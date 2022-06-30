The “shifting baseline syndrome” is one of the most pernicious problems in conservation. A baseline shifts when each generation of humans expects something different than did the previous generation. The shift could be to expect either more or less. But in conservation, it inevitably involves expecting less.
For example, the earliest generations of European immigrants in Idaho expected to see grizzly bears come out of the mountains along the north edge of the Snake River Plain to winter in lava caves. They expected to see greater sage-grouse scattered all across the vast stretches of sagebrush. And they expected to see enormous old trees in the forests above. Those were the original baselines.
But as grizzly bears were killed off, as sagebrush was burned and plowed, and as big trees were reduced to boards, later generations did not expect to see any of those things. None of these changes happened all at once. They happened over time and literally over generations. Each succeeding generation had less of an expectation of how many bears, how many sage-grouse, or how many big trees should be out there.
Thus, the “baseline” of any given generation was less than that of the previous generation. In the worst case, but more often than we would like, something is gone from our world, and we don’t even notice because we never expected to see it anyway.
The shifting baseline applies to countless things. In 2022, we don’t expect to have a road without cars. We don’t expect to have a night sky without light pollution. We don’t expect to go to a hot spring and find no people. All these things were the norm generations ago. Our baselines have shifted.
This syndrome has a direct impact on conservation planning because conservationists, and say, agricultural interests, almost always have to come to agreement on how much or how many? What will be our goal?
Let’s take greater sage-grouse. I was not able to find an estimate of how many of these iconic grouse exist in Idaho right now. But the trend here is probably not too different from the trend across their range. Prior to “settlement,” there were around 16 million greater sage-grouse in North America. Today, there are between 200,000 and 500,000 — a reduction of at least 97%.
A purist would say our goal for greater sage-grouse should be whatever their historical numbers were. A more practical person might argue we should restore numbers to what there were in 1960, or 1980, or some other year. This type of goal is arbitrary by definition. It is not written in stone.
But what we often run into from those wanting something besides sage-grouse in the sagebrush is an argument that goes something like, “We’re only going to lose 5% of the grouse under our plan.” That doesn’t sound too bad until you recall we’ve already lost 97% of our sage-grouse. Why should the conservationist agree to the loss of even one more bird? In fact, why not demand a population increase under their plan?
What I see in looking at recent sage-grouse conservation and hunting limits is that goals not only do not consider historic population sizes, they barely look at history at all. Goals are tied to 2016 or the last three-year average or some other recent metric. Goals also are usually stated in terms of trend — increase, maintain — rather than actual numbers. Grouse and many other species of birds are hard to count. So, trends are easier to put on paper. Unfortunately, they cover up the simple fact that we don’t know how many there are. I’m not here to discuss sage-grouse conservation issues further but simply to illustrate the shifting baseline syndrome.
I bring this up because since 1990, I have been involved in the international bird conservation partnership, Partners in Flight (partnersinflight.org). We have set quantitative population objectives for the 450+ species of “landbirds” in North America. This means we have to estimate how many there are now, or have been in some past year, and then set a future objective in terms of hard numbers.
The Breeding Bird Survey, Christmas Bird Count, and a few other bird survey programs give us a lot of good data to work with. With the appropriate assumptions and adjustments, we can take a reasonable shot at estimating how many birds of a given species there were at some previous time and then setting measurable targets for the future. Again, the dates are arbitrary. We have chosen 1966 as our baseline because that’s when the Breeding Bird Survey started. The year for achieving our objectives is some decades in the future, say 30 years. It takes a long time to make changes in conservation actions and then watch them play out.
But for this exercise, I needed an historical baseline which would obviously be long before 1966. In looking at possible dates for the Great Basin, it seemed all the main sorts of events occurred in Nevada before they did in Idaho.
Noteworthy dates were:
1841 – The first domestic sheep in Nevada traveled with wagon trains on their way to California.
1851 – 50 prospectors and cattle ranchers drew up the Washoe Code to deal with land claims — early signs of civilization and government.
1870 – Much of the rangelands of northern Nevada were fully stocked with cattle.
I chose 1841 to use in my estimating equations, although the differences in population estimates did not differ much between using 1841 and 1870.
Another important piece of information I needed were estimates for bird population density (birds per acre). Bird of the World has estimates for some species but not all. In fact, many common species, such as American robin, have few or no estimates. These numbers can only come from research, and it seems MS and Ph.D. degree projects are often the sources. Thus, if no student chose to do this sort of research, in any university, in any past year, those data may not exist.
The final bit of data I needed were estimates for the area of habitat that was suitable for a given species. How much Brewer’s sparrow habitat is in the Great Basin? How about sage thrasher habitat? Are those the same? How about Cassin’s finch or golden eagle? You can quickly see that this, too, is a question without a simply-obtained answer. Fortunately, there was a good estimate of potential habitat of various types from the Southwest and Northwest Regional Gap Analysis Projects.
I was then prepared to look at which bird species in the Great Basin (not just Idaho) are now over or under the numbers that were here before we settlers arrived. We’ve already established that greater sage-grouse in Idaho have crashed since we started burning, plowing, and grazing sagebrush. What else do we know, or can we estimate?
Let’s start with the best news — species with numbers I estimated to now be higher than the highest estimate for 1841. These are Cassin’s vireo, Hammond’s flycatcher, MacGillivray’s warbler, red-breasted sapsucker, white-headed woodpecker, marsh wren, and prairie falcon.
We don’t know if these species really do have higher numbers today than they did nearly two centuries ago. But we can think about what we know about each of these species and their habitats, and whether this makes sense. These species occur in a variety of habitats, but the first five are forest species. Do changes in Great Basin forests you know add up to increases in these species? Maybe.
For me, the marsh wren is more of a puzzle. We have mostly degraded wetlands and marshes since we got here, and it’s hard to imagine why they might be more common today.
How about prairie falcons? They really like ground squirrels. Are there more ground squirrels today than in 1841? Maybe livestock grazing has made sagebrush habitats generally more suitable.
We could spend lots of time discussing each of these species and their habitats, and what we know about our impacts on their habitats over time. But I’ll leave that to you to mull over. If you get any insights, please send them along! I’ll look at some other species next week.