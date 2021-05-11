There are a lot of beautiful birds in Idaho. Some are almost gaudy — the western tanager — and some are subtle — the female mountain bluebird. Among our understated species are the cedar and Bohemian waxwings. At a distance, their crests are the most notable feature. We don’t have many crested species in Idaho, in this country, or on the planet for that matter. So that’s a nice touch.
But as for colors, waxwings are dominated by fawn, with just bits of yellow, red, black, and white. I think this conservative use of color is the best approach, because the bright spots are really set off by the neutral background colors. It seems that female waxwings agree with me. If those females wanted peacock feathers, they’d get peacock feathers. Sexual selection is a most potent force in evolution. More on that in a future column.
Once you get a close look at a waxwing, your see their plumage is like satin. Or pearls. Or mother of pearl. It’s almost unimaginably smooth and silky.
The two species of waxwings in Idaho are in the bird family with a most excellent name, the Bombycillidae. As I was memorizing the Latin names of birds in college, I found this to be the easiest to remember and the most fun to say. In second place, Troglodytidae, the wrens.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the waxwing family name comes from the Latin “bombyc” and “bombyx,” which are “silks” and “silkworm.” The “illa” suffix comes from German, giving the final meaning, “silk-tail.” So, I’m far from the first to compare waxwing plumage to silk.
There is only one other species in this family, the Japanese waxwing. This species puts a little tweak on the family by having a rose-colored band at the end of the tail rather than a yellow one. Lovely.
Cedar waxwings were named because they love cedar and juniper berries. Bohemian waxwings got their name because of their propensity to wander widely in search of food. But both of these species travel great distances, often in large groups, to find fruit in winter. They could be called the greater and lesser waxwings although I prefer the more colorful, actual names.
Cedar waxwings with orange rather than yellow bands on the ends of their tails appeared in northeastern North America in the 60s. Research revealed that the orange color resulted from a red pigment in berries of an introduced species of honeysuckle, reaffirming the role of food in feather and ornament coloration. This relationship occurs in many other species. Check out the book, Bird Coloration (2010) by Geoffrey E. Hill, for more details.
Cedar waxwings are found in southwestern Idaho year-round. They are best seen in winter when they occur in flocks around the Treasure Valley, seeking shrubs and trees loaded with berries. In northwest Boise, where I live, they descend on our mountain ash tree, surrounded by a few low-lying junipers, to strip every berry from both species in 15-20 minutes. Sometimes, an American robin or two will join the fray. But it never lasts long. And then they’re gone.
Waxwings rely on fruit more than any other bird species in North America and are the only species outside the tropics to feed fruit to their young. Most species at our latitude are keen on delivering insects, small mammals, or some other source of protein to young in the nest.
Although it’s hard to find well-documented accounts, waxwings apparently sometimes get drunk on fermented fruit hanging on branches or laying on the ground. They then fly crazily and have trouble perching. In one case from California, 42 birds out of a flock of around 200 died from eating fermented palm (Phoenix) fruits. Autopsies suggested the cause of death was ethanol poisoning.
In May, waxwings spend more time eating insects, often fly catching mayflies, dragonflies, stoneflies, and ants as the insects emerge. It’s common for many species of birds to increase their intake of protein as egg formation begins.
Waxwings get their name from the drops of keratin on the trailing edge of their wings. These appear as bright red dots in each of the three species. Keratin is the type of protein that makes up our hair, skin, and nails. These points of color are an evolutionary response that signals an individual’s age and social status. So, they may be like many other enhancements — bright feathers, elaborate behaviors, and complex vocalizations — that have evolved over millennia to demonstrate an individual’s fitness. Waxwings with more ornamentation have been shown to raise more young. This is a classic evolutionary mechanism.
What’s always so interesting about evolution is that some things work for one species, but don’t appear in another. Why do only the Bombycillidae have these deposits? Why don’t Canada geese have brightly-colored wing deposits? Why are wood ducks spectacular and gadwalls ordinary? How can an orange-crowned warbler, plain as they come, do as well as the stunning common yellowthroat? The fact is that different features have evolved in different species, and they all work to keep the species going into the future.
Cedar waxwings can be found in small groups or even singly in any month. They have an irregular pattern of movement in southwestern Idaho. They are the only species I’ve found in flocks quite late in spring. I have figured that these groups are still migrating, heading to higher elevations or maybe farther north, while many local species are already nesting. We don’t have enough research to know for sure what’s going on.
The Bohemian waxwing is much harder to come by around here. They look similar to cedars, but are larger, have more marks in the wing tips, a pinker face, and cinnamon undertail coverts, among other subtle differences. Those undertail feathers are the best field mark under most conditions. This species is found all around the Northern Hemisphere whereas cedars are only found in North America. This is a very strange situation. What aren’t cedar waxwings in Eurasia?
You might think the Japanese waxwing breeds in Japan, but it only winters there. It actually breeds farther north in extreme northeastern Russia. It’s also curious that this species isn’t more widespread, given the huge breeding distribution of the other two waxwings.
Cedar waxwings have been in the top 25 Idaho feeder birds in three of the last five winters. They came in at Nos. 20, 23, and 23. Bohemian waxwings are too uncommon to make it on the top 25 list. Cedars have been increasing slightly across the U.S. during the breeding season but have been stable in Idaho since 1966. Bohemian waxwings are not detected often enough on the Breeding Bird Survey to give us a trend for the breeding season.
If you want more of these gorgeous birds, plant native species that bear small fruits, such as dogwood, serviceberry, cedar, juniper, hawthorn, and winterberry.
To complete the picture, there is another family of birds called silky-flycatchers, with the unpronounceable name, Ptiliogonatidae. The four species in this family, including the phainopepla of the American Southwest, used to be part of the waxwing family. Check out photos on the web to see who is indeed the silkiest. Better yet, go to a university with a bird collection and hold them in your hands. Best, start your graduate degree in ornithology and hold live birds! Let me know what you think.