One of the most frequent themes in my dreams is flying. Another is rats chasing me in my childhood basement as I struggle to get up the stairs. Let’s go with flying for today.
Flying is an age-old theme in the human imagination. Even a casual observer of birds realizes different species fly in different ways. Probably the most obvious example of “different” are hummingbirds. They can hover and fly backwards, in addition to making every sort of lateral movement.
They also can fly forward very fast. Speeds of up to 60 mph have been measured. A familiar comment by birders, when detecting a high-speed hummingbird shooting through, is simply, “hummer!” No one even tries to identify which species it might have been (with a few exceptions based on wing noise).
Hummingbirds routinely hover. Whether visiting multiple flowers for nectar or hanging in the air while picking off individuals from a swarm of gnats, they are at ease in this mode of flight. While hovering, the bird moves its wings in a horizontal figure-eight pattern. Or better, like the symbol for infinity. Hummingbirds have an extremely mobile shoulder — no surprise there.
Other species hover, but it’s much more costly for them. The most familiar hovering species around here is the American kestrel. The best place to watch them hover, in my experience, is the Military Reserve. Kestrels are almost always present, and they frequently hover over the grassy areas, watching for small mammals, grasshoppers, and other prey below.
Another good hovering species within easy access is the belted kingfisher. They pull up over the Boise River, waiting for a fish they have detected to come up nearer the water’s surface. If you’re lucky, you can then watch them dive. And if your luck runs a bit longer, you can watch them emerge with some luckless fish. The pond near the Foothills Learning Center harbors goldfish. A kingfisher with a goldfish makes a great photo!
But except for hummingbirds (why aren’t they called hoveringbirds?), hovering is energetically expensive. It takes a lot of work to hang in the air using only your own strength. That’s why you see other species hovering more often when they have a breeze to assist. When the wind speed is high enough, birds can just hang in the sky, at nearly zero cost to themselves. We see this in any number of raptors.
A good place to watch raptors hover, or more correctly, “wind hover,” is along the edge of the Snake River or along other canyons in the Owyhee Uplands. Other good spots are cliff edges in the mountains, where warm air from the lowlands moves up slope in the afternoon. Even relatively bulky species, like red-tailed hawks, can ride the air waves with ease under these conditions.
The way a bird flies can be a good clue to their identity. One of my favorite examples is how differently American kestrels and merlins fly. Although these small falcons are close in size, their flight behavior is quite different. Kestrels not only hover from time to time, but they also fly on meandering routes, appearing unhurried and enjoying the flight itself. Merlins, on the other hand, always seem to be on a mission, flying directly and swiftly from one place to the next, often just over the treetops.
Red-tailed hawks can usually be told from Swainson’s hawks, even when flying away from you. Red-tails are bulky and fly with slow wingbeats or soar steadily over the land. Swainson’s are slimmer birds who, like kestrels, spend more time meandering in flight. They also have a slight dihedral in their wings, like turkey vultures, which appears as a slight “V” shape from the front and back.
Another good comparison around here is the difference between the flight of bank swallows and northern rough-winged swallows. Both birds are brown on the back with lighter underparts. Bank swallows have a brown breast band, but that’s often not very conspicuous unless the bird is right overhead. Bank swallows are also slightly smaller, but the two species otherwise often look very similar.
But the difference in their flight patterns is noteworthy. Bank swallows flutter almost constantly while rough-wings often add short bouts of sailing and swooping with wings held still. Because these swallows can often be found together near their preferred dirt bank nesting sites, where they both nest in cavities, you can get some practice on telling them apart if you watch for it. Both species can be found during the breeding season in Hulls Gulch and Military Reserve.
The way a species flies is determined by a host of factors. The shape of the bird, the shape of the wing, and how a bird obtains food are some major influences. Another factor is the relationship between body weight and the area of the wing. This is called wing loading – how much weight per area of wing a bird has.
A great example of high wing loading is found in the European starling. These birds are relatively heavy for the area of their wings. So, they must beat their wings rapidly to stay aloft. This is another easy bird to practice on as they are, unfortunately, all around. They typically fly directly from place to place, much like merlins do. And I’ve only rarely seen them soaring and flycatching, like swallows.
There are tradeoffs in the decisions individual birds make. If there is enough food, a bird may decide the cost of flying around to get it is worth the energetic cost. I recently watched a Lewis’s woodpecker (in Eagle!) fly laboriously at a 45-degree angle high into the sky. I wondered what the heck it was doing. Then, it grabbed a large moth or beetle, and coasted back down to the top of a tree. Although this woodpecker routinely flycatches, they don’t usually do that. This individual made a choice about the value of that big, flying bug.
Another time-honored comparison in how birds fly is the difference between swallows and swifts. We don’t have many swifts around here, so when you do find, say, white-throated swifts in a canyon, take a moment to watch how their flight differs from our more familiar barn, cliff, and banks swallows. Swifts seem to beat their wings alternately instead of at the same time.
Of course, they don’t actually beat their wings alternately. Rather, their wings have a short inner part and a longer outer part which makes their wings appear stiff. This gives them a distinctive look in flight that can be used to tell swallows from small swifts anywhere in the world (at least, where I’ve been), even when they are high overhead.
Woodpeckers also have a give-away flight pattern. They typically undulate in flight, alternately flapping and gliding. During the glide they drop down, and during the flap, they go back up. This has also been called “bounding” and “roller coaster” flight. Like other distinctive flight patterns, you can see this even at a great distance and classify your bird at least into the right group.
Waterfowl take-off from the water in two basic ways. Dabbling ducks, like mallards and gadwalls, jump straight into the air from the water’s surface. These are species that get their food by tipping up and reaching down into the water. Diving ducks (and other diving waterfowl like mergansers and loons) can only take off after they “run” across the water surface until they gain enough speed to lift off. Body shape, wing shape, and the placement of legs on the body all contribute to these differences.
Moving to fall and winter, we can also look beyond the individual flight pattern to consider how birds fly in flocks. American robins, for example, fly in loose flocks, with individuals spaced out at different distances. They can also string out for a while. Just when you think you have counted the group, here come some more robins, also scattered loosely across the sky.
Cedar and Bohemian waxwings, on the other hand, are more disciplined. They fly in tighter flocks, with the spacing much more uniform between any two individuals. And once you get a little experience with their size differences, you can tell which species of waxwing forms a given flock. If you have a semi-disciplined flock of much smaller birds, it’s probably pine siskins.
There are many ways to be a bird, and each little difference is a clue to which species you are looking at. I bet if you knew all the birds of Idaho really, really well, you could identify every species by the way they fly. I’m not there yet. How about you?