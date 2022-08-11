Support Local Journalism


One of the many potential goals for more competitive birders is a Big Year. That’s a quest to spend the entire year finding as many bird species as possible. You might find the idea to be nuts. But remember some people collect bottle caps, beer cans, or tickets to Elvis concerts.

The geographic scope for the Big Year can be any area you choose — typically your state, your country, or your planet. Uncommon variations include focusing on your yard, your county, or limiting the quest to what you can see by bicycle. I think the eBike category is still empty. No matter. The idea is to give yourself a serious challenge that is mostly fun. Those pursuing Big Years occasionally write books (“Birding Without Borders,” 2017) and even get involved in movies (“The Big Year,” 2011).

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

