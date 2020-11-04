In Part I of my series on Idaho’s feeder birds, I covered the four most common species reported by Project FeederWatch for Idaho in the winter of 2019-2020. These were the dark-eyed junco, house finch, American goldfinch, and black-capped chickadee. Here’s the next batch.
The fifth most common feeder bird last winter in Idaho was the American robin. This is the first species on the list that doesn’t actually come to seed feeders. If you put out raisins, currents, or some other fruit, you might be able to get them to come to that. But a lot of robins are counted, not because of feeders, but because they are coming to fruit on the shrubs and trees in yards. Winter robins are another good reason to plant native, fruiting species on your property.
Robins are also highly variable from year to year. They were No. 13 as recently as the winter of 2015-2016. You might have noticed that robins become highly social in the winter, after spending the nesting season spread out — one to each lawn it seems — across the valley. In fall, they also switch from earthworms to fruit. Flocks of robins search for fruiting shrubs and trees, and they apparently will travel some distance them. So, some winters you might see a lot of robins in your neighborhood, and the next winter see few or none.
We lived in Pocatello for five years in the 70s. The robins around there actually moved up slope into the mountains for winter where they found enormous supplies of chokecherries and juniper berries. This is the most obvious case of reverse altitudinal migration that I have witnessed.
No.6 is the northern flicker. Like all woodpeckers, flickers like suet. So be sure to put out a block or two if you want to increase your odds of seeing them up close. I’ve seen them eat a few sunflower seeds, but this isn’t a big attraction for them.
This is a really gorgeous bird. The ones we have Out West used to be called the redshafted flicker, due to the lovely red or salmon color under the wings and tail. The eastern birds were yellow-shafted flickers. But research showed that they interbred so extensively that they should be treated as a single species. In the Great Plains, you can find both forms and various intermediate plumages. They are common in the Treasure Valley and can be detected by their loud, sharp call almost any time and anywhere in the winter at lower elevations.
The next species is the first of three non-native species in the top 25 — the house sparrow. House sparrows were introduced into New York City in 1851. By 1900, the species had moved well into the West. House sparrows have been incredibly successful in North American and elsewhere around the world. They are a great example of a species that’s been able to adapt to human activity. It’s too bad more species don’t have that sort of evolutionary capacity.
House sparrows are generally regarded as a pest, but they don’t really cause that much damage in my experience. They will take over nest cavities that might be used by native species such as bluebirds and chickadees. In my yard, they mostly just poop a lot in my clematis. They love the dense vines where they spend the night in a group.
My house sparrows eat all sorts of seeds, but they seem to love millet. You might leave that seed out of your feeders if these sparrows bother you.
No. 8 is one of my favorite birds at any time of year — the red-breasted nuthatch. This nuthatch breeds in the mountain forests but it also will nest in town if you have enough big conifers — pines, spruces, and cedars — in your neighborhood.
During the non-breeding season, these small birds are often found in mixed flocks with chickadees, downy woodpeckers, and brown creepers. The troop will travel together, each looking for food in their own way, and presumably being a little safer from predators for having so many eyes to keep watch.
Nuthatches prefer sunflower seeds and suet. Like chickadees, they cannot just crack a bunch of seeds in rapid succession, but rather have to deal with them one at a time. They are the best example around here of a bird with a nasal call. Check them out at allaboutbirds.org.
Giving credit to successful invaders opens the door to No. 9 — the Eurasian collared-dove. No bird species in recent memory has exploded across Idaho, and all of North America, like this dove.
Collared-doves did not even appear on Idaho’s Top 25 Feeder Bird list until 2010. They have increased steadily to reach No. 7 two winters ago. I was surprised to find that they were not even higher last winter. The dropped back to No. 9!
Has their population finally leveled off, or is this just a pause in their rocket-like upward population trend? We’ll get a good clue this winter and have a better idea by the end of the winter of 2021-2022, assuming we make it there!
This dove can be readily distinguished from our native mourning dove by many field marks. Their larger size, square, rather than pointed, tail, black collar on the back of the neck, and lack of spots on the wings are most obvious. They are also lighter, appearing almost white in early morning sunlight. Their flight is quite different. See if you can figure that out if you don’t know already.
Collared-doves have a rhythmic call, unlike the gentle mourning of our native doves. They also have a very un-dove-like descending, harsh mew. It’s not yet clear if collared-doves are negatively impacting mourning doves. In my neighborhood, they are found apart more than together. Like other invasives, this species is not protected by law.
The last bird this round is No. 10, the downy woodpecker. This is our smallest woodpecker and is a year-round resident in the valley. Males can be distinguished from females by a bit of red on the nape. Otherwise they look the same. They are also attracted to suet. Because of their small size they’ll forage for insects on rather small twigs and stems. Don’t be surprised to see them on our wild sunflowers amidst a flock of goldfinches.
Downys have a sharp “pik” call and what’s described as a whinny. This is a rapid, descending call given with some vigor. During the breeding season, they’ll drum on any surface that makes a nice, well, drum — a telephone pole, metal chimney, or hollow branch. This is not about getting food. It’s about sending a signal to other downy woodpeckers that this area is occupied. Check out the vocal and non-vocal sounds on the Audubon Bird Guide phone app at audobon.org.
Watching birds on feeders is as easy as birding gets. I can watch my feeders while writing this column and watching a football game on a nearby TV screen. I have a cup of coffee, I’m wearing a T-shirt, and my shoes are upstairs. It doesn’t matter if its zero or snowing or both.
Watching feeders is a great way to actually watch birds. Often, when we’re outside, we’re moving on to the next bird or just a bit down the trail. With feeders, you get to spend quality time with your local avifauna. Get a good view, get comfortable, and see what they’re up to. You’re bound to see all sorts of interactions, both within and between species. Try to figure out why one bird is able to boss the other. It happens all the time.