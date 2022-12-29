Support Local Journalism


The North American Bird Conservation Initiative periodically releases reports in the “State of the Birds” series, which give us a snapshot of how our birds are doing. The most recent release – at stateofthebirds.org/2022 – covers all bird species in the United States.

The purpose of this and previous assessments is to look at all bird species to determine which ones most need conservation action. We wouldn’t have to make choices if funding for bird conservation was unlimited. But the reality is that such funding may be best described as meager. We can barely scratch the surface of needs with the current funding from state agencies, federal agencies, and conservation organizations. So, we are in a seemingly unending game of triage – which species need the most help and need it now? The rest must wait.

