Juniper forests get a bad rap. Junipers naturally expand both up and down the mountains over the years in the absence of fire. Because people have suppressed fire across the West for a century or more, junipers have taken advantage. They are currently in trouble for moving into greater sage-grouse habitat. Like coyotes, wolves, and ravens, junipers have received a bad name for being successful. If they were people, they’d be living in mansions, piloting yachts, and getting awards. Credit to the adapted, I say.
Almost nobody goes to Juniperland. Junipers are the stunted, unfortunate, little cousins of the Real Trees Out West — Doug fir, ponderosa pine, alpine fir, and Engelmann spruce. But Juniperland is accessible. I love that about Intermountain West woodlands. You want to go up that ridge? To that peak? To the other side of that canyon? Up to that saddle? Go. Grab some water, take your dog. No ropes needed. You’ll get there and come back alive. Bonus!
Junipers have a nice assortment of birds, some of which you can see elsewhere, and some, not so much. In winter, one species you’ll see sooner or later is Townsend’s solitaire. This species is in the thrush family, along with robins and bluebirds. They breed in the mountains around the Treasure Valley, but winter at lower elevations. They are about the size of a robin, but are more slender, pale gray, and have two buffy wingbars. Although they have a lovely, diverse song during the nesting season, in winter they stick with a single, piping note. But that note is distinctive — nobody else gives it. Listen at All About Birds.
Out in Juniperland in winter, they will select one or more juniper trees and then spend the whole winter eating juniper berries. Their breath must be oh-so-fresh, but it gives me a gut ache to think about it.
Their living stash of juniper berries is their life in winter, and I’ve watched them defend it. One day a flock of cedar waxwings came to a solitaire’s tree. Waxwings, like American robins and a few other species, switch to fruit in winter. The waxwings started grabbing juniper berries, and the resident solitaire wasn’t having it. With great determination, it tried to chase the waxwings away. But there were 40 waxwings, and they are much more nimble fliers. The solitaire didn’t have a chance. Fortunately, the flock moved off to another tree and left the solitaire alone with most of its delicious fruit.
Another species you’ll almost certainly see is the American robin. We’re used to seeing these birds on our lawns and in town, but they are diverse in their habitat selection. Juniper forests are one place they like too.
Mountain bluebirds and western bluebirds are two species we expect to see in junipers. But because they nest in cavities — hole in trees or other surfaces — they need older trees that have had time to develop those cavities. Old-growth juniper is good for bluebirds, and the juniper eradication programs have to be sure to leave big, old trees for the only bird which Idaho has chosen for its license plates.
Bluebird Man, Al Larson, put up hundreds of bluebird nest boxes in juniper country. Thanks for your dedication to these wonderful birds, Al. Every time I see one out in the Owyhees, I think of you. Look for his story on YouTube. .
A species that few are likely to detect without looking for them is the dusky flycatcher. This is a small, drab bird that is quite common in Intermountain West woodlands during the nesting season. They almost completely leave the U.S. in winter, spending that season in western Mexico. Duskies have a simple “song” that is really just a short series of “twits” or “pips.” That’s as easy to miss as its non-descript plumage. If you’re out in the junipers in spring and early summer, look for a little bird in the very top of the tree. That may be a dusky. But beware. A close relative, the gray flycatcher, can also occur in this habitat. They are usually found slightly lower, in sagebrush and bitterbrush country.
We’re used to seeing and hearing house finches in our yards all year round. They are the most frequently reported species in every month in southwestern Idaho. You might find house finches out in the Juniperland, but you’re more likely to encounter its close cousin, Cassin’s finch. This species isn’t too keen on towns, preferring higher elevations such as the road to Silver City. They can also be found widely in ponderosa pine forests. They have a broad whitish eyeline and a bit of a crest, unlike the house finch.
One of my favorite species in Juniperland is the ash-throated flycatcher. This species is more common as you go south and west in the country, but they are scattered around southern Idaho. Unlike the dusky flycatcher, this bird is larger and more conspicuous. It has a distinctive call that is similar to an old-school police whistle. This species is slowly expanding east, but individuals are still pretty far between in southwestern Idaho.
Both common nighthawks and common poorwills have an affinity for this habitat, especially if there are rocky outcrops scattered across the landscape. This describes the Owyhee Uplands well. Nighthawks are most active at dusk and dawn, and you can see them flying around catching aerial insects of unknown numbers and variety. They punctuate their flying with nasal “peents” and cool sounds made by their wings when they dive. Realize that they have spent the winter in the Amazon. Definitely one of my favorite birds.
In the same family — the nightjars — is the common poorwill. This bird is much more secretive and will not be seen just flying around. They seem to be completely nocturnal, and you are much more apt to hear one calling in the night rather than seeing one at any time. Their “poor will” call is unmistakable at 2 am and another reason to choose a tent for the night where you can connect with the world around you.
Several other species like the combination of juniper and shrubs — sagebrush, mountain mahogany, bitterbrush. These include the chipping sparrow, green-tailed towhee, lark sparrow, and loggerhead shrike. At higher elevations you might get black-throated gray warblers. And in southeast Idaho, Virginia’s warblers.
When I’m out along Mud Flat Road, checking out the birds of the juniper forests, I always keep my eyes on the sky. While these birds aren’t connected to junipers in particular, they are connected to the vast landscapes of Juniperland. Golden eagles, prairie falcons, and ferruginous hawks might cruise by at any time. But the most common big birds in the sky are common ravens. Their large beaks, diamond-shaped tails, and croaks give them away even at a great distance. They are also almost always in pairs, unlike the raptors and vultures that might be confused with them.
Juniperland gets pretty hot in summer, and the birds quit singing, like they do in most places at lower elevations. It’s a wonderful place to visit in spring and fall. And some of those old-growth juniper patches make great places to put up a camp. In Juniperland, you’re likely to have a lot of elbow room. While everyone else is crammed in around McCall or Stanley, you’ll have room to breathe.
Don’t tell anyone.