting and apt to be most secretive. And certainly, they are not flying around in flocks then. Check out eBird, Explore, and Species Maps to find out exactly when and where birds have been seen.
If you want to see lots of cranes, thousands and even tens of thousands, you might want to attend one of several crane festivals. The only one I’ve attended is the spring migration event at Rowe Sanctuary on the Platter River near Kearney, Nebraska (visitkearney.org/sandhill-cranes). Not only will a half million sandhill cranes blow your mind, but you can learn about the enormous water and land conservation programs that have been put in place to ensure that these birds have a place to stopover on their way north in the spring.
There are tours as well as public viewing places in this area. But it’s a popular place and time so don’t wait to get a hotel room. The reservation process for crane tours opens on January 5, 2022. The last week of March typically has the most cranes. Bonus — there are also enormous numbers of snow geese flying around. Altogether, it’s a world-class spectacle!
The Annual Festival of the Cranes at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico is going on right now. Unfortunately, due to COVID precautions, it’s a virtual event this year. Somehow, I don’t think that’s the same as seeing and hearing 14,000 cranes and over 30,000 snow and Ross’s geese. But it does give you a whole year to plan for 2022. Those birds spend the winter on the refuge, so any time between November and February should be good. If you want to attend the festival itself, check out friendsofbosquedelapache.org. While New Mexico doesn’t have as many cranes as Nebraska, it does have an edge on food. Sorry, Cornhuskers.
There are yet other crane festivals at Monte Vista, Colorado, Lodi, California, and Tanana Valley, Alaska. These are all beautiful locations as well. Let me say that Lodi has some of the best red wines I’ve tasted anywhere.
A little closer to home is the Harney County Migratory Bird Festival, held in April in Burns, Oregon. This was also a virtual festival in 2021. Hopefully, it will again be live in 2022. This festival features not only cranes, but a huge variety of other waterbirds that visit Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Not too much farther away is Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Idaho. In some years there have been more than 200 nesting pairs on the refuge. And during the fall staging period (before they fly south to New Mexico and Arizona), as many as 3,000 cranes have been counted in the valley at one time.
In the other direction, and at about the same distance, is the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival, which will be held March 25-27, 2022. This festival takes advantage of the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge adjacent to Othello, Washington. Check out othellosandhillcranefestival.org for details.
In 1949, Aldo Leopold was worried about the future of cranes and of marshes. Millions of acres of wetlands had been drained by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and agricultural businesses. Most of our rivers also had been dammed by then, thereby eliminating more millions of acres of seasonally flooded habitats.
This situation helps us understand another excerpt from “Marshland Elegy.” “Amid the endless mediocrity of the commonplace, a crane marsh holds a paleontological patent of nobility, won in the march of aeons, and revocable only by shotgun. The sadness discernible in some marshes arises, perhaps, from their once having harbored cranes. Now they stand humbled, adrift in history.”