One of the longest running citizen science projects on earth is the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. This count was begun on Christmas day in 1900 by Frank M. Chapman, one of the early leaders in the then-new National Audubon Society. Chapman and others were dismayed by the traditional American Christmas competition of teams going out and shooting as many birds and other animals as they could. Even then, 120 years ago, there was a growing sense that we couldn’t just keep shooting everything.
Twenty-five Christmas Bird Counts (CBCs) were carried out that day, mostly in the eastern U.S. This Christmas season, over 2,400 counts will be conducted all over the world. More than 80,000 people are expected to participate. Of course, those numbers depend heavily on where we are with COVID by then.
There are typically seven CBCs in our area — a CBC for kids, Boise, Garden Valley, Cascade, Nampa, McCall and Bruneau. Dates and details for where to meet and how to prepare can be found on the Golden Eagle Audubon Society’s website under “events.”
The goal of the CBC is to count all the birds seen over a 24-hour period within a Count Circle 15 miles in diameter. The circles are permanently defined so that counts of various species can be compared from one year to the next and from one place to another. This is one way for conservationists to determine which species are increasing, decreasing, stable or unknown. Species with declines become candidates for research into causes and conservation action to reverse declines.
The CBC is a great way to get started in birding. Participants include every sort of birder, from beginner to expert, and all ages. Participants can choose where they want to go within the count circle, how long they want to stay out, and who they go with. If you are just getting started, or don’t even know if birds are for you, it’s a great opportunity to learn. If you don’t have a pair of binoculars, you can typically borrow some.
Most of us go birding for a variety of reasons — just being outside and enjoying nature is a main goal for me. But there is definitely some competition in these counts. The first bit is the desire by most participants to find as many species as possible, to beat the count for the previous year, and to have the all-time high count for a given CBC circle.
To do this, some individuals will scout the count circle for days before the actual count to find rare species that they can return to on count day. We joke about tying those birds down so they can’t leave the area before we return.
Another way to ensure you are maximizing the count is to scatter the birders into as much of that 15-mile-diameter circle as possible. Any bit of woods or water that gets overlooked might harbor a single individual of some species we “need.”
There’s a larger-scale competition within which most CBCs can’t compete — the largest count on earth. Local count tallies in 2019-2020 were Boise (109 species), Nampa (106), Bruneau (92), Garden Valley (54), McCall (51) and Cascade (47).
In the U.S., the largest counts are on the coast of Texas or California in most years. Species tallies well over 200 are typical. But even those don’t begin to compete with sites in Ecuador, where nearly 500 species are found.
Another more realistic challenge is just to find something rare. On the Boise CBC on December 14, 2019, a northern mockingbird was located. This bird is rare around here, especially in winter. Just that one bird will make up for the ordinariness of counting hundreds of mallards.
But it’s not just about rare birds. Now that the CBC has been underway since 1900, we literally have 120 years of data on many common species — mallards, red-tailed hawks, house finches, American goldfinches, and many more. In addition to looking at long-term population trends, we can examine how abundance varies across Idaho, the West, North America, or other regions of interest. Patterns may reflect changes in land use, human population impacts, the basic ecology of species, climate change, fires, and other large-scale factors. Visit the National Audubon Society’s website for data, results and other information.
One fun comparison is to look at what we see in our yards vs. what’s seen on the CBC. This is a long list because most species don’t show up in our yards, no matter how nice we’ve made them for birds and other wildlife. Let’s first look at relatively common species on the 2019 CBC for the Boise count that do not come to feeders. If you live on the Boise River, a pond, or a canal, you might see any of the following waterfowl in your “yard.” But for most people, these are not on your list. Species that numbered in the thousands in 2019 included Canada goose, mallard, and ring-billed gull.
Those numbering in the hundreds were California gull, American wigeon, common goldeneye, rock pigeon, wood duck, common merganser, common raven, and ring-necked duck.
Those that numbered in the dozens included a few that might be seen during a FeederWatch episode, especially if you live on the edge of a pasture or other large, open area. These were American coot, hooded merganser, American kestrel, ruby-crowned kinglet, northern shoveler, red-tailed hawk, bufflehead, great blue heron, belted kingfisher, golden-crowned kinglet, wild turkey, bald eagle, green-winged teal and gadwall.
The remaining 63 species occurred in numbers under two dozen. Some of the counts in this range that I found surprising were 12 merlin, nine golden eagles, six canyon wrens, four whitebreasted nuthatches, three ruffed grouse, and three Anna’s hummingbirds.
Nineteen species were represented by only a single individual. In addition to the single northern mockingbird I mentioned, other especially good finds were barred owl, pileated woodpecker, peregrine falcon, northern shrike, varied thrush, ovenbird, common yellowthroat, white-throated sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, and Brewer’s blackbird.
So, that’s a summary of last year’s Boise CBC. You might expect that the Nampa count would be generally similar, but there were some pretty big differences. For example, for gadwall, Boise counted 30 while Nampa had 704. Snow goose, one vs. 179. American crow, 407 vs 4,249!
Nampa also picked up some species that Boise missed. These included great egret, least sandpiper, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, American pipit, and a few others. So, although these counts are in similar habitats in the valley, there enough differences to make them interesting. You will find similar differences, and some much more striking, between the other counts in this area. That’s why a number of people go on several, or even all, of the local counts.
Before we moved to Boise in 1992, we lived in Dickinson, North Dakota. In winter we plugged our cars in to keep the engines from freezing, even in the garage. The Medora, North Dakota, CBC last winter had 27 species. Low temperature of 7 degrees. The Tok, Alaska count had two species — common raven and boreal chickadee. Low of -20.
So, it’s not as cold here as you think! Fill your thermos with coffee, put on your long johns, grab your mittens, and join this 120-year-old adventure. See you out there!