It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Snowy yards, skiing, tubing, shoveling sidewalks, family gatherings, fruit cake, egg nog, grade school band concerts, and Audubon Christmas Bird Counts. I honestly like all of these things, except maybe one. You guess which.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is one of the oldest citizen science programs in North America. Citizen science programs are those that empower the knowledge, skills and time of “ordinary people,” i.e., not professional scientists, to contribute to understanding natural phenomena. When it comes to bird identification, many of the most skilled people in the world are not professionals. That is, they are not paid to be ornithologists, and they are certainly not paid just to identify birds. The bulk of birders out there are doing it because they love it.
In the late 1800s, there was a popular tradition in the U.S. known as the Christmas “Side Hunt.” People (mostly or only men) formed teams to kill as many animals of any type as they could. This was a continuation of an even older tradition of just shooting everything, whether you ate it or not. Sadly, these killing fests continue to this day in some states, although species protected by law are theoretically no longer available. The burden of destruction now falls on coyotes, foxes, badgers and other species seen by some to have no value.
As a higher level of consciousness spread in the U.S. around the turn of the century, those slaughters were fortunately diminished. One of the replacement activities was proposed by ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early leader in the then new Audubon Society. Chapman suggested that teams count birds in the competition, rather than shoot them. Twenty-five CBCs were held on Christmas Day in 1900, mostly in the northeastern U.S., but also as far west as Pacific Grove, California.
Chapman is one of the elders of American ornithology. He was on the staff of the American Museum of Natural History at that time and went on to become Curator of Birds in 1908. He wrote many books, including “Bird Life,” “Birds of Eastern North America,” “Bird Studies With a Camera” and “Distribution of Bird-life in Colombia.” Chapman’s memory lives on, not only in the CBC, but also in the Frank M. Chapman Memorial Fund of the Museum which supports postdoctoral fellowships, research, and scientific collections.
Data collected in the CBC over the decades allow us to track bird population trends. These trends help conservationists identify which species are in trouble. Research and other sources of data then help us determine where and when problems are occurring. Because there are so many bird species, and they occur over such huge expanses of space and time, identifying causes of declines is not simple. But without the CBC and other data, we would hardly know where to start.
CBCs also provide wonderful opportunities for those just getting started in birding to learn and contribute. Christmas Counts were the first organized birding events I participated in as a kid in the ‘60s. I still recall learning about the differences between red-tailed hawks and bald eagles flying at a distance. I also learned about the chip notes of song sparrows, dark-eyed juncos, and white-throated sparrows, among many other things.
I have fond memories of the gatherings at the start and the end of the Count Day. Participants typically gather before the day begins to finalize plans about who is going where. Every individual CBC occurs within a pre-defined circle with a 15-mile diameter. A count coordinator helps ensure all the important habitats within that circle are covered. These include the good spots — often marshes, springs, lakes and other locations with water — as well as those where some rare bird has been seen recently. Particularly enthusiastic birders will scout the CBC Count Circle in the days before the count itself. Rare species are noted, and we joke about “staking them out” so they’ll be there on the Count Day.
At the end of the day, participants gather again to tally what was seen and to share stories, food and drinks. Individuals can join for as little or as much time as they like. Although the count technically runs for the entire 24 hours of count day, most people only get out there for part of it. You are welcome to chili, hot chocolate or hot toddies no matter how much time you have put in.
Because we are still not out of the COVID mess, check the details on any count you are interested in to see what the protocols are for this year. You can find information on the Golden Eagle Audubon website (goldeneagleaudubon.org). Choose “Explore” and then “Events.” You will find details on counts in Boise, Cascade, Garden Valley, McCall, Nampa and Bruneau.
Bird population trend data for many species are obtained through the Breeding Bird Survey (see columns of July 7 and July 21, 2021). But a lot of species are not well monitored by this method. Waterfowl, seabirds and shorebirds, in particular, are better counted and tracked via winter surveys.
Partners in Flight (PIF) uses population trend data in its assessment of bird species vulnerability. According to PIF, these are some of the species in our area that are best tracked with CBC data: tundra swan, western and Clark’s grebe, rough-legged hawk, barn owl, snowy owl, long-eared owl, short-eared owl, northern saw-whet owl, northern shrike, black rosy-finch, gray-crowned rosy-finch and snow bunting. There are many others on this list that only rarely occur around here.
If you just want to see what species have been reported from a given count area, check out the website at netapp.audubon.org. If you place your cursor over “Historical” at the top, you can choose to look at previous count results by “Count” or by “Species.” You can choose the years you want to look at, and then select “United States” and “Idaho.” Boise is third CBC on the list. For the results, choose the format and sort order you prefer. I like “common names” because species are then listed alphabetically.
Looking through last year’s count, a few of the numbers that I find interesting include: 9 Anna’s hummingbirds, 46 belted kingfishers, 865 cedar waxwings, 1 golden eagle, 1,256 house finches, 4 merlins, 1 ovenbird, 5 spotted towhees, 8 Townsend’s solitaires and 1 western tanager.
Here’s why. Anna’s hummingbird — It’s wonderful to see this gorgeous hummingbird slowly increase in the Boise area. When all of the other hummingbird species are long gone to the southern U.S. and/or Mexico, these hummers are making a living here. Fascinating!
Belted Kingfisher — I don’t think there is any way there were 46 kingfishers in our count area last year. I believe this is the result of double counting a species that moves great distances quickly up and down the Boise River and is very noisy doing it.
Cedar waxwings — There may have been 865 waxwings last winter. But they are also susceptible to being counted more than once due to their tendency to move large distances quickly in flocks.
Golden eagle — Despite the fact that you can find them on almost any day way out in the Owyhee Uplands, they seem to avoid coming anywhere near town. Good bird!
House finches — Because house finches are residents, I’m guessing they don’t move around too much. The count of 1,256 is certainly an undercount but gives us an idea of how many are out there. Lots!
Merlin — This superb falcon is coming out of the mountain forests and far north. I’m guessing there were more than 4 here last winter. They are distinctive but can be tough to spot.
Ovenbird — For most of us out on a CBC, we’re hoping for something really rare. An eastern warbler, like the ovenbird, is a big prize!
Spotted towhee — I would bet my life that there were way more than 5 spotted towhees in the Boise CBC area. This is a super skulker in winter, and we’re missing most of them.
Townsend’s solitaire — This count strikes me as about right. They are certainly around town, but only here and there.
Western tanager — This species is supposed to be in western Mexico in the winter. Crazy!
Nobody pretends that CBC counts are perfect. But perfection is not the goal. We want to track long-term population trends and to spread the joy of birding. The CBC does both! See you out there.