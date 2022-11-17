Support Local Journalism


Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday by far. I envision a warm, glowing home, friends and family, and wonderful traditional food. By “traditional,” I mean what was served in Wisconsin in the 1950s, of course.

The turkey is easily the single most important part of the meal. A properly stuffed turkey can fend off all sorts of other dishes, including sweet potatoes drowning in marshmallows, green beans buried in gray soup and Funyuns, and even orange Jell-O filled with cottage cheese and grated carrots. My uncle Ervin placed all this food and more on his plate at one time and in one pile. We kids were always amazed by Uncle Ervin. Plus, he could wiggle his ears. We wondered if his manner of eating gave them that power. I can still see the turkey gravy running over the Jell-O.

