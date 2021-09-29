Fourteen species of owls have been seen in Idaho and 13of them are documented breeders. These include the barn owl, flammulated owl, western screech-owl, great horned owl, snowy owl, northern hawk owl, northern pygmy-owl, burrowing owl, barred owl, great gray owl, long-eared owl, short-eared owl, boreal owl, and northern saw-whet owl. Try to figure out which one does not nest here.
Only 10 other species of owls have been seen anywhere else in North America. So, Idaho has a good dose of all the owls available on our continent. Our wide variety of habitats is the key.
These owls range in abundance from the common great horned owl to the rare northern hawk owl. But we know that just because they are common doesn’t mean they are easily seen. I suspect more people have seen burrowing owls than most of the other species because burrowing owls are active during the day. I have personally seen hundreds more burrowing owls than all the others combined. Of course, I studied this species when I lived in Shoshone and so deliberately searched for them. They are out there. Or at least they were. It would be valuable to repeat my burrowing owl surveys from the early 80s.
Our owls also range greatly in size, from the flammulated owl (1.5 – 2.2 ounces) to the great horned owl (32.1 – 88.2 ounces). You might be surprised that the magnificent great gray owl weighs less than the great horned owl despite being 6-8 inches longer from top to bottom. Great grays are very fluffy, to use a scientific term.
Before I look at other interesting aspects of Idaho’s owls, I want to step back and speak to owls in general. Because humans are active during the day, like burrowing owls, we have always been fascinated by those things that are active only at night. They are inherently mysterious and have invoked feelings of danger in human cultures for millennia.
There are well over 10,000 species of birds on earth, but only around 200 species of owls. There are other species that are active at night, such as nightjars (89 species on earth), frogmouths (14 species), potoos (7 species), and a smattering of others, including kiwis. Owls are the group that has succeeded and speciated to the extent that they are found almost everywhere on the planet. Only central Greenland, Antarctica, and a few islands do not have one or more species of owls. Well done. How have they been so successful?
One advantage for owls is that they eat all sorts of prey, while nightjars, frogmouths, and potoos concentrate on insects. Yes, these groups occasionally take small mammals, herps, and even birds from branches or the ground, but they are largely after insects. They either fly around at night taking insects on the wing, or sally out from perches to grab a passing animal. More on owl food as we look at each species.
Owls are in the order Strigiformes, which includes two different families. The Tytonidae includes only the barn owl while the Strigidae include all the other species. Later, we’ll look at why the barn owl is different enough from all the other owls to justify its own family. There are an additional four families of owls in the fossil record. One wonders what they were like and why they didn’t persist to the present day.
For those of us who love the gigantic animals of the old days, you may not know that some lineages of owls also evolved to be huge. Three species of giant barn owls have been identified. The largest came from the Pleistocene in Cuba, a bird over a meter tall. That’s about the size of a golden eagle. Cats prowling the streets at night in 2021 are very lucky.
So, what makes an owl an owl? Owls are mostly solitary, i.e., not social or flocking. One exception is that short-eared owls will roost together during the non-breeding season. I recall one roost in January in Wisconsin with a dozen short-ears cruising a cattail marsh at dusk. Pure magic.
Owls also are typified by an upright stance. One of the useful field marks when identifying any species of bird is its stance. Some perch upright while others perch more horizontally or somewhere in between. This clue, like relative head size and relative tail length, work in any light and at any distance. When trying to identify birds, it’s not only about the color of the feathers.
Owls have relatively large heads, which seems obvious when you think about it. Those heads also house binocular vision. It’s fascinating to look at the placement of eyes in the heads of birds or any animals. Predators need to see very well straight ahead, like humans, and so have binocular vision with eyes in the front. Species that eat, for example, food on the ground have eyes on the sides of the head that can detect motion above and behind them. Check out the eyes on killdeer and Wilson’s snipe. Better yet, check prairie dogs.
Obviously, owls can see well at night. They have more rods (light sensing elements) in their retinas compared to other birds which allows them to see better in dim light. However, they cannot see in total darkness. Yes, it takes at least some light for any eyes to operate.
Another feature of owl’s eyes is that they are largely fixed in their heads. Their “eyeballs” are shaped more like tubes and can’t turn in their sockets like ours can. So, to look in different directions they must turn their heads. There may be no more iconic aspect of owls than that head turning. And then, those super eyes are looking right at you. Mouse nightmare.
Owl pupils also can’t contract as much as ours do when the light is bright. To block extra light, they often close their eyes. During the day, they seem to be sleeping when they are actually awake and alert.
You may recall from high school biology that birds and primates have an area in the retina called the fovea where vision cells are concentrated. In hawks and owls, the fovea is on the upper part of the retina. This makes objects below them, such as a mouse, exceptionally clear. Owl eyes are also large. If we had eyes the relative size as those of a great horned owl, they would be the size of oranges. Mouse nightmare doubled and tripled.
Owls are also legendary for their hearing. Remember that the “ears” on some owls, such as the great horned and long-eared, are not actual ears but rather tufts of feathers used in displays and for other purposes developed by evolution. Their real ears are there, on the sides of the head, and covered with feathers. Owls hear about the same frequencies as humans, but their sensitivity is much higher. Some species have asymmetrical ears (as did my uncle Ervin), which gives them additional information on the source of a sound because the sound arrives at slightly different times on the left and right sides of the head. In fact, owls can detect a left/right time difference of about 30 millionths of a second.
What’s more, all species have at least a slight facial disk, which focuses the sound like a satellite dish on a receiver. Owls can pinpoint prey moving beneath a cover of snow. As the owl moves in on its prey, it can adjust midflight, extend its talons, and may even close its eyes before hitting the target. I think we’re up to mouse nightmare No. 5.
Like all predatory birds, owls have sharp talons. In contrast to the other nightbirds — nightjars, frogmouths, and potoos — they also have strong feet, allowing them to take a variety of vertebrate prey with authority. These talons are not a good field mark — they’re usually not that easy to see. But when you see even a small owl up close, you realize you don’t want those feet latching on to your arm.
Owls have zygodactyl feet, which means that two toes point forward and two backward. This arrangement is also found in woodpeckers, parrots, cuckoos, and osprey, among a few others. Zygodactyly allows birds to grasp and move around on branches and even tree trunks more efficiently than do other toe arrangements. If that’s not a great Scrabble word, I don’t know what is.
Finally, owls have large wings relative to their body mass. This allows them to fly slowly which automatically reduces wing noise. Further, the comb-like serrations on the leading edge of wings breaks up turbulence. There is also a soft fringe on the trailing edge of the wings. And this is probably the most terrifying aspect for a small mammal trying to make a living at night. Not only can owls locate you with their superb hearing, but they can also drop out of the sky without making a sound. Advice to all small mammals — DO NOT MOVE!
More on Idaho’s owls coming up!