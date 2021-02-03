There are several annual events in the world of birding. I wrote about the Audubon Christmas Bird Count several weeks ago. The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is another one. This year, it will be held Feb. 12-15, 2021.
While this event is easy to participate in and is as local as it gets, people participate from all over the world. Last year, 268,674 people in 194 countries participated in the GBBC. A total of 27,270,156 birds were counted from among 6,942 species. The result is a snapshot of the world’s bird populations just before many species start spring migration.
The GBBC was created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society. The first year of bird data collection was 1998. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009, and participants began entering count data directly into eBird in 2013.
The count protocol is simple. The minimum requirement is to count birds for at least 15 minutes at some location and turn the checklist in. A “checklist” is simply a list of species and a count of each. Birders can count longer, travel to many different locations, or even count at the same location, such as your bird feeder, multiple times. The only basic requirement is that you start a new checklist for a new location or time period. The idea is to get bird data that can be tied to a specific spot on the earth, at a particular time and date. These counts are then used for many things, including ever better range maps (see column of January 13, 2021).
One benefit of counting birds for at least 15 minutes is that you should get a good idea of how many birds there actually are. For example, on a feeder you typically have house finches coming and going all day. But there probably aren’t a thousand house finches in your yard. If there are, call me! The reality is that the same birds are moving back and forth. Over a 15-minute count, the goal is to figure out if there are really 10, or 15, or whatever.
As with all data entered into eBird, Cornell is not asking you to be perfect. They are asking you to do your best. This gets trickier when you encounter a large flock. Maybe you’ve seen the huge flocks of America crows south of Nampa, ring-billed gulls at the dump, snow geese out at the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area, or European starlings in a murmuration.
In flocks, large birds tend to be over counted and small birds undercounted. One way to practice is to pick a group you can actually count, say Canada geese on a golf course, make an estimate of the number and then count them. Ducks on a pond are another good opportunity. You will not be jailed for turning in 5000 mallards when there were really 7000. And for these sorts of species, it doesn’t matter THAT much. We know there are a lot.
A few years ago, I was in South Korea on a huge wetland complex at dusk. Just when we could still barely see, an enormous river of Baikal teal started flying across the landscape, far off. Most of us just stood there with jaws dropped! Then one of our hosts said, “300,000.” This flock was well known and was counted by aircraft several times a year.
One technique for counting large flocks is to take a photo, and then count birds back at the house. You can try this with those geese I mentioned, or ducks on a pond, or swallows on a wire.
It’s more important to get counts of less common species accurate. These are the species for which we might have some conservation concern. So, it matters whether you had 8 or 10 greater sage-grouse, for example. eBird has a number of “flags” set to alert you when you enter something out of the ordinary. If you enter 8 greater sage-grouse, you’re good to go. But if you enter 80, you’re probably going to have to explain yourself!
For rare species, even a “1” might set off an alert. If it’s rare enough, you’re going to need a photograph. Even a poor photo may suffice, say a cell phone shot through a window screen. This photo is not for a magazine cover, it’s just to show Cornell that you know what you’re talking about (at least this time).
Most of the value of the GBBC lies in the numbers we get for birds that are somewhere between super rare and super common. In fact, that includes most of the species we encounter anyway. These counts, along with Christmas Bird Counts, Breeding Bird Surveys, and other survey data, help us determine if populations are declining and a species needs more attention.
As I’ve written before, counting birds in your yard is a great way to spruce up your birding skills. If you have the right arrangement, you can sit in your house with a cup of coffee and watch your feeders through the windows. You can practice estimating numbers of house finches. There is enough variation among males that you can probably identify at least some individuals.
“There’s Bob. He has more red than the others.” How often does Bob come and go? He’s probably with a group that is consistent over a period of, say, hours at least. Maybe there are 7-8 brown finches, probably females, that always also appear with Bob. You can start to get the total number of birds figured out.
Dark-eyed juncos also vary quite a bit, and you can pick out individuals among them as well. Lesser goldfinches and American robins vary too. Species that don’t give you clues as to individuals include black-capped chickadees and pine siskins, for example. The best bet for estimating their numbers is to use the maximum count of birds that you see at any one time.
For me, another challenge, aside from 300,000 Baikal teal at dusk, are cedar waxwings. If you are walking around a park or other large area, you might see 20 waxwings here, 40 waxwings there 10 minutes later, 35 flying overhead 15 minutes after that, and then 45 flying at a distance as you go back to your car. How many were there in total? I will report 45.
Back in the house with a cup of tea, it’s a great chance to try out the bird identification app, Merlin. If you don’t have it on your phone, you can see how it works here merlinweb.allaboutbirds.org. It asks you, 1) where you saw the bird, 2) when you saw it, 3) what size it was (7 choices), 4) up to 3 colors on the bird, and 5) what it was doing (6 choices). Merlin will then show you its best guess, with pictures of some similar species.
One of the bells and whistles at eBird that you can check during the GBBC is the Real-time Checklist Submissions map. This is a map of the world where a yellow dot pops up each time someone hits the “submit” button after completing a checklist. You will see that the eastern U.S., England, Spain, and southern India, for example, have a lot of checklists on a given day. On the flip side, the Amazon Basin, the Sahara Desert, and much of Russia have very few reports. As I write this at 2:20 pm on Jan. 22, almost 31,000 checklists have been turned in already this day. That’s how you get to 100 million observations per year.
One last thing that GBBC is looking for is photos of you, others birding, and birds themselves. Bird photos can be uploaded with your checklist in the usual way in eBird. Pictures of people can be uploaded at a different site (birdcount.org). The only requirement is that they are photos of people birding during this year’s event. Everyone who submits a people photo will receive free access to the online course entitled “Be a Better Birder: Size and Shape,” regularly $29.99. That’s a good deal!
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a great way to contribute as a citizen scientist, and you don’t even need mittens. For more details, see birdcount.org.