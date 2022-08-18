Support Local Journalism


After my wonderful experiences at the Welder Wildlife Foundation refuge in Texas, I took the short trip to Padre Island National Seashore. That was my first visit to an ocean. I’d been to Lake Superior and Lake Michigan — both oceans as far as you could tell — but I’d never been to a salty one. I cruised the beach road, trying to figure out what the camping rules were. There seemed to be none. I drove past some groups camping here and there, found a flat spot with shade, and thought, wow, this is the place for me.

Turned out that was the place for me. Two weeks later, after studying gulls, terns, shorebirds, and a few off-shore species at length, after playing Frisbee with the onshore winds, and body surfing, I realized summer 1971 — one-quarter of a year — was actually not that long. If I were to continue on my quest to drive most of the remaining U.S.-Mexico border AND up the Rocky Mountains by fall, I’d have to get moving. It was the first time I realized that time was limited. Not just my time that summer, but Time.

