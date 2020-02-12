Birds are the first to provide us with signs of spring, well ahead of tulips, daffodils, and warm breezes. One of the first is the Black-capped Chickadee, which in addition to its “chickadee dee dee dee” calls, begins to do “May Day,” or as some describe it, “Spring Time.”
This plaintive little two-note call, with the first note slightly higher than the second, is distinctive.
In fact, chickadees may begin giving this call as soon as the days start getting longer — December 22. I always find it amusing that some individuals may start signaling spring a bit before Christmas. Happily, most chickadees have the good sense to wait for February before they get serious in forecasting the coming season.
Another species that is eager to push winter back is the Red-winged Blackbird. They need a bit of water or a patch of cattails, and so aren’t as widespread as chickadees. But they will take up their nesting territory early, often perched and vigorously singing over snow in February.
The competition among red-wing males is intense. Their breeding habitat is limited to wet places, and the best males will attract more than a single female for a mate. So, they have much to gain if they can get out their early in the year.
European Starlings are a serious pest in North America because they take nest sites that would otherwise be occupied by Mountain Bluebirds, Black-capped Chickadees, American Kestrels, and other species that nest in cavities (holes in trees, cliffs, and buildings). But starlings are superb singers and mimics. As spring rolls around, they begin to sing more and to add more copied songs to their repertoires. In rapid succession, you might hear a Red-tailed Hawk, California Quail, American Kestrel, Black-billed Magpie, and Killdeer. You know that not all of those species are perched in the top of that distant cottonwood — that’s a starling. I have a bird in my neighborhood who does a perfect police whistle. He’s at least 3 years old now.
The most common feeder bird in Idaho is the Dark-eyed Junco. This little gray and white bird with the white in the tail nests in our forests at higher elevations and spends the winter in the valleys. While they are happily gobbling sunflower and thistle seeds, they don’t sing. You can hear their quiet chip notes if you listen. But as spring approaches, and before they fly back up into the mountains, some of them will start singing their simple trilled song. Once this begins, you know they won’t be hanging around our yards much longer.
American Robins often get credit for being a sign of spring, but in the Treasure Valley you have to be careful with them. In winter, robins become social, flock up, and fly around in search of the winter food — fruit. Their numbers around here vary greatly from one winter to the next. In the winter of 2016, we had many flocks of hundreds of birds. The following year you could hardly find a robin anywhere. Thus, the sign of spring signaled by robins is not their presence. It’s when they start singing and visiting our yards to begin the transition to their favorite breeding season food — earthworms. At that point, they will also start leaving the flock to carve out a territory and pair up.
As the earth warms, we are already seeing changes in dates that a number of species do certain things such as migrate, sing, or begin nesting. These behaviors are occurring earlier in the year than they used do. Yet the length of the day is a powerful signal that has evolved over millennia to keep species in synchrony with their world. It will be interesting to see how birds respond to this tug of war between signals – day length and temperature — as the years unfold.