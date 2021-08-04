I was inspired to write this column after reading, “The Summer Secrets of Songbirds,” by Jessie Barry and Marc Devokaitis in the Summer 2021 issue of Living Bird. This magazine from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology always has a wonderful combination of birding information and ornithological science. The authors cover reasons why songbirds are so much harder to find in July and August. Of course, this applies only to higher latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. In the tropics, species might be active at any time of the year. And at similar latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere, January and February are the slow months.
First, let’s look at what “songbirds” are. The complete, technical definition of this group is complicated. But it includes around 5,000 species, or about half of the bird species in the world. They are all in the order, Passeriformes.
Males of many species tend to sing a lot in early spring in order to attract mates and to signal to other males, “this spot is occupied — keep moving.” This period may last for a few weeks, especially for species where the males arrive in breeding habitat before females. Even after that, song may continue to be vigorous while a pair cements its pair bond and builds or otherwise finalizes a nest. In some species, the female also sings, although typically less than the male.
As the season progresses, eggs are laid, incubated, and hatched. Then the young are fed in the nest for many more days, depending on the species. Over this period, the amount of singing steadily declines. There is no need for the male to attract a female in most species, and there is less need to defend their spot from others. Singing also takes energy and time.
Perhaps more importantly, singing draws attention to the nest territory, and once eggs are laid, it’s a better strategy to be quiet. A Cooper’s hawk or American crow might be listening. They are definitely watching. If you have ever observed a bird’s nest through the season, you may have noticed how sneaky the adults are when they approach and leave the nest. This is obviously not the case for red-tailed hawks and osprey, but for songbirds in the shrubs and branches, they can be very stealthy.
As song drops off, it seems as if there are no birds around at all. In the Treasure Valley, it gets pretty quiet by the middle of June. I take my field trips up to Bogus Basin after that date where birds at higher elevations are still going. They start nesting later and so continue on later. By the end of the first week of July, it’s pretty quiet everywhere.
There might be a resurgence in bird song for some individuals or pairs of songbirds under three conditions. First, if the eggs or young are predated, a pair might start its nesting cycle over again. Second, if a male loses his mate, he might have to find a new territory and really start from scratch. If a female loses her mate, she almost certainly has to leave her territory to find a new male who is available. Third, some species naturally have more than one nesting attempt each year. But even with these possibilities and the simple fact that different individuals are on different schedules, song steadily winds down from May through July in southwestern Idaho.
Another factor that leads to birds being more secretive in summer is molt. Molt is the natural replacement of feathers. Feathers wear out and colors fade. Birds have evolved to systematically replace them. Molt is another complex subject with different types of birds molting in different ways and times. Barry and Devokaitis point out that most songbirds in North America completely replace their feathers in late summer.
While these feathers are being replaced, birds are in various stages of having some feathers missing or just growing in. This can make them less able to flee from predators. Being quiet and staying out of sight is a good strategy for making it to the next nesting season. The most obvious signs of molt can often be seen in red-tailed hawks, common ravens, and other large birds flying overhead when their missing flight feathers are obvious. Some of them are really ratty looking and you wonder how they can stay aloft.
One of the systems for classifying molt is the Humphrey-Parkes system. The core of this concept is that all birds have a “basic” plumage. Species that look the same year-round are always in basic plumage. Many species have an “alternate” plumage which they show for a relatively small part of the year. Many of our most colorful breeding birds are actually in alternate plumage when we see and enjoy them. For the rest of the year, they are in the less colorful basic form.
This corresponds with our relatively recent appreciation that these species also spend most of their year somewhere else. We have thought of them as “our” birds and in normal or “basic” plumage when we see them. The fact is, it’s the opposite.
To finish off the overview of molt, most species fall into one of three categories. 1) They undergo one complete molt per year; 2) they undergo one complete and one partial molt per year; or 3) they undergo two complete molts per year. The latter case is pretty rare. You can imagine the energy demands and vulnerability of birds that have to swap out all their feathers twice a year.
One of the many indispensable features of Birds of the World (birdsoftheworld.org) is a section called “Breeding.” For each species, at the top of this section is a circle graph called, “Annual cycle of breeding, molt, and migration.” This shows over the 12 months of the year when the species molts, breeds, and migrates. Molt is divided into body feathers and primary feathers while breeding is divided into eggs and young. Thus, you can tell what stage a bird of interest is in, on average, on any given date.
There is one more wrinkle to consider here. Waterfowl, loons, and grebes lose all of their primary and secondary feathers — their flight feathers — at once. So, guess what? They can’t fly. This condition lasts for about a month. Female waterfowl are permanently camouflaged in their basic plumage. But males are mostly pretty showy in their breeding plumage, and they molt into “eclipse” plumage during this flightless period.
Males look very much like females during this time. A pond covered with various species of waterfowl during the eclipse period gives birders good practice at using field marks other than plumage to identify them. Head shape, body shape, posture, bill size, and behavior become much more important.
A week ago, I was out at Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve looking at waterfowl in eclipse plumage. There were 50-60 mallards sitting peacefully together on the path, and the ground was littered with flight feathers. Three people walked up to the edge of the ducks, and one asked the others, “where are the mallards? There are always mallards here.” Because I was right next to them, holding my binoculars and a camera, I explained what was going on. I’m not sure they believed me.
Barry and Devokaitis conclude by arguing that birders should not stay home when the song quits, and the ducks get tough. Ornithological science and bird conservation needs information from July and August as well as from spring migration, fall migration, breeding season, and bird-feeding season.
We already know that after nesting is completed and before fall migration begins, birds move in a lot of different directions. Some western species go upslope, seeking wetter habitats with more insect food and cooler temperatures higher in the mountains. Some species move north, or west, or east. They don’t necessarily just start south. Young birds are famous for wandering into states where they don’t normally occur. So, the post-breeding period is more of a treasure hunt for birders than usual.
Finally, realize that there are more birds in summer than during any other time of the year. All the young birds that succeeded in making it through the egg and nestling periods are out there. It’s tough for them, and their numbers decline immediately as they are lost to predation and multiple sources of mortality. But the irony is, just when it seems like there are almost no birds out there, there are actually the most birds of the entire year.
I see this as a real challenge. The birds are saying, “you can’t find me. And even if you can find me, you can’t identify me.” Game on.