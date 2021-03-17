As spring migration begins, one of the first groups that birders watch for is shorebirds moving north from their wintering grounds. Shorebirds are among the earliest migrants, coming in long before warblers, flycatchers, and orioles. Many shorebirds will fly through southern Idaho, stopping for only a few days, before moving on to the far north for the nesting season.
But not all species of shorebirds nest on the Arctic tundra. The largest sandpiper that regularly occurs in North America nests right here in southern Idaho — the long-billed curlew.
One of the colloquial names for this shorebird is The Sicklebird. This name obviously comes from its long, downward-curving bill which, according to Birds of the World, measures between 5.4 and 6.7 inches long. Females in this species are larger than males and have longer bills. There is only one other shorebird on earth with a bill that is longer. Females of the closely related far eastern curlew have beaks as long as 7.2 inches.
Another common name is candlestick bird. I suppose the simple fact that they have two long legs, like candlesticks, does the trick. Many sources say that Candlestick Point in San Francisco, and ultimately Candlestick Park, are named after this bird. But there are other stories about the origin of these place names. As of the date of this column, the mystery remains. If you solve it, please let me know.
Long-billed curlews were once abundant in the Great Plains and commonly found in the eastern U.S. as well as across the West. But these curlews, like many bird species in the past, were shot mercilessly. As a result, their numbers and range were drastically reduced. Happily, bird conservation took hold in the U.S. in time to prevent their extinction, and populations have rebounded somewhat since then. According to the Breeding Bird Survey (BBS), the trend in Idaho is up since 1966, although that trend is not statistically significant. The BBS is run too late in the season to count curlews at the peak of their breeding activity, but the data are still suggestive.
Curlew behavior makes them especially easy to shoot and continues to be a problem to this day. More on that in a minute. During the breeding season, curlews noisily mob a human who is anywhere near hatched young. Once alarmed, they fly in circles overhead calling loudly, and this attracts other curlews to join the fray. You end up with many birds circling, which can dissuade predators.
Bent (1928, p.100) shares a description from P.M. Silloway (1900, 1903) that describes this behavior in Montana:
“The male curlew is a most jealous guardian of the premises near the nest. When the female is sitting on her eggs, the male will denote a watchful interest in the movements of anyone who is within several hundred yards of the nest. At such times he will come flying from some quarter of the pasture, and with angry cackling will alight near the disturber … . As the disturber gets nearer, the male shows more distress and flutters wildly overhead, flying at the disturber from every direction … Perhaps by this time a half dozen or more other males have joined in the outcry … .”
Like many species of shorebirds, these curlews do not nest on the shore. They choose uplands with short vegetation, often far from water. Even poor rangeland — land covered with cheatgrass, mustards, and other low-growing weeds — can provide desirable nest sites. Natural meadows and healthier sagebrush steppe are also selected if the vegetation isn’t too tall or the shrubs too dense.
Idaho has a special connection to The Sicklebird. The Intermountain Bird Observatory (IBO) has been studying our curlews since 2009. The goal of their research is full life cycle conservation. That means trying to understand the birds during the entire year — wintering, spring migration, nesting, and fall migration. To take effective conservation action for species that need attention, you have to know where and when problems are occurring.
This sounds logical and obvious. But it wasn’t so many years ago that conservationists put most of their energy and resources into improving habitat or reducing risks during the nesting season. The shift to full life cycle conservation was not simply the result of bigger thinking. It was also greatly aided by newer technology.
There are now different ways to track or calculate where an individual bird is or was at some time of the year. Fortunately, long-billed curlews are big enough to allow us to use the best technology — satellite tracking. Birds are fitted with a transmitter that sends signals to a satellite. Those signals are then sent down to a computer where you can watch and record the location of the bird. Data are updated daily.
This is simple enough in concept, but there are many options, complications, and problems. One problem is that you first must catch the bird. Some species are easier to catch than others. Switching to mammals for a moment, it took scientists 6 months to catch one of the last black-footed ferrets for that ultimately successful captive breeding program. Long-billed curlews are much easier than that, but you get the idea.
A major discovery was that most of our curlews winter between the Central Valley and Imperial Valley of California. But there are some outliers. Last fall, one bird flew to central Baja California and the curlew team is eager to see it return this spring. You can view these and other individual curlews at the CurlewView map page at IBO’s curlew site (boisestate.edu/ibo/curlews).
Although curlews die for various reasons in various places, one of the biggest problems IBO discovered was illegal shooting of curlews right here in the Treasure Valley. Like most species of birds, long-billed curlews are protected by law and can’t be shot at any time for any reason. Unfortunately, some unethical recreational shooters and gopher plinkers are killing curlews, including those with satellite transmitters.
Gopher shooting, and “varmint” shooting in general, is legal in Idaho and in many states. I personally find the shooting of animals simply because they make targets to be wrong. When I target shoot, I use paper targets and, of course, cans. I pick up the shredded targets and shell casings when I’m done and take them home.
During the first six years of the IBO curlew study, Jay Carlisle, the lead scientist on the project, found 1-3 curlews shot dead each year. Of the 23 birds that IBO have put satellite backpacks on, 7 ended up shot. In fact, 43% of the birds that were tagged in areas with recreational shooting ended up dead, with x-ray and necropsy evidence showing bullet fragments. Read more at conbio.onlinelibrary.wiley.com. In areas with no recreational shooting, the main cause of death has been predation, often by prairie falcons.
So, while you might imagine the dangers a bird faces flying to and from the Gulf of California over the period of a whole year, the biggest problem is right here. It isn’t power lines in Nevada, or pollution in Arizona, or Mexican wildcats, it’s unethical shooters in Idaho. Worse, these poachers are also shooting mourning doves, common ravens, ferruginous hawks, Swainson’s hawks, golden eagles, and other protected species.
The final irony is that the study that reported this killing is based on data from two conservation areas in southwestern Idaho — the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and the Long‐billed Curlew Habitat Area of Critical Environmental Concern.
North America has lost 2.9 billion birds since 1970. That’s one out of every four birds we had in that year. Stop shooting birds. If you have friends who are recreational shooters, ask them about what they’ve experienced and what they’ve done. Point out that migratory birds are protected, and that many species really can’t take any more slaughter. We could pass more laws and increase law enforcement. But wouldn’t it be nice if we could rely on human decency instead? One would hope that would be enough.