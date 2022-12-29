The North American Bird Conservation Initiative periodically releases reports in the “State of the Birds” series, which give us a snapshot of how our birds are doing. The most recent release – at stateofthebirds.org/2022 – covers all bird species in the United States.
The purpose of this and previous assessments is to look at all bird species to determine which ones most need conservation action. We wouldn’t have to make choices if funding for bird conservation was unlimited. But the reality is that such funding may be best described as meager. We can barely scratch the surface of needs with the current funding from state agencies, federal agencies, and conservation organizations. So, we are in a seemingly unending game of triage – which species need the most help and need it now? The rest must wait.
The first big finding is that we have lost 3 billion birds from the U.S. and Canada since 1970. This amounts to one of every four birds. The second big finding is that birds across the U.S. show downward trends in every habitat except wetlands. This depressing picture is offset somewhat by that last habitat.
Since the signing of the North American Waterfowl Management Plan in 1986, waterfowl hunters and wetland enthusiasts have worked diligently and effectively to conserve, restore, and create wetlands. Partners have created major public policies and funding mechanisms to boost wetlands and wetland birds. And it shows! We can make a difference when we focus.
Before looking at other habitats, let’s dig a bit deeper into the wetland group. State of the Birds breaks this group into three subgroups. Geese and swans have increased 1,076% since 1970. This is far and away the most successful bunch. And it’s not just Canada geese. The next group is dabbling and diving ducks (excluding sea ducks) which have increased 34%. This may not seem like a big number, but in the world of conservation it’s huge.
The third group, which increased 18%, are the “waterbirds.” This is a hodgepodge of species that use wetlands but which aren’t waterfowl or shorebirds. Think herons, gulls, terns, and rails, for example. This is a great example of how conserving any habitat leads to benefits, not only for the target species, but also for a wide array of others.
Now for the less fortunate groups. Happily for those of us in Idaho, Western Forest Birds have only declined 5%. Despite bug kills and forest fires, we still have enormous expanses of forests in this part of the country. In fact, wildfires are certainly leading to more “normal” forests because fire is a natural part of that ecosystem. We can thank public lands and their managers and advocates for this. I’m not sure our birds would be so well off if these lands were in private hands. Like western tanagers? Thank the U.S. Forest Service.
Unfortunately, the other major group of bird species in Idaho – the Aridland Birds – have declined by 26%. These are primarily sagebrush birds. Long-term drought over this huge region has hurt these and many other species. But it’s also interesting to wonder why birds of western forests – just upslope from the “Aridlands” – have fared so much better.
The remaining bird groups include species that are not common in Idaho because we don’t have their habitats in significant amounts. Eastern Forest Birds have declined 27%, Sea Ducks 30%, Shorebirds 33%, and Grassland Birds 34%.
In past conservation assessments, we talked about “Watch Lists” and “Red Lists” to describe those species in greatest need. This report introduces a new term which I think conveys more urgency – “Tipping Point Species.” This group includes 70 species who have lost two-thirds of their populations since 1970.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Idaho has two Tipping Point species in the Western Forests category – rufous hummingbird and pinyon jay. The hummer has declined at over 2.1% per year, which really adds up over a half century. The pinyon jay has declined slightly faster, at over 2.2% per year. In the Aridlands group, we have the greater sage-grouse, declining at 1.8% per year since 1970.
For context, one of the big winners since 1970 is the trumpeter swan, which increased at 9% per year. The species with the steepest decline was the king eider, at 8.3% per year.
The three Idaho species illustrate a few different conservation issues. The rufous hummingbird is the only long-distance migrant. So, we have to think about what’s happening on their winter range in Mexico. And 56% of the population breeds in British Columbia, compared with only 1% in Idaho. We need to do what we can for rufous hummingbirds here, but the more likely areas for conservation action are outside our state and even our country.
The pinyon jay is not a long-distance migrant, although it moves around within its range. Nevada and New Mexico have 57% of the population of this species while Idaho has less than 1%. Once again, the best place to take action is probably in those two states. But if drought and climate change are major factors impacting pinyon jays, then more northerly states like Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana may become more important in the future.
The third species – greater sage-grouse – illustrates another issue. Nearly all of their habitat is on public land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service. These lands are our lands, and we also don’t have to go to Mexico or Canada for help.
We can, and do, ask public land agencies to hire more people and put more into their budgets for greater sage-grouse and pinyon jays (27% on public lands), for example. Unfortunately, it seems like they rarely allocate sufficient resources. So, there is always need for partners from conservation organizations to pitch in with their own budgets, experts, data, data management, and fund-raising capacity.
The current big hope for significantly increasing conservation funding is the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA). This act seeks to dedicate $1.3 billion in existing revenue from mineral and energy development on federal lands to the conservation of America’s wildlife and fisheries. Funds would be allocated directly to states.
RAWA specifically provides funding for the conservation of wildlife and plant Species of Greatest Conservation Need. These are species that have been identified by state agencies, such as the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in their State Wildlife Action Plan. You can view Idaho’s plan at idfg.idaho.gov/swap.
We need RAWA. The bird conservation community has done its homework, and a lot of conservation actions are awaiting implementation. Check it out (nwf.org/Our-Work/Wildlife-Conservation/Policy/Recovering-Americas-Wildlife-Act) and do what you can to help it pass.
You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.