The Great Backyard Bird Count is one of several major annual birding traditions that invites the participation of experts and novices alike. This year, it will be held Feb. 18-21 (birdcount.org). The rules for participation could hardly be simpler — watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days of the count. Yes, you can do this in your bunny slippers while looking out the patio door at your feeders.
While this event is easy to participate in and is as local as it gets, people participate from all over the world. Last year, over 300,000 people participated in the GBBC. A total of 379,726 eBird checklists were submitted, reporting on 6,436 species. The result is a snapshot of the world’s bird populations just before many species start spring migration.
And don’t forget that photos are also desired. Last year, 151,393 bird photos were submitted along with the eBird checklists. These go into Cornell’s Macaulay Library of photos and songs to provide raw material for research, some of which we cannot predict. That is, new hypotheses are routinely created by good thinkers, and these photos and sound recordings may suddenly become important for a reason we had not yet envisioned.
The GBBC was created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society. The first year of bird data collection was 1998. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009, and participants began entering count data directly into eBird in 2013. That year the GBBC became a global project.
Getting back to the bird counting protocol, as I wrote above, the minimum requirement is to count birds for at least 15 minutes at some location and submit the checklist. A “checklist” is simply a list of species and a count of each. Birders can count longer, travel to many different locations, or even count at the same location, such as your bird feeder, multiple times. The only basic requirement is that you start a new checklist for a new location or time period. The idea is to get bird data that can be tied to a specific spot on the earth, at a particular time and date. These counts are then used for many things, including ever better range maps (see my column of Jan. 13, 2021).
There are two bonuses this year. The first is a free training webinar designed for birders of all ages and experience. This will be held on Feb. 16 at noon. Register for the webinar at the website named above. And even if you cannot attend the webinar in person, if you register Cornell will send you the video later in the week to watch at your own convenience.
The second is that if you identify only one bird using Merlin Bird ID or complete one eBird checklist over the four-day count, you will be automatically entered to win a pair of Zeiss Terra 8×42 binoculars. Zeiss makes superb binoculars. I have two pairs.
Most birders now use Merlin and eBird on their phones for bird ID help and for reporting what they’ve seen, where, and when. But not everybody has just yet. So, let’s take a quick look at both apps.
Merlin is designed to help identify some bird you are looking at. You can download Merlin for free, and then install a “Bird Pack” for your region. Our region is “US: Rocky Mountains.” I have recently added the pack for “India: Northeast,” in anticipation of finally making this twice COVID-delayed trip.
You will then need to create a free account at Cornell or sign in to your existing one. That account is also used for eBird, Birds of the World, and other things at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. And don’t worry, they don’t spam you. I’ve had an account for decades and no complaints.
Once you’ve started Merlin, it asks you five questions about the bird you are trying to identify:
1) Where did you see the bird? If you have “Location” turned on in your phone, it already knows where you are. It will give you a few other options.
2) When did you see the bird? Again, your phone knows the date and time.
3) What size was the bird? Merlin gives you seven options, from a kinglet to a goose.
4) What were the main colors? You can select up to three.
5) Was the bird …? This gives you six options for what the bird was doing. For example, one is, “Eating at a feeder.”
It is truly awesome how effective these five clues are. I’ve often tested Merlin by just sitting in a chair and thinking up some bird I know. It is very good at figuring it out — not perfect, but very good.
Merlin then comes back with photos of various species that meet the criteria you entered. For example, I imagined a Townsend’s solitaire for this bit, and Merlin nailed it. It will then give you the option of clicking on, “This is My Bird!” If the first bird on the list is not your bird, you can scroll down to look at other species that match what you entered.
Another option is to select, “Get Photo ID,” which will then have Merlin try to ID bird photos.
But the option that has really impressed me recently is “Sound ID.” It’s taken the artificial intelligence community some time to get good at this, just as with optical character recognition. These tools were not very good at the beginning.
When you select “Sound ID,” you get a big microphone icon. When you tap that, the Merlin robot starts listening to your environment. In the middle of the screen you will see, “Listening for birds … .” At the top, a sonogram rolls by in real time. That’s a graphic display of sound frequency over time. Of course, you want to know where your phone’s microphone is and aim that at the bird. But I’ve found it doesn’t matter too much if the signal is reasonably loud or at least separated from background noise.
Merlin is remarkably quick to suggest a species, or more than one if you have several species vocalizing at the same time. Once again, it will present you with species that it thinks are singing. If you can’t confirm or deny the suggestion, at least you have the opportunity to do a bit more homework to see if Merlin was correct. I have found that it occasionally comes up with some odd suggestions, but most of the time it is right on. It also works on chip and call notes for species I have tested. Truly amazing!
There are a number of other options to explore, but I will just address one more of them. Unless you hit the garbage can icon in the upper right corner of the screen to delete what you just recorded, your recording will be saved. You can see these by tapping the three bars in the upper left corner of the Merlin home screen. There you will find, “My Sound Recordings.”
If you tap on one of those, you get the “Share” icon, allowing you to, for example, send that sound file to your email address. From there, you can attach the file to your eBird checklist for that time and place. Of course, you can also simply play the recording for yourself or others to figure out what bird you have.
Now for eBird. eBird is a huge, sophisticated global database of bird sightings. I have a 1.5-hour “how to” session on my YouTube page — Bird Talk With Terry Rich — and that doesn’t cover all of eBird. So, I obviously won’t cover all that in the next 50 words.
At its core, this is a simple app to use in practice while birding. Once you’ve downloaded the app and opened it, I would first turn on the “Record Track” option. This will not only measure how far you travel, it will also provide a path on a Google Earth map of where you walked. Fun! Then, just click on “Start checklist” and you can begin to enter what species you see and how many of each. There are many options for entering and editing species, but I’ll leave that for now.
At the end, you hit “stop” and “stop track.” eBird will then give you a chance to review what you’ve entered, select a location and say how many people were with you. Once you’re happy, you hit “Submit.” Bang. Your data are instantly uploaded to the global database.
And don’t worry about making an identification mistake. If you do submit something odd, you’ll get a very nice email from a human reviewer saying something like, “Thanks for using eBird! We love you very much. But … about that flamingo … .”