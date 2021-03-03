After my column on Feb. 17, 2021, “Birds Who Eat Birds,” one reader asked me why I had not talked about the peregrine falcon. I quickly realized that when I wrote that piece, I had been thinking about species people might see in their yards. The result was that I left out the most ferocious bird predator out there — the peregrine falcon.
What makes it worse is that you might see a peregrine falcon in your yard if you live in the right place. I’ve seen them streaking down Eighth Street in Boise while I was eating lunch on an outdoor patio. I’ve seen them perching on the tall buildings surrounding The Grove during Alive After Five (remember that?). So, I assume people who live in downtown Boise might have had a peregrine falcon in their yard. Let me know if that’s you!
I remain fairly certain that most people are not going to see a peregrine take a house sparrow off their deck. But you might see one take a killdeer over the Boise River or a duck at Lake Lowell. A wide array of species has been documented in their diet — doves, pigeons, shorebirds, rails, jays, woodpeckers, longspurs, snow buntings, cuckoos, swifts, small seabirds, blackbirds, shrikes, and ptarmigan.
Several years ago, a peregrine nesting in downtown Boise was found to have cached 165 dead birds near its nest box. Bruce Haak, a local merlin expert, has prepared a journal article on this amazing phenomenon. When that is published, we’ll return to explore the details of this “surplus killing.” According to Birds of the World, peregrine falcons take birds as small as a hummingbird and as large as a sandhill crane! Most prey are taken out of the air. When you dive at over 200 miles per hour, you can take what you want.
My first memories of peregrines are from plates in old bird books. I particularly remember Audubon’s painting of a male and female peregrine, the male with a green-winged teal and the female with a gadwall. The original name for this falcon was “duck hawk.” At the same time, our merlin was known as a “pigeon hawk” and the American kestrel was called the “sparrow hawk.”
Audubon’s duck hawks were portrayed in typical Audubon style — with odd postures. Plus, the painting has an unrealistic setting where a male and a female are together, each with a different species of waterfowl, and snarling like cats. I prefer Archibald Thorburn’s peregrines, two different paintings with a green-winged teal and at least three with a mallard. Thorburn was Scottish, but because peregrines are found all over the world, his birds look a lot like our birds.
My undergraduate advisor at the University of Wisconsin (1968-1972) was Dr. Joe Hickey. Dr. Hickey organized the first global conference on the status of the peregrine falcon in 1965 and subsequently edited the book, “Peregrine Falcon Populations: Their Biology and Decline,” 1969.
The Peregrine Fund was co-founded shortly thereafter, in 1970, by Dr. Tom Cade of Cornell University, to recover peregrine falcon populations. The Peregrine Fund moved to Boise in 1984, and in 1999 the peregrine was removed from the U.S. Endangered Species List. This story remains one of the most spectacular conservation success stories in history and on earth.
You can learn much more about this amazing bird and this incredible story at the World Center for Birds of Prey, right here in River City. And once we’re back to normal, and you’re eating on Eighth Street or dancing at Alive After Five, don’t forget to check the sky.
But wait, there’s more.
We have another bird eater that is even less likely to show up in your yard, unless by “yard” you mean a ranch on the northern edge of the Snake River Plain. That’s the gyrfalcon. It may be hard to believe that there is a falcon even more revered than the peregrine. But there is, and this is it.
Part of the reason is that they’re bigger. Female raptors are typically bigger than males within a species, so let’s look at females. The largest female peregrine is 3.5 pounds while the largest female gyrfalcon is 4.6 pounds. We already saw that a peregrine can take down a sandhill crane. What more do you want? An ostrich?
But the more likely reason that gyrfalcons have been so treasured over the millennia is that they’re incredibly beautiful. The only one I’ve ever seen was near The Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve many winters ago. I spotted the bird perched on a fence post about 60 yards from my car. Without binoculars, I could tell it wasn’t a red-tailed hawk or rough-legged hawk by its long tail. It was too big for any other options. As I zeroed in with my bins, I saw that it was clearly my first gyrfalcon.
I enjoyed the perched bird for a few minutes, sipping some coffee still hot in my little thermos cup, while flurries drifted down. I was not prepared for how beautiful this bird was in flight. As it flew off, it looked like a gigantic, drifting swallow, flying effortlessly down the fence line. This was not a peregrine, zipping like a bullet. It wasn’t a red-tail, lumbering its chunky body on a direct line to somewhere.
Gyrfalcons come in three color phases — dark, gray/intermediate, and white. The white variants have been most prized by falconers since forever. The one I saw was a gray, and it was simply stunning.
Gyrfalcons are one of several species that are protected in eBird. That is, eBird’s mapping functions will not show you exactly where a given bird was seen, to protect it from various sorts of abuse — harassment by photographers or even capture by criminals. In contrast, you can see exactly when and where peregrine falcons have been seen. This is another testament to the success of The Peregrine Fund. Peregrines are now so widespread in the wild that we don’t have to worry so much about a given individual. At least for now. The sad truth is that we can’t ever relax completely.
But back to the subject. Gyrfalcons are also bird eaters, but they rely heavily on one small group – the ptarmigan. Ptarmigan are high-elevation and high-latitude grouse, and include three species — rock, willow and white-tailed. Rock and willow ptarmigan are distributed around the northern edge of the world. Like the gyrfalcon, they are circumpolar. The white-tailed is found only in the Northern Rockies, mostly in Canada and southern Alaska. If you want to see a white-tailed ptarmigan, Rocky Mountain National Park is a good bet.
Gyrfalcon diet is 50-95% ptarmigan. But they, like most predators, take a variety of other prey. These include different mammals, and several species of birds, including waterfowl, gulls, seabirds, hawks, falcons, owls, ravens, and crows. Like peregrines, they can take whatever is handy.
In February 2011, The Peregrine Fund held a conference at Boise State University called “Gyrfalcons and Ptarmigan in a Changing World.” What I remember best is photos of these stunning falcons from all parts of our northern earth. Scientists from Greenland, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Russia, Alaska, and Canada shared what they had learned. The photos all included snow and ice, and the ornithologists were all covered in frost. This research requires mittens. Gyrs start breeding when most of us are hiding under a blanket next to the fireplace.
On March 11, 2020, I wrote a column called, “I want a falcon on my license plate.” After thinking again about the peregrine falcon, I’m recommitted to this goal. It’s time to act and get it done. And let’s get a gyrfalcon plate too. Fish and elk and bluebirds are nice. But they aren’t falcons. Not even close.