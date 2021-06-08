The Breeding Bird Survey is a bird counting program created to monitor bird populations across North America. The BBS was created by Chan Robbins, a visionary ornithologist who thought that the common birds where he lived were less common than they used to be. That was 1966. I hate to imagine what he would think today — 55 years later. It’s not good. We have lost around 3 billion birds from our baseline populations since 1970. Chan died just shy of his 100th birthday, and he was a champion bird conservationist until his last day.
For those of us who have BBS routes, spring is an exciting time of year. We get to run our familiar roads again, always hopeful, and excited about the species and the numbers we will find. BBS routes consist of a 24.5-mile path that can be driven, at least in most years. My eight routes in Idaho, Oregon, and Nevada all include stretches of rural roads and even two-tracks.
I have torn out sidewalls twice and had flats three times. Those flats have all occurred on the roads in northwestern Nevada where the aggregate is loaded with obsidian chips. Obsidian makes great arrowheads and spear points. It will also turn factory tires into garbage in minutes. Don’t drive the cheap ones down there.
But I’ve never been stuck. When I see that long stretch of muddy water, I hit the gas. So far, so good. Wipers clear most of the mud off the windshield.
BBS routes start 30 minutes before local sunrise. So, depending on your starting point, an observer may have to get up at 3:30 in the morning to hit the road. One of my starting points is south of Grasmere. This is not for everyone. I have tried to start my classes at the Foothills Learning Center before 8 a.m., especially in spring, but even that is too early for some people. With a thermos of good coffee and the right music on the stereo, 4 a.m. can be go time.
The bird monitoring protocol of the BBS is that you stop for 3 minutes, every half mile, to count all the birds you see and hear. Because the time is so short, we tend to record maybe 90% of the birds by sound. And over that first half hour before sunrise, you can’t really see birds anyway. So, all those birds are by sound only. The upside to counting birds in the breeding season is that most birds are singing full songs. They’re pretty easy to identify. Later in the year, when many species resort to chip notes or become silent, this technique would not work.
The first BBS route I picked up when we moved to Boise in 1992 is the road to Silver City. Most readers probably know this road. My route starts in the sagebrush just off the highway south of Murphy, runs up through the foothills, crosses the higher country, and then drops back down along Jordan Creek. I don’t actually turn towards Silver City but rather head on out toward Jordan Valley.
What I love about this route, in addition to the undeniable scenery and wildness, is that you get to see birds in all these different habitats. At the beginning, you get Brewer’s sparrows, sage thrashers, sagebrush sparrows, and lots of both horned larks and western meadowlarks.
As I approach the foothills, I typically pick up common ravens, sometimes dozens of them flying toward the Owyhee Mountains. I still don’t know what’s going on with them. Another backburner project. It’s also the spot where I usually pick up a few long-billed curlews.
Once you reach the foothills, you get California quail, prairie falcons, rock wrens, and chukar. A few years ago, a friend of mine from New Mexico, planning a birding trip to Idaho, asked me where he could find chukar. I told him about this spot. He camped and had chukar around his tent in the morning. That’s how reliable it is. The foothills are also where you can find a rare black-throated sparrow in some years.
As you cut across the face of those long, steep slopes, you start to descend to the crossing of the North Fork of Sinker Creek. Along here, you pass a most interesting spot where Cassin’s finches are often nibling on the soil on the right side of the road. On the left is a lone juniper. I have almost always encountered these finches there, at any time of year. Delicious micronutrients apparently cannot be resisted by these birds.
The riparian zone at the North Fork of Sinker Creek at Half Moon Gulch is wonderful. Although I have only 3 minutes to count birds, I spend another hour there on my drive back to Boise after the BBS route has been completed. Every sort of riparian species can be found here — Bullock’s orioles, lazuli buntings, yellow warblers, warbling vireos, song sparrows, yellow-breasted chats, flickers, kestrels, swallows and more. Highly recommended.
Once you pull out of the bottom, you climb steeply and soon start to parallel another riparian zone, Scotch Bob Creek. I need to look into Scotch Bob. Let me know if you have something on him.
This stretch is really good for Lewis’s woodpeckers. They like the cottonwood stringer with just enough dying trees to provide nest cavities. It is also loaded with warbling vireos and yellow warblers. The problem with Scotch Bob is that it’s noisy in spring due to rushing water. The BBS form has a box for “excessive noise.” I always check that box for my stops along there. As you enter the juniper zone, listen carefully for black-throated gray warblers.
Eventually, the road leaves that creek and continues on through a mercifully quiet forest. It’s a nice mix of juniper and Douglas fir, with increasing proportions of mountain mahogany and mountain shrubs such as Ceanothus. You can almost instantly hear ruby-crowned kinglets, Swainson’s thrush, dusky flycatchers, MacGillivray’s warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, and green-tailed towhees.
As you drop back down from the top of the pass toward Silver City, the habitat to the west is a great spot for fox sparrows. Stop the car, keep your foot on the brakes, open the windows, and listen. Better yet, park at the top and take a walk on any of several dirt tracks. Turkey vultures and golden eagles might cruise over at any time.
It’s then a short drop to a fork where you can turn left to Silver City or turn right to continue on to Jordan Valley. Silver City is a fascinating place to visit and well worth whatever time you might have. As I run my route, I have to press on to Jordan Valley.
This route follows closely along Jordan Creek, and again a birder has to deal with water noise. But it’s a beautiful stretch, with some interesting mine ruins along the way. Fox sparrows and song sparrows along the creek are mixed with more yellow warblers, MacGillivray’s warblers, calliope hummingbirds, and red-naped sapsuckers.
My BBS route ends a few miles down past that last junction, but you can continue on to Jordan Valley where lower elevations will yield more long-billed curlews, sandhill cranes, white-faced ibis, and every sort of wet meadow and riparian bird. The road has rocks and goes to one lane for a bit. But if you proceed slowly and carefully, almost any rig with decent clearance can make the trip. As always, keep the stuff under your car from hitting big rocks. But if you do have a problem, I promise the locals or a fellow explorer will find you and lend a hand before long.
In the end, those of us who run BBS routes want to contribute to the scientific foundation of our society. There is no agenda, but only a desire to perceive and understand facts about our environment. It’s not selfless, because we really enjoy doing this environmental monitoring. For me, the world of the Owyhees in the early morning is a beautiful place to be. Your soul can expand almost indefinitely to the edge of the world. No traffic. No people. No ruckus. Just a warm breeze, the distant mountains, birds singing, and a stopwatch counting down 3 minutes. Yeah, I can do that.