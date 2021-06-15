One reason I love rivers, streams, marshes, and lakeshores is because there are apt to be more birds there than in the adjacent habitats. The joy of coming upon a stream while hiking an unknown trail is terrific. Even driving down the highway, I know that when I pull alongside a wetland or enter a river bottom, I am guaranteed to see some good birds. I actually find it difficult to drive past any riparian area without stopping, no matter the original purpose of my travel.
Wetland and riparian vegetation, such as willows and cottonwoods, comprise less than 1% of the land area in the western U.S. Yet these sites support a tremendous diversity and abundance of birds and other wildlife. For example, in the Interior Columbia River Basin, which includes all of Idaho and parts of Oregon, Washington, and other states, 64% of the neotropical migrant landbirds depend on riparian vegetation during the breeding season. Looking at Idaho, 59 of these species depend primarily on riparian vegetation for breeding habitat. Neotropical migrants are those species that winter mostly south of the U.S. but come here to nest.
This habitat is important, not only to a large number of species but also to a lot of individuals. You might find as many as two-10 times as many individual birds as you would in adjacent, non-riparian, vegetation. Further, almost all landbirds, not just neotropical migrants, use riparian patches during the spring and fall when the cover and food provided by this vegetation far exceeds that in nearby types.
Unfortunately, riparian vegetation in Idaho and elsewhere in the West is the most degraded and abused among all vegetation types. Our riparian areas have been impacted for well over a century — basically ever since Europeans got here. Cattle grazing, road building, timber harvest, water diversions, dams, urban and suburban encroachment, and numerous other factors have reduced both the quantity and quality of riparian vegetation. Over two decades ago, the Western Working Group of Partners in Flight, a coalition of bird conservationists, named riparian habitat the number one priority for conservation, protection, and restoration in the western U.S.
One of our goals is to help people determine the condition of riparian vegetation that they might visit while hiking, camping, fishing, or floating. Often, people think, “Hey, there’s a stream. That’s great!” Well, streams are always wonderful in a basic sense, but not all streams are the same. Some are badly degraded, some are nearly pristine, and a lot of them are in between. How can we tell if a given stream’s riparian site is in “good” condition or not?
Fortunately, birds are excellent indicators of vegetation condition, whether it be riparian or any other type. They are sensitive to the plant species growing, the amount of vegetation cover at different levels — ground, mid-story, and canopy — and the quantity of food such as seeds and insects being produced there. Plus, birds have a lot of qualities that other groups do not. Birds are well known, they are out during the day, they fly around, and they sing. This makes them much better signals of what’s going on than mammals, fish, amphibians, or insects.
What bird species in southwestern Idaho are good indicators of riparian condition? What should we expect to see and hear along our streams and rivers? We can start by breaking candidate species into two groups — “obligate” and “dependent” riparian species. These two simple categories have been created by birders and ornithologists and those experts then judge how a given species should be categorized.
“Obligate” species are those that rarely nest outside of riparian zones. “Dependent” species will use other habitats but choose riparian if it’s available. Note that I’m talking about nesting habitat. It’s surprisingly hard to prove if a species mostly nests here or there. Pick a species and pick a habitat. The research required to illuminate what is going on is far from easy. Finding nests requires skills and enormous patience. Adjusting what you’ve found for the amount of various vegetation types across the landscape is easier due to advances in remote-sensing and Geographic Information System technologies.
But as always, when we try to categorize the natural world, no matter how many experts or how much data are in hand, we find that the results can be fuzzy. A good example is that a species nesting in Arizona might be an obligate there. But that same species in western Oregon, where the overall landscape is much wetter, may only be dependent in that state.
To simplify the rest of this, I will focus on the more common species in southwestern Idaho. Obligate species include American goldfinch, Bewick’s wren, Bullock’s oriole, common yellowthroat, fox sparrow, gray catbird, lesser goldfinch, Lincoln’s sparrow, song sparrow, warbling vireo, willow flycatcher, yellow warbler, and yellow-billed cuckoo. If you find yourself along a river or stream during May, June, or July, and don’t have some, many, or most of these species, you should wonder why.
Are there no overstory cottonwoods? If not, why? Is there a good layer of young willows and other shrubs, providing food and cover? If not, why? Is the ground layer rich with native forbs and grasses, or has it been cow bombed and looking more like a golf course with cowpies? Are the banks natural, with overhanging vegetation providing shade for trout and other aquatic denizens, or are they broken down and flattened out by a century of livestock trampling?
Obligate species provide the most solid evidence about the quality of riparian vegetation. But dependent species also are useful. In southwestern Idaho, these include calliope hummingbird, house wren, lazuli bunting, MacGillivray’s warbler, orange-crowned warbler, red-naped sapsucker, western wood-pewee, and, my favorite bird, the yellow-breasted chat. If you’ve birded around here, I’m sure you know of sites where each of these species can be found during the nesting season well away from rivers or streams. But ask yourself if those spots were completely dry or if maybe there was a spring nearby.
With both obligate and dependent species, you also have to consider elevation. Among obligates, we’re not likely to find fox sparrows and Lincoln’s sparrows nesting in Hulls Gulch or along the Boise River. But when you head to higher elevation campgrounds, with streams running through ponderosa pines and Douglas firs, then you’re getting into their nesting habitats. Several of the obligate species are much more likely to be found higher in the mountains. These include calliope hummingbird, MacGillivray’s warbler, orange-crowned warbler, and red-naped sapsucker. We see all of these moving through the valley in the spring, but they are moving up. You are not likely to see any of them in the valley after mid-June.
A critical way to inspire conservation action is to paint a picture of what the world should look like. We get so used to how things are and have been. We tend to assume that the way things are today is the way they’ve always been. But that’s not true. Over too much of Idaho and the West, we have not had a good vision of the vegetation that should be along our rivers and streams and of all the birds that should be there.
A classic part of strategic planning in any enterprise is a “vision statement.” It’s a statement of how the world would look if you completely succeeded in your strategic plan. Members of partnerships and companies often groan over the anticipation of writing the vision statement. If you don’t have a skilled facilitator to manage the ideas, you are doomed. But the idea is solid. A successful vision statement articulates clearly what the world would look like.
Vision Statement: I envision a future Idaho where every river and stream is lined with willows and cottonwoods, and where Bullock’s orioles, yellow-breasted chats, song sparrows, house wrens, yellow warblers, and gray catbirds sing from every branch. Edits welcome.