In the first part of this series, I pointed out that Idaho has 14 species of owls, or well over half of all the species ever seen anywhere in North America. Before we get into particular species, I want to continue the discussion of the general nature and characteristics of the two extant owl families, the Tytonidae and the Strigidae.
Owls hunt every sort of prey item you can imagine. Yes, even fish and crawdads are on the menu, never mind any small mammal that moves. In Africa and Asia, there are owls, such as Pel’s fishing owl, that specialize on fish. Around here, some species, such as western screech-owls, take fish if they can get them.
Prey is often swallowed whole, or at least in big chunks. Some birds are plucked, especially when feeding prey items to young birds. Our western screech-owl box was full of various feathers when we checked it after the young had fledged. Owls don’t digest the fur, feathers, and bones that are consumed but rather regurgitate compact “pellets” of these materials later.
These pellets are fabulous little treasure troves for young (and old) naturalists. When you tease them apart with tweezers and a little pick of some kind, you can find evidence of many of the things that bird has eaten. With a low-power binocular microscope, it’s totally fascinating! By checking the teeth of small mammal jaws, almost always intact, you can identify what species of mouse have been captured. Yes, mouth teeth are not all the same. You can also see parts of beetles, which might be enough to identify the species. Owl pellets can be purchased for your classroom or just your room. Check it out. Kids love it!
Owls do not build nests, but rather use nests of other species, tree cavities, or even caves. A well-known local great horned owl has used caves in Hulls Gulch for many years now. Other great horneds along the Boise River use large, broken-off snags. Several species will use nest boxes, as long as they’re built and placed according to specifications. We’ll look at the specifics of nest boxes when we check each species. With a little luck, you can have owls in your yard.
In Idaho, we are fortunate to have one of the relatively few bird species on earth that nest underground. The burrowing owl uses burrows dug by mammals or those in naturally-occurring or human-made rock piles. In the Shoshone area, where I studied burrowing owls, I found a common source of burrows were whistle pigs (aka groundhogs or woodchucks) in the lava rock outcrops that cover the Snake River Plain. They also used the much larger burrows dug by foxes, coyotes, and badgers. When we get to burrowing owls, I may carry on for some time.
In all species the female does the majority of the incubation. That leaves the male to hunt and feed both the female and the young while they are in the nest. Of course, he also has to feed himself. This has to be a demanding time for male owls. On the other hand, being stuck in a nest for many weeks with only yourself and eggs, and then with demanding young, does not sound like a picnic. Credit to both genders. The things we do as parents.
As with most raptors, females are typically larger than males. This evolutionary situation has generated many theories and research projects. For most other types of species, males and females are approximately the same size. So, what’s going on with raptors? I’m not going down that road right now, but a literature search will take you there if you like. Try “raptor sexual dimorphism.”
Let’s look at the species I’ve already mentioned. For great horned owls, females are 30% heavier than males. It’s about the same for western screech-owls. Curiously, male and female burrowing owls are about the same weight. If you do look up “size” data, you will find weight, length, and wingspan information. There are a lot of data and a lot of questions in this arena. Need a graduate degree in biology? This may be your spot.
The evolution of clutch size is another huge arena for research. Why do mourning doves always and only lay 2 eggs? Why is the average clutch size for our most common sparrows, finches, tanagers, flycatchers, and many others 4-5 eggs? Why do mallards lay 8-13 eggs and wood ducks 6-16? Why do tropical species generally have smaller clutches than species living at higher and lower latitudes?
For owls, clutch size often varies with prey abundance, the age of the female, and the physical condition of the female. Females of some species may not breed at all if there is little food and they themselves are not in good shape. On the other hand, with abundant prey they can have large clutches. I recall a short-eared owl out in the sagebrush near Craters of the Moon with 11 eggs. This is the maximum clutch size reported for the species in Birds of the World.
I returned to the nest some days later to find 11 young owls, arrayed like Russian Dolls, from larger to smaller, around the edge of the nest. This is the result of asynchronous hatching whereby the first egg laid is the first hatched, the second is the second hatched, and so on. This leads to the young all being different sizes. In years of food abundance, all the young will survive. But if food is more limited, the older and larger young outcompete the smaller ones and the latter may not make it. This reproductive strategy is found in most owl species.
Clutch sizes are formed by millennia of evolution. Along with size, lifespan, food types, and countless other characteristics, these features are well integrated with each other to produce a successful species. In the end, there many ways to be a bird.
Many species of owls are resident in a given area and don’t migrate. Depending on the species, they may occupy territories that are defended against conspecifics. Others may not defend a space but rather move around during the non-breeding season. Pairs may or may not stick together throughout the year. Relatively few species are truly migratory, completely leaving the breeding range for a different region where they spend the winter.
We have a good example of a migratory owl here in Idaho — the flammulated owl — that spends the winter in the mountains of western Mexico. Another migratory species is the snowy owl — the only Idaho owl that has not been documented as breeding in Idaho. They nest on the Arctic tundra and move south as winter takes over that land.
The northern hawk owl has a mixed migration story. In Idaho’s Panhandle, they are a rare breeding bird. In the southwestern part of the state, they are an “accidental” migrant. This means that there are only 1-2 accepted records for the species. If you want to see this super cool owl, let me recommend Alaska.
Information on the abundance and migratory status of Idaho’s owls comes from the Birds of Idaho Field Checklist (friendsofcamas.org). Although this has not been updated since 2007, I suspect it is still pretty accurate at the geographic scale of the state. For example, perhaps another northern hawk owl has been seen in southwestern Idaho since then, but that would only move its status from “accidental” to “casual.” You’re still not going to see it around here, but if you do, get a photo or no one will believe you.
The Idaho Bird Records Committee (ibrc.idahobirds.net) updated the list of Idaho species in 2020, but this list does not report on the abundance and migratory status of species. If you want a glimpse behind the curtain of how rare bird sightings are accepted or rejected, check out this website. It will also give you clues as to what you need to think about and write down when you do spot that northern hawk owl along Mud Flat Road.
Like many species of birds in Idaho, North America, and the world, some owl species need conservation attention. We’ll look at specifics later. But realize that owls present additional challenges because most of them are nocturnal. It’s difficult enough to trap, band, track, and otherwise study birds that are out during the day. Imagine doing all that at night. Even our diurnal burrowing owl nests in burrows. So, sure, you can see adults perching near their nest burrows, but the nests are out of sight.
Fall and winter are good seasons for owling. Some species are moving from the north into our area, some are moving from the mountains to lower elevations, some are migrating out, and some are just moving around. And don’t forget that owls are most active at dusk and at night. You can go birding then. Sure, owls have been viewed as messengers of evil, but that probably won’t affect you.