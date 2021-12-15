If I say, “The birds of Christmas,” what species come to your mind? Having grown up in the Midwest, I can say that the No. 1 species in those parts is the northern cardinal. They have many advantages in this competition, the chief of which is simply being bright red. They are perfect against green pine trees and white snow, and compliment red holly berries, Santa, old pickups, and barns. The little black mask of the male is a counterpoint to too much red perfection. Somebody made this bird up.
The male cardinal is for the masses. But even cooler is the female. If too much red is a bit too perfect, here’s the compliment — a bird just teasing red in a background of comfy warm colors. I love the male, but the female takes the fruitcake.
But what do I know about birds? Let’s see what Christmas cards tell us are the birds of Christmas. After more than a century of printing and buying these cards in European culture, we should have a good idea.
I decided to start with the internet because, you know, the stores are full of people with germs. My first Google search was simply for “Christmas cards.” I then picked “images” to ditch at least some of the ads. The first hit was an ad for cards where you put your choice of photos in there. Very nice. We do that every other year or so and plunk our large family group into a frame of snowflakes. The second hit was a northern cardinal, in a tree, in the snow, and also, it’s snowing. Perfect!
The third result was the Star of David and the manger scene. The fourth a bunch of reindeer and Santa Clause laying on his back in the snow. Don’t ask me why. After that, Christmas trees, more trees, ornaments, holly, trees, trees, ornaments, and Santa. Then many more trees and ornaments, three different gnome cards (who buys those??), a basset hound tangled in tree lights (huh?), and eventually old red pickups with Christmas trees in the back. Although the northern cardinal was the No. 2 result, there was not another bird to be found — not even a partridge in a pear tree or a descend-on-me Christian dove.
I next forced the issue by searching for “Christmas cards with birds.” The first result was a card with four house sparrows, one wearing a Santa hat. Cute. The second and third were the same northern cardinal card I mentioned above. I think that vendor had worked the Google search system to get that card in our faces.
Next was the anticipated black-capped chickadee, then barn swallows, and two more cards with northern cardinals. The barn swallow card was a surprise. This was a vintage card, with the odd verse, “May golden happiness, On times [sic] swift wing, Thy life make bright.” This looks like old European art. Because European barn swallows (the same species we have) are somewhere in Africa during Christmas, this struck me is an odd choice. But maybe biologists are too linear.
The next two cards had several bird species, both groups including a cardinal, and then another black-capped chickadee. Santa with a moose and a box of apples by the fire followed those. That’s a pretty cool, if slightly odd, card by a Swedish artist, but I didn’t see any birds. Yellow card for Google.
Over the next 30 or so cards, I got, in order of magnitude, 34 fanciful species that don’t exist, 13 northern cardinals, 12 black-capped chickadees, 5 European robins, and one each red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, blue jay, eastern bluebird, European wren, European blackbird, and ring-necked pheasant. Much deeper in the results I get a snowy owl. Yay!
To this point, not a single card has shown up with a notably western species. Sure, we have lots of black-capped chickadees but there’s nothing western about them. Ratcheting down the search to “Christmas cards with western birds,” I get mostly the same results. This shows that the Google search algorithms do not weigh “western” as important. Red card.
That last search does unearth a great card with a common raven. Again, this is not a western bird per se, but thanks for that. It also shows a card with a common redpoll sitting on the head of a white-tailed deer. Kind of like Santa with a moose and a box of apples, but OK!
Also in this bunch is a greater roadrunner in front of prickly pear cactus. I love that one and would buy a box if I lived near either species. The roadrunner card lives in the category of “western Christmas cards.” With great anticipation I ran down that road! But what I found was mostly cactus and rocks — Southwest more than West. Where’s my cactus wren? Where’s my pyrrhuloxia? Can I get a verdin? No, I can’t.
Back to Idaho, I decided to leave the internet in exchange for an outing to three local stores that sell boxed Christmas cards. I wanted to see what was just sitting there for a regular Treasure Valley shopper of cards. I wore my Christmas-themed mask.
The results were not good. I found 87 boxes of not birds — trees, Santas, snow, reindeer, and all the rest. There were 5 boxes of cards with northern cardinals, and 2 boxes with the White Dove of Peace. I found mostly a serious lack of imagination.
The germs didn’t get me (as far as I know) but the traffic did. Back to the house. I decided to go straight to the websites of some of favorite bird conservation organizations — Cornell Lab of Ornithology, American Birding Association, National Audubon Society, and American Bird Conservancy. Amazingly, I couldn’t even find bird Christmas cards there. I guess I will need to drive to New York, Delaware, and Virginia to see what’s on their analog shelves.
As I tried more and different searches, I got smacked by something I totally did not see coming — dead birds on Christmas cards. As I learned, these were from the Victorian era. This was a culture fascinated with death. It was a culmination of hundreds of years of Christian and Celtic traditions where myths, folklore, and superstition blended into each other. Welcome to religion.
I will refrain from showing the dead bird cards themselves because they are depressing. But you can find them fast enough if you like. One shows a dead bird, probably a female linnet, laying on its back, with the words, “A Loving Christmas Greeting.” Another shows a European robin, also on its back, with the words, “May yours be a joyful Christmas.” What??
So, what do the experts say was going on in their minds? Christopher Davis writes that this imagery probably comes from a Celtic tradition — St. Stephen’s Day — that occurred on the day after Christmas. On that day, groups of men and boys would hunt for Eurasian wrens — a species similar to our winter and Pacific wrens — which they chased until they were caught. The birds were then killed and tied to a holly bush or a pole. The wren was supposedly used by Druids in evil spells, so the dead wren was a symbol of the rejection of paganism. You can find much about the current celebration of Wren Day in a variety of locations across Europe.
So, where did I end up on my birds of Christmas? I actually did not find a single card I really loved during the current quest. Most cards didn’t have birds and those with birds were pretty ordinary. So, I went back to my stash of cards from previous years. I have found cool bird cards here and there around the country, typically by just stumbling on them in some gift shop. Shops in museums or import stores are most likely to have unexpected art. When I find such cards, no matter the season, I grab them.
As shown, my current selection includes some wonderful, whimsical owls by Kenojuak Ashevak, an Inuit artist from Canada. There are four different designs in this beautiful set. Another set includes four wood cuts of real birds by Molly Hashimoto from Seattle. Bird in a Berry Tree, 1934, by Japanese artist Kiyoshi Koizumi, is a long-time favorite. I’m almost out of all these cards and only send my remaining ones out after careful thought.
Finally, I have found several unreal but festive Christmas birds from The Gift Wrap Company. I believe I’ve found all of these at World Market. By the time you read this, I will have checked out that store to, hopefully, refresh my supply of more creative Christmas bird cards.
To prospective greeting card designers, the realm of Christmas cards with western birds is wide open. Help me out!