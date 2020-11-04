Terry worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 20 years and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 15 years. He coordinated the international bird conservation partnership, Partners in Flight, from 2000 to 2014 and is an honorary life-time member of the American Ornithological Society. He and his wife, kids and grandkids all live in the Treasure Valley. You can contact Terry at: amphispiza@gmail.com.