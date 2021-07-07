In my June 9, 2021, column I wrote about the background of the Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) and its visionary creator, Chan Robbins. The BBS is a bird counting program that allows us to track bird population trends across North America. Routes consist of a 24.5-mile path that is driven. Observers stop for 3 minutes every half mile to tally all the birds they see or hear.
Today, I want to talk about some of the results from the data that have been collected annually since 1966. But first, it’s important to understand that for data collected over a long time period to be most valuable, the methods have to be standard and rigorous. That is, birds have to be counted in exactly the same way year after year, person after person, and place after place, so that “noise” doesn’t muck it up.
Here are some things we do to that end. First, we count for exactly 3 minutes, not a second more or less. I use the stopwatch app on my Android. In the ‘Old Days,’ it was a dedicated stopwatch. Look it up.
We cannot use some attractant, such as pishing (making squeaky noises to attract birds), or song playback. If we have an assistant to record the data (I usually don’t), that assistant cannot detect and count birds.
The routes start exactly 30 minutes before local sunrise, and that time is preprinted on the form you get for each route. The issue is that birds have a pattern of behavior over the morning hours, and you can’t get out of sync. For example, red-tailed hawks don’t start flying around until later in the morning when the air warms up.
Observers are given a range of dates on which we can run the route. For Silver City, which I discussed last time, I need to run it between May 27 and July 7. I try to run my routes on about the same date each year, again to reduce variation in the data. Routes in the southern U.S. are typically done earlier in the year than those farther north. This is a basic attempt to catch birds when they are most active vocally at a given latitude.
We are encouraged to only run our routes, “under satisfactory weather conditions, good visibility, little or no precipitation, light winds.” I have stopped routes due to snow, wind, and rain. Although I pay close attention to weather forecasts for various locations, forecasts are not perfect. You may have noticed. When you get up at 3:30 and drive for 2 hours, it’s hard to give up on the day. But if you’re not going to see any birds due to the weather, it’s a clear decision. Plus, back to bed at 7:30. Ahhh … .
There are a few other standards, but the largest source of variation is not the time, or date, or latitude, or weather — it’s the observer. We all have different skills and abilities, and those play out in bird monitoring as well as elsewhere. One way to control for that is to encourage observers, like me, to keep doing the same routes for as many years as possible. That rules out apparent changes in bird populations that are not due to actual bird population changes but rather to changes in the person counting the birds.
Of course, that’s not a perfect solution either. I’m definitely more skilled at bird identification today than when I ran my first BBS route in North Dakota in 1989. So, I know I’m reporting more accurately as the years go by. On the downside, as people age they also tend to lose their hearing. Those high and distant notes can cease to be detected, again suggesting that the birds are declining when it’s really the observer that’s going downhill.
Fortunately, there are analytical techniques to tease that out. The biometricians behind the scenes look at the data to see if the species that appear to be decreasing are only those with high-pitched vocals, for example.
One of the main analysts behind the curtain at the U.S. Geological Survey, the keeper of BBS data, is John Sauer. John is a wildlife biologist at the USGS Eastern Ecological Science Center in Laurel, Maryland. He has been the main force behind analyzing BBS data for many years.
Now that I’ve set up the scientific method for the BBS, what are some of the results? The Home Page of the BBS — pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs — is loaded with options. To go straight to population trends, choose “USGS Analyzed Results,” “Survey results,” “Trend estimates by region 1966-2019,” and “Idaho.”
There are yet other options, but the main thing we want to look at is the “Trend” column. If this number is positive, the population is increasing. If it’s negative, it’s decreasing. Importantly, trends that are statistically significant are in blue for increasing trends and in red for decreasing trends.
A scan of the blue trends shows that the species with the largest increase from 1966 to 2019 is the Eurasian collared-dove. This dove has increased at 17% per year over that period. This is a staggering rate of increase, one that typically happens only when an invasive species is introduced into a habitat/landscape that is essentially perfect for it. Of course, that’s exactly the situation here.
The next bird is a native species, the lesser goldfinch, which has increased at 9.6% per year. This is followed by wild turkey (+8.2%), least flycatcher (+6.5%), northern waterthrush (+5.1%), Canada goose (+5%), and bald eagle (+4.5%). The flycatcher and waterthrush (a warbler) are rare in SW Idaho. More turkeys are probably seen as good, unless they’re roosting on your house or in your haystacks. Bald eagle increases are one of the great conservation success stories of all time, and who doesn’t want more geese?
Skipping some species that have positive, but not significant trends, we then get to red-tailed hawk (+3.3%), Cassin’s vireo (+3.2%), turkey vulture (+2.8%), common raven (+2.7%), Swainson’s hawk (+2.7%), Say’s phoebe (+2.6%), and Lincoln’s sparrow (+2.6%).
Curious minds ask “why” for each case. Red-tailed hawks are one of several species that have figured out how to live among people. Unlike Canada geese, they don’t poop on everything and make a racket in our city parks. They coolly find mammals and snakes to eat, soar beautifully over our neighborhoods, and mind their own business.
Cassin’s vireo is a sneaky member of the ponderosa pine forest community, along with western tanagers, yellow-rumped warblers, and Cassin’s finches. They are never abundant, in my experience, and tend to hide among the tanagers with their generally similar songs. When you’re camping this summer up in the ponderosa zone, keep an ear open and see if you can pick them out. I have no idea why they might be increasing, but it’s a good thing.
Turkey vultures are not all that common, but they are frequently seen cruising our southern Idaho foothills and mountains. I love watching them tip back and forth, riding the thermals, and I always wonder what they find to eat.
The increase in common ravens is well known and pretty well explained. They are super smart and have learned to make use of our food resources (dumps, road kills) and the nesting sites we’ve provided (power poles). They are a serious problem for greater sage-grouse, and no doubt pick off many bird nests, young birds, lizards, small mammals, and anything else they can find.
Swainson’s hawks, like red-tails, are another large raptor that loves the habitats we’ve created in the Treasure Valley. They choose small patches of tall trees on a ranch, where pastures and hay fields provide places to catch small mammals. Both of these beautiful hawks have benefited greatly from our community desire to have them around and simply not shoot them. How easy is it to have nature and beauty out your window?
Say’s phoebe is a lovely, warm brown flycatcher that is also adapted to living among us. Are we seeing a pattern here? They like to build nests on ledges, which can be on cliffs, bridges, and buildings. Again, give them a chance and they will be around.
The last increasing species in this group is Lincoln’s sparrow. This is a poorly known sparrow with a song and habitat similar to those of the song sparrow. But they nest at higher elevations. As with Cassin’s vireo, I have no idea why they are increasing. But once more, it’s a good thing.
We are fortunate to have a nice variety of birds in SW Idaho. Some are increasing and some are decreasing. Species that can get along in our world are generally better off. That’s basic biology and evolution. The challenge is, what can we do to put all of our birds into that “get along” category?