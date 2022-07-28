Support Local Journalism


I have always found it a bit odd hummingbirds weren’t originally called “hoveringbirds.” The 352 species in this family (Trochilidae) all hover, but I think you can debate whether or not they hum. The wing noise of most species is more like a whir. There is no musical undertone as I heard from my Dad when he’d hum “Mockin’ Bird Hill” on hot July mornings.

“Whir” brings up the possibility of “whirlybirds” or “whirlygigs.” The former is another name for helicopters and the latter for various silly devices that twirl in one way or another. “Twirlybirds?” No. Hummers are too serious for that.

Terry Rich can be contacted at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

