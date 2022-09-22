Support Local Journalism


I continue to share my summer of birding in 1971 — a three-month trip along the U.S.-Mexico border and up the Rocky Mountains — to experience great new birds and new country.

It was late July when I pulled into a campground in Organ Pipe National Monument and grabbed a perfect camp site. Utterly impossible in 2022. Organ Pipe in those days was devoid of people. I didn’t feel like I was in a national monument, but more like I was just out in the desert with the good luck of decent roads and a picnic table.

