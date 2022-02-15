The Boise area is loaded with professional ornithologists, top-notch birders, and a wealth of other conservationists. We have multiple universities, government agencies, and nongovernmental conservation organizations with great expertise in bird and bird habitat conservation.
One expert I want to talk about today is Bruce Haak. Bruce is one of the world’s foremost experts on merlins. All falcons are super cool (see my column of March 11, 2020). But there is something about this little jet from the boreal forest that is very special.
Bruce has recently published a new book on this bird, entitled "Magical Merlins" (Falco Sapiens Press, LLC, 2021). Let me first say that this is a beautiful book, with heavy, glossy pages, and superb color reproduction. You just don’t see this quality in books very often these days. As such, I would put it on my coffee table without even reading it.
But this is not a fluff piece. The content is deeply scientific, and beautifully balanced with gorgeous art, photographs, and illustrations. If you like merlins and want to go deeper, this is your book.
Three paintings by Hans J. Peeters are among my favorites. Peeters was born in Germany in 1937. Although he worked and painted in the U.S. for many years, his merlin paintings remind me of art I would see in the library of an old castle — full of depth and time. I want one of those paintings over my fireplace. But, am I worthy?
Another strong painter is Carl Bass. His work is more representative and less emotional, but his art is simply superb. He illustrates the close-up details of merlin heads, showing the subtle differences among subspecies. He gives multiple views of some subspecies, making these plates an essential addition to whatever field guide you use.
But the goldmine of illustration is the chapter on, “Plumages of North American Merlins,” by N. John Schmitt. This chapter include 16 plates, showing the fine details of wings, tails, and bodies of age, sex, and subspecies differences. Rarely do we find such incredible detail for any species. The research and painting skills that Schmitt displays boggle the mind. I’d love to have a mural of this art across the wall of our “Green Room,” the guest bedroom devoted to birds.
There are nine subspecies of merlin around the world. Three of those are in North America, and the rest are in Eurasia. Ours are known commonly as the black, taiga, and prairie merlins. The latter also goes by Richardson’s, the term used by Haak in this book. Richardson was a Scottish surgeon and naturalist who accompanied two Franklin expeditions to and along the Arctic coast between 1819 and 1827.
Richardson’s merlin breeds in southcentral Canada and prairie states of the northern U.S. The taiga merlin, also known as the boreal merlin, breeds from Newfoundland to western Alaska and south into northcentral and northeastern U.S. The black merlin breeds in humid forests of Pacific northwest, from Washington state to Alaska. I can’t believe Black Merlin is not a superhero. Hey Marvel, call me. I know its superpowers.
Haak reports on the movements of nine individual merlins that were trapped and fitted with radio transmitters in southwestern Idaho from 2007 to 2009. Five of these were black merlins, three were taiga, and one was Richardson’s. During road surveys between 2006 and 2011, Haak found 201 different merlins. These were dominated by the taiga subspecies, with 69% of that type, 24% black, and only 7% Richardson’s. Because we are in the Pacific NW, you’d think blacks would dominate here.
Haak also noted the habitat where these birds were sighted, and 75% were in urban-developed areas as opposed to cropland-pasture. But their preference for urban habitat is much stronger than these number show because that habitat only composed 9% of the landscape. This demonstrates a very strong preference for urban-developed habitats.
This makes sense as merlins have a mostly avian diet. According to Birds of the World, “… most studies report specialization on one or two locally abundant species of small birds.” As we know, house sparrows, house finches, and dark-eyed juncos fit this description well around here. Merlins take advantage of these birds when they move into the open to forage. They are also well known to take small birds out of trees and on the wing. Like Cooper’s hawks, they are well suited to urban neighborhoods full of small birds all winter.
One of the surprising finds that Haak made concerned the size of the winter ranges of his radio-tagged birds. They ranged from 3.3 to 179 km2, with an average size of 99 km2. These ranges are huge in comparison to merlins studied in Utah (average 10 km2) and Saskatchewan (range 18 to 20 km2). Haak thinks this was the result of either lower prey densities here, or the fact that hunting areas and roosting sites were relatively far apart. Either way, it results in a lot of traveling.
One observation I found especially interesting is that radio-tagged merlins regularly flew through the territories of other merlins, usually without any interaction. Haak surmised that space, prey, and roost sites were common enough that merlins didn’t feel the need to defend their territory against other merlins.
We may not often wonder about where birds – any birds – spend the night. Every one of the juncos, finches, goldfinches, red-tailed hawks, great blue herons, and other birds that we see during the day have one or more places that they go to in the late afternoon or early evening to spend the night. These spots need to be safe from owls and other nocturnal predators – skunks, racoons, weasels, and mink.
But in winter, they also need to provide thermal protection. Haak found that his radio-tagged birds almost always chose coniferous trees. This makes sense because such trees can be very dense, offering cover from the heat sink of the night sky and from wind. Haak’s birds selected small-to-medium sized trees, often shorter than those nearby. Popular species were Austrian pine (78%) and Scotch pine (11%). Of course, these are non-native species that people choose to plant in their yards and in other urban situations.
One last interesting finding was that merlins who survived the winter and the following breeding season tended to return to the same winter range in the following year. This pattern has been found in many other birds. If you have found a safe place to nest, winter, roost, or rest, why not use it again? Why risk going somewhere else? Evolution drives smart decision making in birds and, yes, in humans. Those who choose poorly don’t carry on.
In addition to reporting the results of his own research and to the wonderful illustrations already mentioned, a chapter on hunting behavior was contributed by Joseph B. Buchanan, an ornithologist working in Washington state. Joe describes hunting behavior in some detail, and I found the descriptions of merlins hunting dunlin (a shorebird) on the coast to be captivating. The strategies of the hunting falcons and the evasive strategies of the dunlin provide endless action. I want to go, sit by the ocean, and watch this happen!
Another chapter was contributed by Kim McCormick and Ben Vang-Johnson about the merlins living in Seattle. This chapter is filled with interesting bits. For example, they found that their merlins loved to bathe, using water-filled potholes in city streets, rain gutters, kiddie pools, and inverted garbage can lids as bathtubs. These observations are a testament to the adaptability of this falcon. They also found that merlins made good use of the many old American crow nests in town.
Haak chose the word “magical” for the title of his book, focusing on one definition of that word which is, “the art of astonishment.” Another definition of “magical” is, “beautiful or delightful in such a way as to seem removed from everyday life.” Yes. That works for me.
You can order Magical Merlins from the Falco Sapiens website: falcosapienspress.com.