Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday by far. I envision a warm, glowing home, friends and family, and wonderful traditional food. By “traditional,” I mean what was served in Wisconsin in the 1950s, of course.
The turkey is easily the single most important part of the meal. A properly stuffed turkey can fend off all sorts of other dishes, including sweet potatoes drowning in marshmallows, green beans buried in gray soup and Funyuns, and even orange Jell-O filled with cottage cheese and grated carrots. My uncle Ervin placed all this food and more on his plate at one time and in one pile. We kids were always amazed by Uncle Ervin. Plus, he could wiggle his ears. We wondered if his manner of eating gave them that power. I can still see the turkey gravy running over the Jell-O.
Turkeys dominate the table, and it’s probably the only animal kids can draw by tracing an extremity. Turkeys are everywhere in the home decoration departments (I don’t go there. I just heard about it). As a bird guy, I suddenly wondered if any other birds have played a role in Thanksgiving imagery. I really couldn’t think of any. It’s not like Christmas when a whole woods full of species descend on napkins, tablecloths, and wrapping paper. I decided to search Thanksgiving greeting cards to see if I’d been missing something.
First, I was nearly killed by pumpkins. It’s a bit odd, when you think about it, because the ideas of Thanksgiving include giving, thanking, sharing, and loving. I propose it’s quite a leap from those sentiments to our favorite squash (which we mostly don’t eat). All those human emotions are inevitably messy. How about we don’t worry about that – here, have a pumpkin.
So, pumpkins have made major inroads into Turkey Land. They’ve also nearly taken over Halloween. And don’t forget about Jack, the Pumpkin King in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Is Christmas next? Keep an eye open for the color orange working its way into Valentine’s Day.
After wading out of the pumpkins and piles of autumn leaves, I found my first greeting card with a bird other than a turkey. But it wasn’t any other bird either. It was one of those imaginary species cooked up by an artist somewhere in the privacy of their own mind. But that’s OK. If everything were exactly as expected, it would be pretty dull out there.
The next bird was a highly stylized owl. Like the previous species, it wasn’t any owl in particular, but it did get the job done. What job? To wear a Pilgrim’s hat.
Much further on I found a card with black-capped chickadees. It is a very nice card, with a ring of fall leaves (and no pumpkins!) and a nice sentiment. But, oddly, there was also a chickadee nest with three eggs in it. Chickadee eggs in November are not going to be a good thing. I suddenly lost my appetite.
Perusing hundreds more cards I ran into cats, dogs, squirrels, bears, and raccoons. There was even a sloth, of all the odd things. Just as I was about to give up, I found a card with penguins and polar bears, working together. This was a clear signal that I should stop.
So, turkey it is. And turkey only. Technically, wild turkey. This bird may dominate Thanksgiving so completely for several reasons. First, it’s delicious. Second, it was common in eastern North America when the Europeans arrived for the second or third time – the event we have chosen to celebrate.
One wonders what would be in the center of our tables if we’d chosen to celebrate the Vikings arrival in 1000 A.D. While I’m at it, if I were a Minnesota Vikings fan, I’d be raising hell over this! We envision Vikings laughing heartily while bare-handedly devouring hunks of dripping meat around a raging campfire. Large steins of grog and mead are slopping over in every direction. In other words, my sister-in-law’s house in Minneapolis.
Anthropologists know quite a bit about Viking food. One staple was wild celery, also known as Norwegian angelica. Onions, leeks, garlic, and peas were in there too. Vegans rejoice! I can smell it from here.
For meat, we know they ate a lot of moose and bear. But the main source of protein was reindeer. So, forget turkey. We’re going to have to put one of these large mammals on the table for a proper Viking Thanksgiving. But the idea of eating reindeer runs squarely into Rudolph et al., so there is no way under the sun we’re putting a reindeer on the table. I think you’ll agree neither a bear nor a moose works much better.
Finally, we know Vikings ate a lot of fish. I’ve eaten a number of whole fish, surrounded or smothered by a bunch of non-fish items, particularly in other countries. While the meal can be delicious, especially when prepped with glasses of the local hooch, I just don’t see Norman Rockwell presenting a huge fish to the family. I can imagine Alfred E. Neuman doing it.
We might take another approach and ask about the turkey rather than the holiday. Does this bird have any other claim to fame? We can start with the Maya whose local bird was the ocellated turkey. Ocellated turkeys could not be domesticated. What an interesting contrast! The Maya used this turkey in various religious ceremonies and also worshipped the bird. At about 1pm on Thanksgiving Day, I get the last part.
In 1784, Benjamin Franklin wrote to his daughter, Sarah Bache, and spent a little time on the qualities of the wild turkey.
“For in truth, the turkey is in comparison a much more respectable bird [than the bald eagle], and withal a true original native of America. Eagles have been found in all countries, but the turkey was peculiar to ours … He is besides, (though a little vain and silly tis true, but not the worse emblem for that) a bird of courage, and would not hesitate to attack a grenadier of the British guards who should presume to invade his farm yard with a red coat on.”
We can look elsewhere for different turkeys and different roles for turkeys, but we hit a dead end pretty quickly. Only our wild turkey and the ocellated turkey are “turkeys.” The remaining 179 species of the family Phasianidae are quail, wood-quail, partridge, tragopans, pheasants, grouse, ptarmigan, peafowl, spurfowl, and others.
As far as I know, everyone of these species is edible, if not actually delicious. I’ve had various quail, grouse, and ring-necked pheasant, and they are all great. The problem hunters might run into is when a species eats a great deal of some food item that imparts a bad flavor to the flesh. Waterfowl hunters don’t eat a lot of coots, for example. Some greater sage-grouse are nearly inedible due to their eating 99% sagebrush. Sage-grouse recipes often include a lot of other ingredients, so much so I wonder if the grouse is even necessary.
According to Birds of The World, two of the species I saw in NE India this spring – Blyth’s tragopan and Temminck’s tragopan – are both hunted for food. So, I assume the other three tragopans are also good.
Another group in the Phasianidae are the monals. These are high-elevation, grouse-like birds, similar to tragopans, in southeastern Asia. They are also widely hunted but are protected by taboos in a few areas. One factor working in favor of a number of southeastern Asia species is that they occur across the vast, rugged expanses of the Himalayan foothills. And while people seem to get to almost every spot on the planet to kill things, this terrain does offer some protection.
We can finish up with the largest members of the group – the peafowl. Most of us are familiar with the “peacock,” more formally known as the Indian peafowl. They seem to be in every zoo and zoo-like establishment and are kept as pets/guards by many rural families. I can still hear the plaintive cry of “help” from the birds in the little zoo in my hometown. They were a mile away, but their calls easily carried to my house. I was always slightly concerned about them.
There is another species in Asia – the green peafowl. I saw this bird in Thailand and it is a mind blower to see in the wild. For some reason, they are much less common in zoos. And there is a third species – the Congo peacock – in Africa, although it is in a different genus than the other two.
An oft repeated bit of history is that in 1541, British Archbishop Cranmer ordered that large fowl such as turkeys, “… should be but one in a dish.” Apparently, people were putting more than one on a serving platter! I wonder what his advice would have been for reindeer?
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.