A lot of different birds come to feeders in Idaho during the winter. A great source of information about these species is Project FeederWatch (feederwatch.org), one of many superb programs at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. You can simply visit the site to explore the information, or you can join for a small annual fee to gain some additional benefits.
I check in on FeederWatch several times over the winter, but my first visit is in the fall as I’m putting up my seed feeders. I’m always curious about the “Top 25 Birds” seen in Idaho during the previous winter. This information is found under the “Explore” tab where you can find the 25 most common species reported by FeederWatch participants in a given geographic region in each of the previous winters.
These data go back to 1988-1989, when the program was launched. You can look at lists by state from a pull-down menu, or by region by clicking on a map. I’m mostly interested in Idaho and the Northwest Region.
I use the most recent list to structure the talk I normally give at the Foothills Learning Center in October on birds that visit our feeders. We’re not meeting indoors yet, but the talk will soon be on my YouTube channel, “Bird Talk with Terry Rich.” I won’t blame you if you don’t want to spend more time online! So, here’s the first part of that talk.
There are a few things to keep in mind about the Top 25 Birds in any given winter. First, this tally covers all of Idaho. So, there are species on the list that are commonly seen in Sandpoint, Salmon, or Victor, but which may not be common in southwestern Idaho.
Second, as I’ve written before, birds are notoriously variable over time and space. What happens in one winter may be somewhat different from what happened the year before. So, it’s not only interesting to see which species were most common last year, but to look at how much they have varied over past winters.
Third, FeederWatch counts include more than birds on feeders. Birds attracted to plants in the yard count as well as hawks that are attracted by the birds at the feeders. More on those in a future column. The point is that you get counts of some species that aren’t necessarily coming for the sunflower seeds. Species are not counted if they are not coming into your yard. These include “flyovers,” birds who just happen to pass by on their way somewhere else.
Having talked about variation, it’s ironic that the most common bird on Idaho’s feeders winter after winter hasn’t varied in recent years. It’s always No. 1 — the dark-eyed junco. In fact, it’s the only species that is always in the same position.
Juncos are good indicators of the annual cycle. They nest in the mountains, placing their nests on the ground in dense mountain shrubs or under downed branches and tree trunks. Juncos don’t leave their mountain strongholds for the valleys below until they feel winter really pressing in. When they finally show up in the back yard, you know snow flurries probably aren’t too far away.
The same thing goes for springtime. Once the last juncos have left town, May Day is approaching.
Juncos are one of several species in a group called altitudinal migrants. Rather than flying north and south with the seasons, like the Swainson’s hawks I’ve written about, they mostly fly up and down. They love sunflower seeds but will also eat a lot of thistle, joining the other thistle enthusiasts (say that fast five times) — goldfinches and siskins — on those specialized feeders. Juncos spend a lot of time on the ground at all times of the year, but they also readily perch on hanging feeders.
If you spend a little time observing juncos, you might notice a fair amount of plumage variation among individuals. Ornithologists used to recognize more than one species. In my old 1961 edition of “Field Guide to Western Birds” by Roger Tory Peterson, the inventor of the modern field guide, five species of juncos are described — white-winged, slate-colored, Oregon, gray-headed, and Mexican. The Mexican junco was renamed the yellow-eyed junco and is not found around here.
The other four groups were lumped into the dark-eyed junco, providing a simple clue as to how they differ from the yellow-eyed. Most of the birds we see in southwestern Idaho are the old “Oregon junco” form. Yet we get individuals who are more like the slate-colored or gray-headed.
The No. 2 most common feeder bird in Idaho is the house finch. You might be surprised that this species isn’t No. 1. In fact, it is the most commonly reported species in Ada and Canyon Counties in any given month. If we had feeder data just from this part of the state, they might be No. 1. But nope — they are a very solid second, dipping to No. 3 from time to time.
The amount of color on male house finches varies quite a bit. Some males have a lot of red while others have only a little. A few individuals also show orange or even yellow. These are the ones people ask me about. They’re all house finches, best told by their heavy streaking and slightly curved upper beak that makes them look a bit like mini parrots. Females are all brown and also heavily streaked.
The third most common species last winter was the American goldfinch. Here we are already getting into species that vary more from year to year. For example, they were No. 7 in the winter of 2012–2013 and they’ve been No. 6 a few times.
The plumage of American goldfinches varies a lot. Most people are familiar with the bright yellow and black of breeding males. But in winter, most males molt into plumages that look like females and juvenile birds, dominated by dull yellow and olive. Although they’re not very distinctive in these feathers, the only species they can be confused with is the lesser goldfinch. Lesser goldfinches were No. 20 last winter, so we’ll visit them in a future column.
That brings us to No. 4, one of the cutest birds anywhere — the black-capped chickadee. Here’s another species that varies a lot from year to year, being No. 10 in the winter of 2010-2011. This is also the first species here to have what looks like an increasing population trend over the last 13 winters. I hope so! You can’t have too many chickadees.
Chickadees almost always go to a feeder, take a single sunflower seed, and then fly back into cover to hammer on the seed to get it open. They have rather small beaks, designed more for plucking insects and other prey from branches and trunks. While house finches can crank through seeds faster than a human at a baseball game, chickadees aren’t built for that.
On the other hand, chickadees are small birds and a fat sunflower kernel offers a lot of calories — worth the extra effort as a January night approaches. Small birds have a high surface-to-volume ratio, making it harder for them to stay warm as compared to larger species.
Every time I see a chickadee or nuthatch in winter, I wonder how they do it. My own surface-to-volume ratio is more than adequate. I’m not worried about myself. And I definitely won’t need that extra piece of pumpkin pie.