After my wonderful experiences at the Welder Wildlife Foundation refuge in Texas, I took the short trip to Padre Island National Seashore. That was my first visit to an ocean. I’d been to Lake Superior and Lake Michigan — both oceans as far as you could tell — but I’d never been to a salty one. I cruised the beach road, trying to figure out what the camping rules were. There seemed to be none. I drove past some groups camping here and there, found a flat spot with shade, and thought, wow, this is the place for me.
Turned out that was the place for me. Two weeks later, after studying gulls, terns, shorebirds, and a few off-shore species at length, after playing Frisbee with the onshore winds, and body surfing, I realized summer 1971 — one-quarter of a year — was actually not that long. If I were to continue on my quest to drive most of the remaining U.S.-Mexico border AND up the Rocky Mountains by fall, I’d have to get moving. It was the first time I realized that time was limited. Not just my time that summer, but Time.
I’d been keeping my bird lists by just ticking off the species I’d seen each day on paper lists provided by parks, refuges, or seashores. But I wasn’t counting individuals or keeping track of time. eBird was still 31 years in the future. I really wish I’d kept better records. But, like many university wildlife students of that era, I thought detailed journals penciled full of observations were old school. Did I carry a musket and wear a ‘coonskin hat? Did I wear plaid flannel shirts and wear Red Wing boots every day? Okay. I did the last two.
After pulling myself away from Padre Island, I headed for Brownsville, Texas. Somehow, I had learned about the Sabal Palm Sanctuary at the southern tip of the state. I arrived at The Rabb House in the evening and asked the first person I saw where I could spend the night. He said I could stay in the parking area right there. I crawled into the back of my station wagon under a single, bare light bulb hanging from a rickety pole overhead. I spent the night trading off mosquitoes and stifling heat.
But the sweat was totally worth it. I got a long list of lifers the next day, including groove-billed ani, plain chachalaca, Altamira oriole, great kiskadee, Couch’s kingbird, brown-crested flycatcher, crested caracara, and many others. There were exotic snakes, butterflies, and plants. I ate canned tamales and drank water from a canteen, both at about 95 degrees. Heaven!
The palm sanctuary was literally an oasis — about 40 acres in those days — in a matrix of southern Texas ag lands. After a few days I had crisscrossed its paths repeatedly. Time to move again.
I arrived at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park after dark and crawled into the increasingly familiar hot spot in the back of my Dodge station wagon just outside the gate of the park. I was awakened some time during the night by a guy with a flashlight who invited me to come into the park (and camp like a civilized human being). The camping fee was only maybe $2 per day, but I wasn’t inclined to waste money. I had only $400 for my entire 3-month trip. Of course, gas was only 36 cents a gallon. The ranger gave me my first night on the house — thank you TPWD.
My vague idea about what birds I’d see the next morning were blown out of the water when I found my first flock of green jays. I had looked at their images in my field guide (“A Field Guide to Western Birds” by Peterson), but those did not prepare me for the real bird in the real world. I saw groups all around during my stay, attracted by numerous feeding stations. But I never got over the fact they are simply spectacular! Still haven’t.
The next day, the most friendly park ranger popped by to say hi. He asked if I had seen the elf owls yet. I said no, and he then explained the rather simple steps involved in seeing them. After dark, I wandered around with my cheap flashlight to find not only elf owls, but eastern screech-owls, and great horned owls. I discovered owling that night on the Rio Grande. It’s now a routine part of every bird trip.
I had missed both the ringed and green kingfishers at Bentsen-Rio Grande, but I knew they were more often seen around a reservoir upstream. I again had to pry myself out of a great spot for the promise of future great spots. So far, so good. I found ringed kingfishers over the next few days but wasn’t to see a green kingfisher until many years later. I couldn’t find a good place to camp in this region, and my standards were very modest. Onward to Big Bend.
Big Bend National Park was the single, biggest target in my Big One-Quarter Year. Like I said, it was more about places than birds. During earlier trips to San Angelo, my dad had talked fondly about the prospects of visiting this park. I don’t know why we didn’t. Probably a combination of time and money.
So, when I pulled into the parking lot in the Chisos Basin in Big Bend National Park, I felt a powerful sense having arrived and I couldn’t wait to tell my parents. I’d been communicating by postcard. My mom gave me a roll of postcard stamps — 6 cents in those days — and asked me to stay in touch. I loved picking post cards out of racks in parks and even gas stations and sending my messages to distant Wisconsin. But this was big. I found a pay phone (look it up) and called collect (look that up too). We quickly shared news and best wishes, appreciating that long-distance calls (you know what to do) were expensive.
Next morning, I overheard a conversation between two guys about their interest in finding a rare cactus in the desert between the Chisos Mountains and the Rio Grande. I said I’d like to do that, postponing my quest for the Colima warbler, lucifer hummingbird, blue-throated mountain-gem, and a slew of other specialties.
The next morning, I was riding shotgun in a VW van with Wild Horses playing on the van’s cassette player. The driver, a bearded botanist from Houston, said that space in the van was limited, and I would be sleeping on the ground along a small creek. But, not to worry, just keep the top of your bag closed and rattlesnakes wouldn’t be that apt to crawl in. The Milky Way over that remote desert landscape washed away all worries, and the night was magical.
After three more nights of desert magic, we had not found the cactus — or at least I had not — and we headed back to the Chisos Basin. I had found all the desert birds — cactus wrens, verdins, thrashers, and sparrows — as well as countless rattlers, other snakes, lizards, and fascinating plants. It is a wonderland I have not yet returned to, despite my ongoing intent. Soon, for sure.
After I hiked the famous Lost Mine Trail loop two days in a row, found the Colima warbler, all the hummingbirds, and other cool species, I decided to head for the river. I love cottonwood forests along a desert river. The canyons at either end of the park — Boquillas and Santa Elena — are somewhat different but equally beautiful in their own ways. It seemed like every bird species was a flycatcher, not taxonomically but behaviorally.
On my last night at Boquillas, I decided to haul my sleeping bag and a few simple provisions upriver from my camp site. I threw my bag down on the very edge of the Rio Grande, on a flat rock that turned out to be neither particularly soft nor especially level. I woke periodically to hitch my bag up away from the river.
As the full moon rose over the canyon walls, I was suddenly surrounded by witches, goblins, and ghouls. Cackling, creaking, croaking, and hoots came from every direction. It was a surreal scene, highlighted by sharp lighting and black-hole shadows. But those were not spirits from the underworld but rather yellow-breasted chats. Chats became my favorite bird, and this is where they began their ascendency. Of course, they might have been spirits, too.
Two weeks later, sharing time among Big Bend mountains, river bottoms, and deserts, I had to face the fact, again, that time was moving on. But could I really leave Big Bend? Why? The answer was that if I had any prayer of getting to at least Rocky Mountain National Park before the fall semester, I had to keep going.