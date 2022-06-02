I’ve said several times how impressed I am by species that have learned to live with humans and are also big. Part of the reason they’ve succeeded is we no longer eat them, at least not in our backyards. This has freed up mule deer and Canada geese. Another reason is we no longer shoot them in our backyard. So, red-tailed hawks, Swainson’s hawks and great horned owls are mostly safe.
Another large bird that has succeeded is the osprey. Certainly, they’ve enjoyed not being shot. But they are also amazingly tolerant of human activities. I’m sure you know. How many have you seen on nest platforms along Chinden, for example? There are other pairs nesting along busy trails with a nearly endless stream of people and dogs. Yet others select spots on bridges that are so noisy I don’t even want to visit them, let alone set up housekeeping there.
Osprey are one of the most widespread species of birds on earth. They occur along every major river, every large lake, and every coastline on all continents except Antarctica. Although many species of birds make a living diving for fish, the osprey is the only raptor. Of course, the osprey goes in feet first rather than bill first, like kingfishers and gannets. Thus, they have to go after fish near the surface. This simple ecological fact means many more waterways are good for them.
Historically, osprey built stick nests on trees, cliffs, or even on the ground where there were no mammalian predators. But they really like artificial sites. According to Birds of the World, 90-95% of osprey pairs choose platforms, bridges, towers, buoys, and other structures. Combine that with their tolerance of human bustle and noise, and it’s a good deal for them.
Osprey have not always been so lucky. From the 1950s through the 1970s, populations crashed over large parts of North America. It turns out they were suffering from the effects of DDT, just as were bald eagles, peregrine falcons, and many other species. DDT led to thin eggshells which broke under the adults during incubation. Once DDT was banned, and the environment had some time to clean itself up, populations of all these species rebounded.
As with many species of raptors, the female is bigger than the male — 15–20% larger in mass and 5–10% longer in wing and tail. Although there is a lot of individual variation, females also have darker heads and fuller breast-bands. These should be enough clues for us to tell the sexes apart. I will start trying this on my next outing to osprey land. Honestly, I’ve never tried to tell them apart before.
As you probably know, osprey in this part of the world migrate out in winter. According to eBird Bar Charts data for Ada and Canyon counties, they don’t completely clear out until the end of December. They then come back around the last week of February. Our numbers of adults tend to peak around the second week of April. There is then another, higher, peak when the young leave the nest. That occurs during the third week in August. It’s interesting this fish-eating raptor leaves in winter, just as another fish-eater — the bald eagle — increases here in winter.
One reason osprey aren’t gone too long in winter is many birds probably don’t go far south. It’s likely our osprey go to the California coast. Some adults from the Pacific Northwest are known to migrate to western Mexico while others go on to Central America. The only northwest bird known to have wintered in South America chose Venezuela.
Osprey might be the most specialized eater in the bird world. Over 99% of their food is fish. Man, they must be so healthy! All that omega-3 makes my head spin — in a good way. Many species specialize on some sort of food, but most also eat many other available items.
Bent (1938) writes, “The osprey is a clean sportsman and prefers to catch living fish, but is not above picking up a dead fish if it is still fresh; but is not a carrion feeder like the bald eagle and will not touch a tainted fish.” I hear you.
The few other items documented in osprey diets include young ducks, snakes, frogs, voles, squirrels, ground squirrels, muskrats, salamanders, mollusks and alligators. Warriner (1934) watched an osprey try to carry off a turtle. But it couldn’t get a grip on the shell and, “Suddenly he lost his hold and the turtle came down hard upon a big stump, and bounced off into the water.” No word on the health of the turtle. I’m guessing it was fine, and immediately swam deeper into the water.
When osprey haul their fish to the nest or another perch, they invariably carry the fish headfirst. Surely this is hell on earth for a fish. They are not in the water and are literally flying through the air. I always feel bad for them. Some have suggested that, if you have to go, a nice cruise over the countryside might not be such a bad last chapter. I disagree.
It’s possible they carry fish headfirst because that’s the way they catch them, coming in from behind when the fish cannot see the bird descending on it. But observers have seen osprey switching a fish around when it was captured in the other direction.
Ospreys are unusual among hawks in having zygodactyl feet. Like owls, woodpeckers and a few others, they can reverse a toe, so they have two toes in front and two behind. This allows all these species to grasp things more effectively. Osprey have the additional adaptation of barbed pads on the soles of their feet and long, sharp talons. These features all help them grasp slippery fish.
Bald eagles are famous for stealing fish from osprey. They are known to wait between a fishing area and an osprey nest to intercept the bird and get the fish. It seems the eagles usually prevail, perhaps because the osprey is hampered by carrying its load. I’ve not heard osprey are ever successful in getting their hard-won fish back.
A number of bird species have been documented using the large stick piles of osprey nests for their own nest sites. Common grackles, tree swallows, European starlings and house sparrows are all known to build nests among the many cavities in large osprey nests. Osprey pay no attention to their small neighbors and the neighbors have nothing to fear from their fish-dedicated landlords. However, I would advise the little guys to avoid hopping up onto the platform to ask to borrow a cup of sugar.
As with a lot of raptors, osprey eggs do not hatch all at once. The first egg laid is the first to hatch. This results in young of different ages. If food is abundant, everybody eats well. But if it’s scarce, the older birds dominate the younger siblings. In those cases, the youngest can starve.
I recently observed three osprey flying over a nest platform in Eagle Island State Park. Two birds were lower and a third was high above them. It was probably a male, as it was giving the “screaming call” and was doing the “sky-dance” sexual display. In this, the male flies in an undulating pattern over nest, repeatedly lifting its body into a vertical position, and then dropping a bit and flying in another circle. I didn’t know the sexes of the osprey below this male, but it was a wonderful spectacle to watch.
Climate change might force ospreys north. As with a number of species that don’t go far south in winter, it’s easy to imagine them wintering in the Treasure Valley before long. The National Audubon Society’s climate change model for osprey predicts, given current climate trends, osprey populations will gain habitat across sub-Arctic Canada.
Other names for osprey are fish hawk and sea hawk. Fish hawk makes perfect sense. But sea hawk brings to mind a Seattle football team. Oddly, the Seattle Seahawk’s mascot is not an osprey, despite there being plenty of osprey in the region. Rather, it is an Augur buzzard, a buteo from Africa. It’s a gorgeous raptor but has nothing to do with Seattle and little to do with the sea. Oh well. I suppose there aren’t many lions in Detroit or bengals in Cincinnati. And you’ll find more cowboys in Fort Worth than in Dallas.
The French name for this bird translates to: “bald buzzard fisherman.” Now that the Seahawks have ditched Russell Wilson, that name may be most appropriate for this team.