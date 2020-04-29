When I was in high school in the ’60s, my dad arranged for me to spend a couple of weeks with the famous ornithologists, Fran and Frederick Hamerstrom. They were legendary in many ways. But what first caught my attention upon arrival at their rural farmhouse, was the great horned owl perched on the stovepipe in their kitchen. Not a stuffed owl. Not in a cage. A gigantic owl looking at me. I wasn’t sure what to do, so I just gawked.
Although the owl was fed on their large, screened porch, it spent a lot of time hanging around the house. My concepts of “normal” and “this is possible” were changed forever.
We have owls in our house right now — well, at least a live feed of live owls on TV in the family room. The actual owls are in our yard: a female western screech-owl in a nest box and a male helping her out. But although they are not perched in our kitchen, they have become as much a part of our lives as our dog and much more than that of our cat (cat’s choice). And in these days of social distancing, they’re quite a bit closer than our kids and our grandkids. The owls are thoroughly in our house.
Western screech-owls are one of the smaller owls in North America. There is also an eastern screech-owl, and they divide up the country roughly along the Rocky Mountains. We have an infrared camera in the nest box that is hard wired to our TV on the AV Input. We can see inside the box 24/7. We also have a trail camera mounted on a tripod on the deck. This camera is activated by motion and takes photos with infrared flash. We’re interested in getting pictures in the middle of the night so we can track the comings and goings of both birds when we’re not watching live.
Before the female took up residence, one of our tasks was to make sure some other animal didn’t take over the nest box. The most persistent interested parties have been fox squirrels. Because the camera in the nest box has a microphone, we can hear when anything, like a squirrel scratching around, even gets near the box. When that happens, we go to the patio door to see who it is. The squirrels have been dissuaded by plastic BBs, but they never leave for long.
Our dog, Sienna, has also learned that sound. At the slightest noise from the nest box TV channel, she is at the door and ready to help. Barking does seem effective, and our owl doesn’t mind.
Another species interested in the box is the European starling. One day, upon an alert from the microphone, we discovered a single starling in the box and seven eager onlookers. It reminded me of road trips as a kid when my dad would go in to check out a little motel on the edge of some unknown town, and the rest of the family would wait outside in eager anticipation.
“Is it OK? What’s it like!?” The starlings quickly scattered when we emerged enforce through the patio door. They only came back one more time, and then gave up. Starlings are not native species, and they are terrible usurpers of nest holes that would otherwise be used by owls, bluebirds, chickadees, and other cavity nesters. Good riddance!
Last year, when we were hoping for screech-owls, I was out of the country on a birding trip. My wife, Pat, sent me a text, “I think I shot a duck on the nest box.” Of course, that was with the harmless plastic BBs. I remember yucking it up with my birding friends — hey, Pat shot a duck on the box hahahaha — while trying to figure out what the animal had “really” been. A week or so later, after I had returned, there were a pair of wood ducks sitting on the nest box roof. I’ve almost completely quit ‘mansplaining’ since then.
As of this writing, our little owl has three eggs. She spends most of the day sleeping, although she’ll look out if a squirrel comes by or if a sudden wind causes a lot of noise. She’s been oblivious to lawn mowers, leaf blowers, garbage trucks, Sienna, and other noises of the city. That’s good for us and good for her. Most species cannot tolerate the human ruckus.
The most fun each day begins at around 8:30 p.m. when the male starts bringing her food.
Although she still leaves the nest box a few times in the evening and at night, the male is responsible for a lot of food provisioning. When she hears him near the box, she begins a quick series of “begging” calls, he gives her the food item beak to beak, and then he leaves. There are some other vocalizations during the exchange.
The Hamerstroms banged out their scientific papers on Royal typewriters, deliberately had no TV, and had a dial telephone with a party line (you might have to look that up). If they wanted an owl in the house, they had to literally bring an owl into the house. Technology makes it much more convenient for us. I have cleaned up after a great horned owl more than once, and it’s not that convenient. The fun with our owls is just beginning. You can get the essentials of our experience — words, photos, and videos — from our blog: peachtreeowls.blogspot.com. No clean up required.