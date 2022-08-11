One of the many potential goals for more competitive birders is a Big Year. That’s a quest to spend the entire year finding as many bird species as possible. You might find the idea to be nuts. But remember some people collect bottle caps, beer cans, or tickets to Elvis concerts.
The geographic scope for the Big Year can be any area you choose — typically your state, your country, or your planet. Uncommon variations include focusing on your yard, your county, or limiting the quest to what you can see by bicycle. I think the eBike category is still empty. No matter. The idea is to give yourself a serious challenge that is mostly fun. Those pursuing Big Years occasionally write books (“Birding Without Borders,” 2017) and even get involved in movies (“The Big Year,” 2011).
In the summer of 1971, I had never heard of a Big Year. I don’t think they existed then. I had participated in Christmas Big Counts and Breeding Bird Surveys, but I was unaware of the more competitive side of birding implied by the Big Something. I birded for fun, mostly with my Dad and a few close family friends. In the 1960s, there was no internet, no eBird, and no Rare Bird Hotlines where I lived. If there was some competition out there, it wasn’t on our radar.
When I graduated from high school in 1968, my parents said if I did well in college over my first three years, I could take the summer of 1971 off and do anything I wanted to do. Looking back as a parent and grandparent in 2022, I realize what a spectacular offer that was. I got good grades but rarely applied myself fully. Who did? Nonetheless, I figured the summer of 1971 was in the bag.
We were not a wealthy family. I had worked at least part time since junior high (and paper routes in grade school) to ensure I had enough money for college. I shared the cost of a baseball bat (a real bat made out of wood) with my best friend in sixth grade. So, forgoing a summer’s earnings and spending money instead was a big deal. Thanks, Mom and Dad.
As that epic summer approached, I considered several possibilities. There was a summer in Vienna, partly supported by the University of Wisconsin, to study European History. I loved European history, largely as a result of my high school teacher, Pat Brophy. There was also a bicycle ride across America. My Peugot 10-speed was up to it, as I was. Today, I have a better bike and a worse body. I assume those offset each other. Finally, there was a summer internship at a midwestern bird observatory to count, net, and band birds.
Upon further consideration, the idea of spending the summer inside various dreary European buildings had little shine to it. I realized the bike ride could be done in any summer. A smart, budding ornithologist at the beginning of his career would have taken the internship. I checked two of those three boxes.
But as I let my mind expand to the possibilities, I decided I wanted to spend the summer birding. Wow! Really? Was it even possible? I said the words out loud, and yes, it was possible. Holy cow — the universe just expanded.
Once my decision was approved by management, I knew what my route would be. I didn’t want to see as many species as possible (still don’t), I wanted to spend quality time in the parts of the country that fascinated me most (still do).
My fascination was initiated during my childhood trips from Wisconsin to San Angelo, Texas, to visit my mom’s parents and a bunch of other interesting relatives. So, I knew I wanted to drive straight south to Texas. That I wasn’t doing a real Big One-Quarter Year was revealed by the fact that I didn’t really care what birds I would be able to see in Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas. I was on a mission for deserts, canyons, coasts, mountains, and rivers on the southern edge of the U.S.
Despite my non-bird goals in a summer of birding, I recall very well hearing eastern whip-poor-wills and Chuck-Will’s-widows calling outside my tent which I pitched in a variety of unplanned locations in Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas. I started out with zero camping reservations and not so much as a list of possible camp sites. Ah … the worry-free days of youth!
I stayed in campgrounds which appeared near the end of a given day, but also just pulled off on sideroads in the woods. “True Detective, Season 1,” was still far in the future, and fears of murderous southern freaks simply didn’t exist. I recall one night when the sounds of cooling guardrails on a nearby highway freaked me out. Figuring out the source of various sounds is a high priority for birders. Listen and learn.
Bombing straight for San Angelo, I looked forward to seeing an ornithologist I knew from earlier years. Terry Maxwell taught at Angelo State and had taken a kid from Wisconsin to look for black-capped vireos in the ‘60s. He drove a VW Bug and smoked Flying Dutchman pipe tobacco. I was not thereby tempted to smoke, but that pipe, that car, and all the birds he knew made him an instant role model.
After I connected with Terry, the vireo ditched us again. But it didn’t matter at all. Terry showed me all the local birds — a long list of species you can’t find around here — and was the first “serious” birder I knew. I jammed songs, calls, and bits of body parts into my brain, most of which fell back out shortly thereafter. RIP, Terry — you were more important than you probably knew to this kid from Up North.
I told Terry I was headed to the coast, and he said be sure to visit the Welder Wildlife Foundation Refuge on my way. I pulled out my Rand McNally road map of the United States — the go-to, large paper map set of those days — and figured out how to get there. When I arrived, I birded around the grounds — a hot afternoon with little action — and put my tent up. Before long, somebody asked me what I was doing. I said, looking for an olive sparrow.
That person connected me to Gene Blacklock, another well-known Texas ornithologist. Gene insisted I stay in his house, rather than in my tent in the Texas heat. He kept his house at about 50 degrees, and the guest bed I had was directly in front of a ferocious cooling device. I buried my head under a pile of quilts.
After a very early breakfast — we were birders after all — he took me to see and hear olive sparrows. We went on to find many other Texas birds, some that Terry had shown me around San Angelo and a bunch of new ones. I continued to learn that people in Bird World were super nice and happy to share.
But there was more. I was then introduced to the legendary Clarence Cottam, who was director of Welder in those days. He told me he’d take me out to see Merrill’s pauraque after dark. I had no idea what he was talking about. And, of course, I had no idea who he was.
Clarence picked me up in a sedan, and we began cruising the refuge at disturbingly high speeds, looking for the thing he had named. He would suddenly turn off the dirt track into high grass, headlights blazing, and then reverse to try another spot. I was sure we’d sink into a refuge swamp hole before long.
Then, there it was — eyes blazing in the headlights — what is now known as the common pauraque. This is a nightjar related to our common nighthawk, and I was both happy and relieved to have finally found what we were looking for. Clarence dropped me off and quickly rattled off into the night. He was obviously a busy man.
Since that historic night, I’ve seen common pauraques many times in Mexico and farther south in Latin America. They are typically flushed off the road after dark somewhere out in the boondocks, and explode up into the air, showing large white spots in the wings and tail against a brownish background in their plumage. To me, they always seem much larger than they are, due to the lighting, I suppose, and I have often revisited my field guides in search of a larger nightjar.
I left Welder and took the short drive to the Texas coast and Padre Island National Seashore. Did I make it for over three months on only $400, including gas? Don’t touch that dial!